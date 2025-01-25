49
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Any Everton mids worth attaining?

    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think Ross Barkley was the last one worth considering.

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        That’s harsh! We’ve had Fellaini.

        1. el polako
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Meant no offence.

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Doesn't look like it. Ndiaye might be the only outfield player to get. But only if you have a CF like, JP, Jackson, Jimenez or Havertz in your team.

    3. Ballistics
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Might do Wood to Ndiaye but no mids.

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah considering this.. but Wood has Brighton at home

        1. Ballistics
          • 7 Years
          just now

          It’ll free up funds for a Moyesy AM.

  2. mookie
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Elite 1000 GW23 template

    Alisson(29%)
    TAA(97,2%) Gabriel(78,3%) Munoz(25,7%)
    Salah(99,1%) Palmer(98,8%) Rogers(50,7%) Bruno(48%) Eze(39,6%)
    Isak(97,2%) Pedro(80,5%)

    187 bought Gakpo who's now owned by 20%
    170 bought DCL who's now owned by 18%

    Ownership of DGW assets
    99,2% - Salah
    97,2% - TAA
    29% - Alisson
    20% - Gakpo
    18% - DCL
    9,9% - Konate
    8,8% - VvD
    8,7% - Pickford
    2% - Diaz and Ndiaye

    1. Ballistics
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I wonder how many use AM.

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        just now

        18% used their TC, maybe those.

    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yup, bottled going Wood to Gakpo. Hurt my rank by about 800.

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Historically the best 1000 managers, not the top 1k this season.

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Ah ok.

  3. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Pickford Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Colwill Robinson Greaves
    Salah Palmer Gordon Rogers Amad
    Isak Watkins Wood

    3FT + £0m

    A) Watkins > Gakpo
    B) Gordon > Diaz
    C) Wood + Gordon > Gakpo + Kluivert

    1. bobicek92
        just now

        Wouldn't do any of these, I am afraid it is one game too late for Gakpo and Diaz seems a bit off pace recently

    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Worth losing any of these mids for Kluivert?

      A)Rogers
      B) Gordon

      Salah, Palmer, even Mbeumo seem non-negotiables. Foden as well, if I owned

      1. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Wait one more gw and re-evaluate

      2. Buck The Trent
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Thinking B, seems to be less explosive

    3. bobicek92
        13 mins ago

        Martinelli to Mbeumo no brainer?

        1. Shark Team
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Next 2-3 are fine for Martinelli but for Mbeumo too, wait to see Brentford tomorrow but It may be worth

      • Buck The Trent
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Would you play?

        A Gordon (FUL)
        B Bruno (CPL)

        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I feel like it has to be Bruno, but see how the ful/utd game goes tomorrow

      • The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Anyone considering Moyes AM > Hurzlier

      • Assisting the assister
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Bruno Pedro Faes >Kluivert Gakpo Kerkez with my 3 FTs? Tonight or can’t afford. Go for it?

      • TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        Early thoughts on who to bench?

        a) Wood (BRI)
        b) Kluivert (LIV)
        c) Rogers (wol)

        Cheers

        1. putana
          • 6 Years
          just now

          play Wood for sure. Safe play would be to play Rogers, but I would be tempted to bench him.

      • balint84
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        TC Salah or Arne Slot?

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          8 mins ago

          Depends on when you would use the other chip and who.

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            just now

            and the 3rd Pool player if TC Salah.

        2. Shark Team
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          My score predictions
          Bou 1-2 Liv
          Eve 0-2 Liv
          Liv 3-0 Wolves next gw

        3. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          just now

          TC Salah for me. Need to get rid of the chip.

      • TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        LMS Update (338 teams)

        Current safety score = 49
        Top score = 84

        https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          50 with 3 to go. It'll be close again.

          Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            Which 3?

      • leo_messi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Will I lose one of my FTs when activating assistant manager chip for the first time?

      • Babit1967
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Wildcard 82 (Munoz left) vs non wildcard 38 (Bruno, Mbeumo left) so far so good.

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          Very nice, FH plan?

          1. Babit1967
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Nah, nothing planned yet - just take it as it comes.

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              1 min ago

              That's where the early WC can get you in trouble.

        2. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Wow!

      • Viper
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Tried to do Wood -> Gakpo right at the deadline and missed by a few seconds!

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/25/fpl-in-5-minutes-all-you-need-to-know-about-gameweek-23?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27042101

        Anyway, how does this look with 3Fts

        Timber, Sarr & Wood - > Mykolenko, Mbeumo & Gakpo

      • bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        70 pts with only Rogers to go unfortunately. Could be in trouble tomorrow.

        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Great score even with a Rogers red

      • balint84
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Can I use 2 chips next week manager+TC?

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          no

        2. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          No.

          Also when/if you activate AM, you cannot use any other chips for 3 game weeks.

      • Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Don't like Wood as a player.

        Keep for Brighton or not?

        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Lol

        2. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes.

        3. Viper
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Brighton is an ok fixture but he might go for Gakpo

        4. el polako
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Which 3 you like more?

          1. Gudjohnsen
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Gakpo, Haaland, Isak, Mateta etc

      • Odikostar
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Gordon to Semenyo or Kluivert in gw 25 is gonna be a popular transfer

