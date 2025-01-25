After the conclusion of the day’s Gameweek 23 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats.

Soon to be included in this article are Saturday's leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). We're still waiting for the final Manchester City v Chelsea data to arrive.

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

It was a red-letter day for the most transferred-in players of Gameweek 23.

The most-bought defender, midfielder and forward all delivered, with Justin Kluivert (£5.6m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) banking double-digit hauls and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) – who assisted one of Gakpo’s two goals – narrowly missing out on joining them thanks to a late Ipswich Town consolation.

Name Team Gameweek 23 transfers in Kluivert BOU 624,077 Alexander-Arnold LIV 546,105 Gakpo LIV 503,794

The same three players are unsurprisingly near the summit of most-bought players of Gameweek 24, too.

Gakpo’s 16-point return is his biggest-ever FPL score and will ensure a surge in ownership and price ahead of Liverpool’s ‘double’.

It wasn’t the biggest score of Saturday, however. For the second Gameweek running, a Bournemouth midfielder – this time the ‘out of position’ Dango Ouattara (£5.0m) – hit a hat-trick. A thumping 5-0 win for the Cherries, in which Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo (£5.6m) also got on the scoresheet, was made all the more remarkable given that it came against a normally watertight Nottingham Forest.

Well-owned forwards Alexander Isak (£9.5m) and Erling Haaland (£14.7m) both hit double-digit returns in comeback wins for Newcastle United and Manchester City. Haaland’s teammate Phil Foden (£9.3m) is now FPL’s ‘form’ player (points per match over the last 30 days), having netted for the fourth straight Gameweek.

There was belated clean-sheet joy for Arsenal defenders, too, with William Saliba (£6.2m) making a swift return from injury to claim maximum bonus and shut-out points in a 1-0 away win at Molineux. Both sides finished with 10 men.

That was the scoreline at the Amex, too, with the Everton renaissance continuing under David Moyes. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.4m) off injured, fellow budget forward Illiman Ndiaye (£5.4m) stepped up from the spot.

Anyone backing Moyes with the Assistant Manager chip in Gameweek 24 will hope for more of the same:

GAMEWEEK 23: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 23: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

