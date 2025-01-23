The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 23 made a low-key start on Thursday.

Just four managers faced the media, with the headline team news from these pressers in the article below.

For the early injury situation at the other 16 Premier League clubs, read this piece here.

GAMEWEEK 23 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Lewis Dunk (muscle) and Gameweek 22 absentee Matt O’Riley (knee) are doubts going into the weekend.

“We have some players who are doubtful, we don’t have a new big injury but some players, Matt O’Riley, Lewis Dunk, they are not 100% clear so we have to wait the next days but in general I think we will have a strong squad on the pitch. “[O’Riley] had a small knee issue so he got a hit at his knee and it’s painful but it’s just a time thing so if he’s able to overcome the pain and if he can go through this pain. We will see the next days. “[Dunk] has a small muscle problem, it’s nothing big so nothing structural but there we also have to wait the next two days.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Brajan Gruda (small issue) and Jack Hinshelwood (knee) could be back, however.

“So, I hope that Jack Hinshelwood will be an option and I’m quite positive that he will be. Brajan trained the last two days so I think they will be both options for the weekend.” – Fabian Hurzeler

James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Igor Julio (hamstring) remain out.

Jason Steele has also undergone shoulder surgery and will be out “for the next month”.

Mats Wieffer (quad) is one name we didn’t get an update on: Hurzeler said last week that he’d be “back soon”.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Forest have had a decent run in terms of avoiding injuries, with long-term absentee Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring) the only red-flagged player. Even he is back on the grass, albeit not in full team training.

The Tricky Trees will have to check on Callum Hudson-Odoi (groin), however. The winger exited the win over Southampton after complaining of feeling “stiff” following a sprint.

“He felt the groin very tight. So, a lot of pain. He has been a couple of days out. We have to assess and see if he is available or not.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Callum Hudson-Odoi

We’re not aware of any other new issues for the Premier League high flyers.

IPSWICH TOWN

Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles), Sammie Szmodics (ankle) and Conor Chaplin (knee) remain on Ipswich Town’s injury list.

Ogbene is out for the season, with the other two failing to recover for Gameweek 23.

“Nothing too drastically different. Sam Szmodics and Conor Chapin are still going to fall short.” – Kieran McKenna, quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times

Loanee Kalvin Phillips is available again, having been ineligible to face his parent club last Sunday.

Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring) returned last weekend as a substitute and could start against Liverpool.

“He’s come through well. It was a big, big positive from the day. There was a small debate on starting him because he’d trained well a few days before but despite how the day went, we’re probably glad with that decision because he came through the game well, had some good training days, and is now more ready to start a game than he was last weekend. Whether that will happen this Saturday or in one of the games coming up, he’s certainly getting closer to that point.” – Kieran McKenna on Axel Tuanzebe, quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times

Julio Enciso is available for selection after his loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion was confirmed.

“I think he’s, in essence, a number 10 behind the front man. He can play off the wide areas coming into the No.10 off both sides. He’s played as a false nine dropping down into the 10 spaces. I think he’s a player who thrives being in the half spaces and between the lines where he [can] turn, shoot, dribble and play passes. Those are the areas of the pitch we need to try and get him.” – Kieran McKenna on Julio Enciso, quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times

SOUTHAMPTON

Tyler Dibling (ankle) remains out but estimates that he could be out for 4-6 weeks appear to be wide of the mark.

“No, now in this moment we are a little bit more optimistic and we will see next week how we are proceeding. “Everybody is more optimistic and we will see. Next week we can say something more.” – Ivan Juric on whether Tyler Dibling will be out for 4-6 weeks, via the Daily Echo

Kamaldeen Sulemana, who had been partnering Dibling up top recently, is also out.

“I think he did some really good games since I arrived and he will not play against Newcastle because he has a little injury. “He has a little bit of a problem with his hamstrings and they are really scared about that, all medical staff, because he had problems in the past. “We know that when he starts to play regularly that we can have problems. I think it’s, I hope that it’s nothing, and from Monday he will start training with the team.” – Ivan Juric on Kamaldeen Sulemena, via the Daily Echo

To top that off, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is now a doubt.

“We have some problems with Rambo, with the goalkeeper. We will see tomorrow. I hope that he will be fine. And I think everybody is fit. “No, he did something yesterday on the training ground. He feels pain here and we will see tomorrow.” – Ivan Juric, via the Daily Echo

Jack Stephens (unknown), Juan Larios (unknown) and Ross Stewart (hamstring) are thought to remain out but Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) recently featured for the under-21s after a long-term lay-off.

New loan signing Albert Gronbaek has only trained once with his new teammates so may not be involved.