Saliba, Bowen, Romero: The early FPL Gameweek 23 team news

The managers of Brighton and Hove Albion, Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest and Southampton held their pre-Gameweek 23 press conferences on Thursday.

You can read the headline updates from those clubs here.

We should hear from the other 16 head coaches on Friday – but until we do, this article rounds up the early team news from their respective clubs.

ARSENAL

Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Ben White (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) remained absent for Arsenal’s win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday but Riccardo Calafiori (muscle) and Ethan Nwaneri (muscle) returned to the matchday squad.

William Saliba (hamstring) joined the injury list ahead of Gameweek 22. Reports suggested a two-week absence and Mikel Arteta seemed to back that up.

“He’s evolving well, the last few days he was feeling much better already but this game comes a bit too soon for him. “Yes, I hope [he will be back for the clash with Manchester City in Gameweek 24].” – Mikel Arteta speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League tie

Myles Lewis-Skelly (knee) is the latest casualty at the back, missing out against Dinamo Zagreb.

“I’m not sure. He judged it in the game against Villa and he thought it was okay and he finished the game and the next day it wasn’t bad. And then yesterday he wasn’t feeling right so he started the session and he wasn’t feeling good so we need some more tests tomorrow. Hopefully, it’s nothing big but the games are coming very fast.” – Mikel Arteta on Myles Lewis-Skelly, speaking after Wednesday’s Champions League tie

ASTON VILLA

Pau Torres (foot) is definitely out, while even if Diego Carlos (foot) is fit he’s set for a move to Fenerbahce.

Amadou Onana (hamstring) joined the injury list in Gameweek 22 and The Athletic suggest he’ll be out for around a fortnight.

John McGinn (hamstring) and Ross Barkley (calf) should be back soon, the latter potentially in Gameweek 24. McGinn is already back on the grass but it remains to be seen if Gameweek 23 comes too soon.

Morgan Rogers was apparently “sick” during Tuesday’s defeat to Monaco but there are no suggestions he’s a doubt for Sunday’s game against West Ham United.

BOURNEMOUTH

Evanilson (foot), Enes Unal (knee), Julian Araujo (hamstring), Marcos Senesi (quad) and James Hill (hamstring) remain on the sidelines for the Cherries.

Julio Soler is still at the South American U-20 Championship.

Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Adam Smith (muscle), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) and Alex Scott (knee) have all been absent of late but are back in individual training, so we might be seeing one of those in action soon.

BRENTFORD

Josh Dasilva (knee), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Gustavo Nunes (back), Kristoffer Ajer (ankle), Igor Thiago (joint infection) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) have all been out for some time, with no dates placed on their returns.

Thomas Frank will hopefully bring us the latest in his pre-match presser.

Ryan Trevitt (Achilles) is back in training.

CHELSEA

Romeo Lavia (muscle), Enzo Fernandez (muscle) and Levi Colwill (knock) all missed out on Monday’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Colwill’s is the least serious, with Enzo Maresca describing him as “better” immediately after Gameweek 23.

The Chelsea boss added that Lavia’s injury was “more important” than Enzo’s but said he didn’t know whether the Argentina international would be fit to face Manchester City this weekend.

Elsewhere, Cole Palmer played through an ankle issue against Wolves.

Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (unknown) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) remain sidelined.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jefferson Lerma (illness) missed last Saturday’s trip to West Ham United but the midfielder should return this week.

Matheus Franca (groin) and Adam Wharton (groin) remain out.

EVERTON

Armando Broja (ankle), Youssef Chermiti (thigh) and Seamus Coleman (calf) look set to remain out for the Toffees this weekend.

James Garner (back) is back in training after a long spell on the sidelines but may instead get minutes with the under-21s on Friday night as he builds his match fitness back up.

Tim Iroegbunam (foot) was earmarked for a return to training this week but is a bit behind Garner, so looks even less likely to feature with the seniors against Brighton.

David Moyes said last Friday that he “hoped” Dwight McNeil (knee) would be back soon but didn’t offer a return date.

FULHAM

Kenny Tete (knee) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) remain on Fulham’s injury list. Nelson could return as soon as early February, however.

So far as we know, there are no other concerns for the Cottagers.

LEICESTER CITY

Abdul Fatawu (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and Mads Hermansen (groin) have been out since late 2024.

Ndidi will likely be the first one back: he has started individual training this month.

LIVERPOOL

Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Diogo Jota (muscle) will remain out for “weeks” yet.

A new concern from midweek is Curtis Jones, who felt discomfort and had to be replaced at half-time.

MANCHESTER CITY

It’s been another mixed week on the team news front for City.

The ‘good’ was welcoming Ruben Dias (muscle) and John Stones (foot) back last weekend and on Wednesday respectively.

Unfortunately, things have gone backwards since then.

Nathan Ake sat out the Ipswich win with an unspecified issue, while Jeremy Doku picked up a problem in that game and missed Wednesday’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

And Dias is now flagged again, having been taken off at the interval against PSG. His manager said he “didn’t feel good” towards the end of the first half.

City and Pep Guardiola have been thin on detail with the specifics and potential recovery dates.

Rodri (knee) is also a long-term absentee but Oscar Bobb (leg) is back in training after being sidelined since summer 2024.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Jonny Evans (muscle), Mason Mount (leg), Luke Shaw (hamstring) and Victor Lindelof (unknown) have all been on the sidelines since December.

They are getting nearer to returns, however, with Lindelof back in training.

Shaw and Mount are also on the grass.

“Vic is training but I prefer to do extra work today because I want him for a long time, not just to put him [in] right away. “For the rest, Luke is recovering really well. Mason Mount, it’s good to see them on the pitch. “[So] just Vic [back in training], but he’s not in the squad.” – Ruben Amorim to MUTV, speaking on Wednesday

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Harvey Barnes (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Callum Wilson (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

But we could see Nick Pope (knee) back in a matchday squad for the first time in a month. Eddie Howe said last Friday that this weekend’s trip to Southampton was the target for his comeback.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Rodrigo Bentancur (concussion) is back available but that’s about as good as it gets for Spurs on the injury front.

Pape Matar Sarr was added to the injury list ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie with Hoffenheim. There is, at least, a chance he could be back for Gameweek 23.

“I think the only other one is Pape who got a slight knock from the weekend so he’s out. Then we get Bentancur back. I think he’s the only one. “[Sarr] tried to train but he was still a bit sore from the weekend. We’re hoping it won’t be anything that keeps him out for too long. A chance for him at the weekend but the turnaround was too quick [for Thursday].” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking on Wednesday

Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (hamstring), Brennan Johnson (calf), Timo Werner (hamstring), Dominic Solanke (knee), Micky van de Ven (hamstring) and Guglielmo Vicario (ankle) also remain out for the Lilywhites.

Yves Bissouma missed out in Gameweek 22 with a knock but Postecoglou previously said that the midfielder would be in with a good chance of recovering for the visit of Leicester City.

Cristian Romero (hamstring), who is back in training, probably won’t be involved, however.

“He’s training but he’s not travelled. He’s not playing. Probably another week to 10 days for him.” – Ange Postecoglou on Cristian Romero, speaking on Wednesday

WEST HAM UNITED

Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) is expected to return this week.

Niclas Füllkrug (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg) are definitely out, while it’s unclear when Jean-Clair Todibo (unknown) will be back.

Konstantinos Mavropanos is also suspended following his Gameweek 22 red card.

Jarrod Bowen (foot) has been pictured back in training this week, with a Gameweek 24 return being mooted online.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) remain out but Boubacar Traore (knee) is back on the grass after a long-term lay-off.

The weekend may come too soon for Toti Gomes (hamstring): he was “at least” a week away last Friday.