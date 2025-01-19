131
131 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Porro WB yay!

    1. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Lol

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (375 teams)

    Current safety score = 20
    Top score = 52

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Wow! 20 is really low, even I'm beating that.

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I'm on 24 so far but only 4 left to play - could be close to me going out - that would sum up my last few disastrous weeks LOL

  3. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Wood going to get his customary Goal and Assist

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      with only 1 shot on target and 1 key pass all game

  4. fantasist
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    If Palmer misses out tomorrow, who will sub on for you?

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Rogers 1 pointer and Salah vc.

      1. fantasist
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Had that already lol

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      47 mins ago

      Rogers

    3. Egg noodle
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Vice captain Trent (forgot to pay attention to vc) and Huijsen

      Yes baby

    4. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Onuachu for me - might get 1 point if I'm lucky

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Munoz 6 pointer

    6. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Andersen's 6 points

  5. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Let's go Elanga!

  6. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Haaland(c) Foden Palmer Wood Milenkovic Amad

    Anything less than 50 unacceptable from this lot

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      you are hoping for a Nottingham CS

  7. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Injuries. Mate.

  8. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    Free your mind and choices

    Anthony Elanga

  9. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Any Palmer news in the past few hours? Seen a couple of comments on here but no news

    Have Maz first sub not sure I want him to do well if he isn't coming on

    1. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      In those situations where your first bench plays and he might come in, i tend to hope for 5-6 points. Not enough to annoy but also nice to get if it subs in.

  10. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Would you do Gabriel/Raul out for Mykolenko/Mateta 2FTs?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      36 mins ago

      Any money left?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Leaves me 0.5m itb

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          35 mins ago

          Rather a better defender tbh.

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            29 mins ago

            Milenkovic or Kerkez?

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              27 mins ago

              Mil I guess but whoever it should be played quite a bit.

    2. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Nah, no way

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yes

  11. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Need something big from Bruno after the disappointment vs Soton

    1. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      It's the hope that kills

  12. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    Last chance for Bruno today.....will take him out for Mbeumo next week....just can't stand him

  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Palmer not spotted in the latest training video posted

    https://www.chelseafc.com/en/video/training-ahead-of-wolves-17-01-2025?s=09

  14. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Repost. Gabriel to?

    A. Kerkez
    B. Munoz
    C. Hall
    D. Other?

    Sels
    VVD Robinson Aina
    Salah Palmer Gordon Amad
    Jackson Isak Wood

    Matthews Gabriel Winks Faes

  15. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    How do I even play the AsssMan chip? My button doesn’t work.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Available from GW24 onwards

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Ahhh thanks!

  16. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    46 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/19/2pm-team-news-welbeck-maddison-start-solanke-out

