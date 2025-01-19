Four more Gameweek 22 matches take place on Sunday, with Ipswich Town v Manchester City following on from three 2pm GMT kick-offs.

Ange Postcoglou makes two changes from the team that lost to Arsenal on Wednesday, with Ben Davies and James Maddison starting over Yves Bissouma and Dominic Solanke, who miss out through injury.

Everton also make two alterations.

Jake O’Brien and Jesper Lindstrom are recalled by David Moyes, with Ashley Young and Jack Harrison dropping to the bench.

At Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim makes three changes to the side that beat Southampton on Thursday.

Out go Lisandro Martinez, Alajandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund. Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Joshua Zirkzee are their replacements.

Lewis Dunk comes in for Adam Webster at the back for Brighton and Hove Albion, while Yankuba Minteh and Danny Welbeck replace the injured Matt O’Riley and Simon Adingra further forward.

Finally, at Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo makes just one alteration. Nicolas Dominguez comes into midfield with Ryan Yates dropping to the bench.

There are three changes made by Ivan Juric at the City Ground.

Lesley Ugochukwu, Kamaldeen Sulemana and the injured Tyler Dibling are replaced by Flynn Downes, Cameron Archer and Adam Armstrong.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Mangala, Lindstrom, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Harrison, Beto, Young, Armstrong, Sherif

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Spence, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son

Subs: Austin, Regulion, Richarlison, Yang, Lankshear, Moore, Ajayi, Olusesi, Hardy

Manchester United: Onana, Yoro, de Ligt, Maguire, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot, Amad, Fernandes, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Dunk, van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Joao Pedro, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, March, Enciso, Adingra, Rutter, Gomez, McConville

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Dominguez, Anderson, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Awoniyi, Ward-Prowse, Moreno, Jota, Yates, Sosa, Boly

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Sugawara, Bree, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters, Downes, Fernandes, Aribo, Archer, Armstrong

Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Wood, Bella-Kotchap, Ugochukwu, Smallbone, Fraser, Onuachu, Kamaldeen

