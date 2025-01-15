98
Scout Notes January 15

FPL notes: Jota impact, Paqueta up front + where’s Areola?

Tuesday’s Premier League football was an exhilarating ride, with goals aplenty, zero clean sheets, last-minute levellers and a tense top-of-the-table clash.

Continuing the Gameweek 21 inquest, it’s the Scout Notes for Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool and West Ham United 3-2 Fulham.

JOTA IMPACT

With a Double Gameweek coming up, it’s a good time for Liverpool players to be making a positive impression.

Diogo Jota (£7.2m) did just that at the City Ground, scoring within 30 seconds of being introduced. He was also twice thwarted brilliantly by Matz Sels (£4.9m), registering four shots in his half-hour cameo.

Jota was, with the benefit of hindsight, always likelier to prosper against Forest’s low block. A sniffer of goals and pincher of half-yards, he was better equipped to bypass the parked bus than Luis Diaz (£7.5m).

“Yes, he made a big impact already before when he came in against Fulham but then after that game, he had a bit of a setback and then the games he came in afterwards I also felt he needed a bit more time to get into his rhythm. That’s not only with him, I see that with other players as well that were out for a few weeks or a few months. It is difficult to get this intensity going in these Premier League games immediately.

“And it was very pleasing to see that today he might even have been better than against Fulham when he came in. He had a big impact, he was the one, apart from Mo [Salah], that had a few chances to score our second goal.” – Arne Slot on Diogo Jota

What does it mean for Double Gameweek 24, then? Well, probably not great news for Diaz and his owners. We’ve still got over two weeks, and four more Liverpool games, to come before the ‘double’. There may be more injuries. Diaz could play himself back into undroppable form. But the likely dent that Jota was going to make into Diaz’s Gameweek 24 match-time just got a bit bigger.

Darwin Nunez (£7.0m), suspended in Gameweek 21, will also be available from this weekend onwards.

UNLUCKY 13 FOR SALAH

So, then, it was indeed a good week to oppose Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) with the captaincy – looking solely at the outcome, anyway.

Forest did what Forest do best and shut down the Egyptian for much of the game. After 78 minutes, he’d only had one, scuffed, shot.

But with the hosts wilting (as the ‘xG race’ image below shows), a late flurry of attempts could have rescued a haul from this rare blank. Sels tipped over a curler, while another effort was agonisingly cleared off the line.

Salah ended up with six shots in the box by full-time, a tally that no one can better in Gameweek 21 so far.

There was also the below chance which the stats collectors won’t have picked up, thanks to Salah’s miscontrol in a glorious position.

Ultimately, it was a first blank in 13 matches.

Elsewhere, there was a ninth straight start for Cody Gakpo (£7.4m) on the left. Is Diaz now second choice in two positions?

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) started as expected, too, making light of the weekend’s minutes with the second string. Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.2m) was more than a handful and had the beating of the much-discussed right-back at times but this was, at least, no repeat of the Manchester United horror show.

FOREST’S SEASON IN MICROCOSM

The brief summary of Forest’s performance on Tuesday basically encapsulates their season.

Sels inspired between the sticks. The defence throwing bodies in the way. Chris Wood (£6.9m) scoring from very few chances; just one in this case. Brilliantly organised, dangerous in transition. How many times have we written the same thing in the Scout Notes in 2024/25?

The absurdly consistent Tricky Trees proved here, as they did at Anfield, that they can compete with the best and belong in second.

One new recent feature of Forest’s displays is Anthony Elanga‘s (£5.2m) productivity. His assist for Wood’s strike was his sixth attacking return in as many games, his last blank coming in Gameweek 15.

“First of all, you have to make sure you win the first ball and then the second or the third ball because they play the ball off Wood, who is a very strong target man, and then they have got these quick forwards that can hurt you as well.

“But then the moment you win the second or the third ball there are 11 players behind the ball and it is so difficult to score against teams that play in a low block; it’s so difficult to create chances against teams like that.” – Arne Slot

ROBINSON CLOSING IN ON 10 ASSISTS

“The best team lost the game.

“It’s completely our fault we didn’t win the game.” – Marco Silva

Marco Silva, one of the more restrained Premier League managers, was palpably seething after Tuesday’s match in east London. Not angry at the match officials or VAR intervention – at his own team.

Fulham quite simply shot themselves in the foot, not for the first time over the last few Gameweeks.

Above: Premier League teams sorted by errors leading to goals over the last three Gameweeks. Fulham hadn’t conceded one of those in the first 18 matches.

Having presented goals to Bournemouth and Ipswich Town in previous matches, they gift-wrapped West Ham another two.

Individual mistakes from Andreas Pereira (£5.0m) and Bernd Leno (£5.0m) were mercilessly punished by Carlos Soler (£5.0m) and Lucas Paqueta (£5.7m). If we’re being uber-critical, Leno – usually such a solid pair of hands – could perhaps have done better with Tomas Soucek‘s (£4.9m) goal, too, air-clawing at the Czech midfielder’s header.

Other than those strikes, West Ham had one shot all game – in the 92nd minute.

Fulham were, as Silva said, the better team. The Cottagers outshot their hosts 21-4, with Harry Wilson (£5.2m) and Raul Jimenez (£5.7m) hitting the woodwork. Sasa Lukic (£4.8m) and Adama Traore (£4.7m) missed with swipes of the ball from close range, too.

They’re actually a pretty good team, Fulham, but this was one of those days.

That said, the visitors had some fortune with their two strikes. Alex Iwobi‘s (£5.9m) brace came from cross-shots that found their way past Lukasz Fabianski (£4.1m).

How’s your luck, Antonee Robinson (£5.0m) owners? The American international provided two straightforward passes to Iwobi before those cross-shot-goals, so claimed assists for both. That took him to a remarkable nine assists for FPL 2024/25, four ahead of any other defender.

Even though there was a Hartley’s factory-worth of jam involved with these latest attacking returns, so much of Fulham’s play comes down their left that it’s never a complete surprise when Robinson is involved.

PAQUETA UP FRONT, KUDUS SUB EXPLAINED

A bit of good fortune for the Hammers, then, but even “the effort and the willingness to fight for each other” (in Graham Potter’s words) was an improvement on recent West Ham performances.

The shape-shifting Potter was smart with his in-game tactical tweaks, too, the kind of proactivity that was rarely seen under Julen Lopetegui.

One player who has looked markedly better in the last week is the hitherto barely interested Lucas Paqueta.

Here the Brazilian started up top for the Hammers, although his goal came after Danny Ings (£5.0m) was introduced and he had taken up a wider role.

And don’t get too carried away with an ‘out of position’ tag: Ings may well start up top in Gameweek 22 and West Ham will almost certainly sign a striker in the transfer window.

“Danny had a massive game against Aston Villa [in the FA Cup on Friday], he hasn’t played consistently for a while. So, I just thought then to go from Friday to Tuesday was big for him [and he’d be] more useful at the back-end of the game. Obviously, he’s come off the bench and really helped us.” – Graham Potter on why Danny Ings didn’t start

Soler impressed on the left, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.6m) carried on where he left off under Lopetegui with another attacking return.

A player yet to really kick into gear under Potter is one of the great FPL hopes, Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m). Offered some pointers from the bench about his off-the-ball work, he was hooked early just after the hour and stropped off. Potter, as you’d expect, was diplomatic.

“I felt at 2-1, I didn’t think the game was going to be won by us playing really nice football, unfortunately. I thought it was going to be a bit of a scrap and it was about pressure and it was about being together. 

“Danny [Ings] coming on probably helped us with that, even though it’s a tough one because Mo’s a top, top player. But he was really suffering, Mo, I thought, from a tiredness perspective after a massive game against Aston Villa. So, he’s going to be important for us on Saturday. It’s going to be time to recover now and get ready for another big game.” – Graham Potter

DON’T COUNT YOUR CHICKENS WITH FABIANSKI JUST YET

Fabianski has now started both of Potter’s matches in charge.

Opinion is divided on his role in Fulham’s two goals: should he have covered the trajectory of Iwobi’s untouched crosses better?

Either way, it’s still too early to be making assumptions that he’s Potter’s first choice.

Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) hasn’t been in the West Ham squad over the last week, with the usually reliable exwhuemployee saying that the France international is injured.

Only when he’s fit will we really be able to tell if Fabianski is number one.

  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    All that we see is seem.......is but a dream within a dream.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      50 mins ago

      Does this mean Isak start?

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      All that I see is seamen....tis but a dream when I'm dreamin'

      Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Bruno hattrick

      Open Controls
    4. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Gabriel CS and scores by header tonight?

      Open Controls
  2. Maddamotha
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Isak is fit and is starting. SOURCE WILL FROM X!!!

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes Will

      Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Isak has arrived at SJP.

    He apparently starts along with Botman over Schar

    https://x.com/thelittlemans/status/1879585048145568202?t=Uhr5ka9bv1iC2j7ErXzPXQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      Dammit. I want a hatrick

      Open Controls
  4. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Raya pen save, CS and Assist. Followed by Gabriel CS and Goal. Topped off with Isak Hatrick and Gordon Hatrick of assists probability?

    Open Controls
    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      And an ice cream.

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 14 Years
      58 mins ago

      Lol, did you watch Raya trying to save pens in the cup? 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        This. He is useless.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Did the same Vs Porto last season. Got very lucky and people didn't notice it

          Open Controls
    3. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      If ur drunk maybe

      Open Controls
  5. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    Any news on Murphy?

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Eddie was a good comedian, but not as funny as he used to be.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      He arrived with the squad.

      Open Controls
    3. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Apparently regrets the latest Beverly Hills Cop movie

      Open Controls
      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        As well he should...

        Open Controls
  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Someone check on Virgin; Hall still hasn't been dropped.

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Less interaction the better

      Open Controls
  7. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Finally went Bruno (c) over Isak, now he starts…jokes on me?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Bruno is a fun pick this week regardless. Think it was pretty likely Isak was going to start, anyway. It's the 90 mins that is doubtful.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah, you are right, can go either way

        Open Controls
    2. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Great pick. He'll get a Goal at least.

      Open Controls
  8. One for All
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Any news on Pedro?

    Open Controls
    1. Maddamotha
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      He has trained

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Pictured in team training today.

      Open Controls
      1. One for All
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cool thanks guys

        Open Controls
  9. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    What's Pedro's chances of making the squad 2moz?

    Have Wood 1st sub and I regret not starting him in the 1st place. Stupid decision

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      does it make a difference what anyone says

      Open Controls
    2. Norco
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Won't be regretting it when Pedro outscores him though will you?

      Open Controls
  10. putana
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    enjoy the Rogers haul today guys!

    Open Controls
  11. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    How long is Areola injured?

    Open Controls
  12. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Mateta hattrick please tonight to make me feel better for selling Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Would absolutely love that

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Major differential atm

        Open Controls
  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Leicester City XI: Stolarczyk, Justin, Vestergaard, Faes, Kristiansen, Winks, Soumaré, El Khannous, Buonanotte, Mavididi, Vardy

    Subs: Iversen, Coady, Thomas, Choudhury, Skipp, McAteer, Decordova-Reid, Ayew, Daka

    Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

    Subs: Turner, Clyne, Riad, Kporha, Schlupp, Kamada, Doucouré, Devenny, Nketiah

    Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gueye, Harrison, Doucouré, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

    Subs: Virgínia, Begović, Patterson, Keane, O'Brien, Lindstrøm, Armstrong, Beto, Sherif

    Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, Onana, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins

    Subs: Gauci, Olsen, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Buendía, Bogarde, Bailey, Jimoh, Durán

    Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka, Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall, Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

    Subs: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Krafth, Kelly, Almirón, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Osula

    Wolves XI: Sá, Doherty, Bueno, Agbadou, Gomes, Gomes, André, Aït-Nouri, Guedes, Hee-chan, Larsen

    Subs: Johnstone, Dawson, Semedo, Lima, Doyle, Bellegarde, Cunha, Sarabia, Forbs

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Watkins starts!

      Open Controls
      1. Mighty Duck
          1 min ago

          Bad. Another two screwed Roger's assists.

          Open Controls
      2. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
      3. mookie
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Benched Watkins and played Rogers.

        Open Controls
    2. kempc23
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Anyone know whats up with Chalobah? Unbelievable bench jam with Robinson subbing in!

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Recalled by Chelsea (because we are veeeeery light at CB right now). Enjoy the delicious jam.

        Open Controls
        1. kempc23
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Thank you. Do you think he starts at Chelsea for now or warms the bench?

          Open Controls
      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Was on loan from Chelsea and they called him back.

        Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Cuntha on the bench

      Open Controls
    4. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Cunha benched
      Should've started Wood

      Open Controls
    5. JÆKS ⭐
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Worst fpl players while in your team in your fpl career.

      Ill start: Semenyo

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        Easy. Calvert Lewin

        Open Controls
      2. Norco
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Nunez last season

        Open Controls
      3. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        Eze .... every time ... Eze.

        Open Controls
      4. Mighty Duck
          17 mins ago

          Saka

          Open Controls
        • Gudjohnsen
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Luis Diaz

          Open Controls
        • Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Watkins

          Open Controls
        • Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          Ihenacho

          Open Controls
        • Egg noodle
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          Mauro Boselli. Held him adamantly for 11 game weeks at the start of a previous season

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 13 Years
            just now

            End the thread

            Open Controls
        • F4L
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Kane
          Ozil
          Alexis Sanchez
          Digne
          Mahrez (at City)

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Sanchez got my biggest ever FPL score on TC 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. F4L
              • 10 Years
              just now

              yea i remember that dgw. cant remember why but i sold a few weeks prior. think he scored a brace late on in the second match, was a complete rank killer 🙂

              Open Controls
          2. Sir Matt Bugsby
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Can definitely relate with Kane. Spurs in general.. never get it right with them.

            Open Controls
        • DeSelby
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          1. Pickford.
          1a. Zaha.

          Open Controls
          1. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Of course Zaha ... cancel my Eze claim.

            Open Controls
      5. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Q1) Best GK for this round?
        Dubravka, Martinez, or Pickford?

        Q2) Best FWD for this round:
        Watkins, Vardy or Welbeck?

        Open Controls
        1. Norco
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Hopefully Pickford and Mateta

          Open Controls
        2. Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Round of what?

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Fixtures. Asking for FPL Challenge, where deadline is kickoff.

            Open Controls
            1. Supersonic_
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Cool. I wasn't aware of this.

              Open Controls
            2. Supersonic_
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Dub and Watkins I'd say

              Open Controls
        3. mookie
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          I'm going with Watkins and Dubravka.

          Open Controls
      6. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Any Gordon captainers with me? I guess Isak starting is also good for Gordon, because more goals = more chances of involvement.

        Open Controls
        1. Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          Just an owner. I have a feeling he'll do you proud tonight.

          Open Controls
        2. sulldaddy
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          I capped him. Was hoping Isak wouldnt play, but probably more opps with him on pitch.
          Lets go!

          Open Controls
        3. Sir Matt Bugsby
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Owners are with you as well. I have him in draft too.

          Open Controls
      7. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        Well ... wood and Robinson on my bench .... so need to hope Munoz and Rogers can do something. I can forgive myself for the Robinson benching... but jeez, I have to own the wood decision... that's ne up to 200+ benched points already this season.

        Open Controls
        1. Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          200 points on your bench? Can you get to this using Live FPL?

          Open Controls
          1. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Let me see if I can do that

            Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Have you used your BB yet?

          Open Controls
        3. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 15 Years
          6 mins ago

          140 only for me…. But I guess the amount isn’t relevant, more the impact of benching them over who

          Open Controls
      8. Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Mateta brace will change everything...

        Open Controls
        1. sulldaddy
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Would be great!

          Open Controls
      9. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Sarr better do something or he’s gone, eye test looks good but not for points!

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          just now

          west ham looked very badly defensively, so 1 more gw if he blanks. but then likely gone for rogers if he blanks again.

          anyways, think theres a good chance he gets something today, fingers crossed

          Open Controls
      10. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Any Wolves fans know why Cunha is benched?

        Open Controls
        1. El Chippy Chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Not a Wolves fan but just a guess is Hwang playing LW - has done okay for the new manager

          Open Controls
        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          Being sold

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Probably

            Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          "Nelson, Cunha and Dawson will be ready for the match. They are coming from injury and we need to be careful with minutes, but we need players with their quality."

          Open Controls
          1. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Tony, this is awesome

            Open Controls
      11. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Come on the Arse

        Come on Gabriel Magalhães

        Open Controls
      12. Captain Beefheart
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Would you take Palmers 20 Captain points or Isak starting, think I'd take the 20 points.

        Open Controls
        1. El Chippy Chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          A bird in hand is better than 2 in a bush

          Open Controls
      13. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Lewis-Skelly, Saliba, Gabriel, Partey, Odegaard, Rice, Sterling, Trossard, Havertz.

        Tottenham XI: Kinsky, Porro, Spence, Dragusin, Gray, Bissouma, Bergvall, Sarr, Kulusevski, Son, Solanke.

        Open Controls
        1. El Chippy Chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Let's get Kinky

          Open Controls
        2. El Chippy Chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Leandro Trossard
          Raheem Shillings
          60m Havertz

          It's all over

          Open Controls
          1. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Drossard*

            Open Controls
      14. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Isak has 6,096,608 owners according to official FPL

        Open Controls

