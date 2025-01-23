30
  1. putana
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    hold Bruno or swap to Gordon/Mbeumo?

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Hold, Bruno only one that didn’t blank last week

    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yeah i'd hold

  2. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Worked it out that using the AM chip on Slot for GW24-25, and then changing the chip to Arteta for GW26 will realistically result in around 38 points if Liverpool draw one of the games.

    Slot DGW24
    Vs BOU - 3, 2 = 5
    VS EVE - 6, 3 = 9

    GW25
    Vs Wolves - 6, 2, 4 = 12

    Arteta GW26
    Vs West Ham - 12

    = 38 points

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Well done. Additional merit for showing your workings.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      I don't think 3-1 at Goodison is 'realistic' at all

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Or is it 1-0? Apologies, thought it was 3 points for a CS.

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        Maybe 2-1 or 3-2 then? I can't see them losing to Everton, and I doubt they will draw both DGW games either. Drawing one is being realistic IMO even though there is a good chance they win both.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          I think they're more likely to win at the Vitality than in the derby - look at their results there.

          Only 2 wins in the last 12 matches at Goodison, 1 loss and the rest are draws, including five 0-0s.

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            Interesting. Five 0-0s is pretty crazy.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              15 mins ago

              They had three in a row from 2017/18 to 2019/20 - pretty mad.

              Everton finally looking more like a football team and the last derby at Goodison - think it's got massive upset written all over it.

  3. VaVaVoom
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Sarr
    B. J.Pedro
    C. Robinson

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    To TC Salah or to not TC in DGW.....is the question..

    1. VaVaVoom
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      indeed

    2. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Why not , anything can happen later on might else well use it now . Will be nly regret if he bags it well. I'm going for hit and then using AM chip in the later double and FH in the other or blank week .

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Surely there will be better DGW games to TC?

      Open Controls
      1. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Isnt it better to use TC in a small double involving 2 teams than in a big DGW where FH with 11 DGWers would likely yield better results?

        I'm also not convinced that AM is best used in a double (rather than selecting the best possible fixture combination for the manager(s) in question over 3 standard gameweeks).

  5. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    When are the other DGWs?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      33 (blanks from 29) & 36 (blanks from 34).

      But some chance that, if Spurs make the Carabao Cup final, the Fulham game comes earlier (25 I think?) rather than 33

  6. Totti
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    2 FT

    diaz and jackson -> mbuemo and gakpo

    A) yay
    B) Nay

    1. Farteta
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yay 100%

      1. Totti
        • 8 Years
        just now

        otherwise
        front 8 will be

        salah palmer bruno diaz rogers
        wood isak and will bench jackson

  7. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    The chip strategy advice on this site seems to advocate for Wildcard in GW30 and Free Hit in BGW34. But most people are loaded up on up to six Liverpool and Newcastle players, and Rogers, who could all easily blank in BGW29, forcing the free hit early. People aren’t going to use their free transfers to remove Liverpool and Newcastle assets between DGW24 and BGW29. With that in mind, how should managers approach BGW34 if they’ve already used free hit in BGW29?

    1. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Try and save 3-5 transfers to sell LIV-NEW players.

    2. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm in that camp (3 Liverpool and 3 Newcastle). No FT currently but we have a few weeks before 29. Assuming they both blank

      I'm planning to whittle Newcastle down to just Isak
      Bench my 2 Liverpool outfield players in the blank
      Rogers to a Bournemouth player

      Hold the FH for the bigger blank

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Only 29.42% own 3 Newcastle players (Hall, Gordon and Isak) in top 100k sample

      https://www.livefpl.net/combos

  8. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    14, 15, 22, 29.
    My benched points over the last week.

    Would you BB this?

    Sels (bou)
    Aina (bou)
    Amad (ful)
    Munoz (BRE)

    Or play BB in 24 with the same players (no TC left)

    Sels (BHA)
    Aina (BHA)
    Amad (CRY)
    Munoz (mun)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      BB24

  9. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA Gabriel Timber
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Gordon
    Isak Wood Pedro

    (Fabianski Sarr Dunk Greaves)
    2 FTs & 0.1m

    A) Timber to Konate
    A) Timber & Sarr to VVD & Ouattara
    B) Timber, Pedro & Sarr to Huijsen, Gakpo & Ouattara -4

    Appreciate your thoughts!

  10. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mark my words, Spurs are gonna trounce Hoffenheim tonight!

