  1. Hanz0
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Choose 1 to start

    A.) Raul (Mun H)
    B.) Sarr (Bre H)
    C.) Robinson (Ful H)

    Leaning Raul having been unlucky to not score the last two, also on pens. Only concern is rotation / reduced mins with Muniz.

    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      A

    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Raul yeah

  2. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Is mykolenko worth it for the double with Liverpool to play or not bother ?

    1. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      I wouldn't bother personally. It's going to be 1-2 extra points in all likelihood.

  3. Total Slotball
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Bradley starting. Trent rest

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Quansah starts as well, interesting to see if Slot rests VVD (played a lot of mins) or Konate (pain killers to get through games). Could be both with Endo CB

  4. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    1 FT and 5m ITB. Not sure whether to attack LIV fixtures with Trent...

    A - Castagne > TAA (bench Milenk)
    B - Roll FT

    Allison
    Gabriel - Milenkovic - Munoz
    Salah - Palmer - Gordon - Sarr
    Isak - Wood - Raul

    Dubravka - Amad - Castagne - O'Shea

    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      A with that fixture up next

    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    Should I be starting Raul or Robinson against the awful United ahead of my current Xl?

    Sels

    TAA Gabriel Hall

    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Gordon Rogers

    Isak Wood

    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Have you thought about a bench boost?

      If not, then no. That XI is strong

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I have the same team basically with Raul over your Rogers. Have you thought about getting rid of Gabriel for Virgil in DGW24?

  6. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Guardiola has been reflecting on City's struggles this season and said: "We have been without the best player in the world and the best player in the Premier League last season."

    So he can't win without perfect tools. And if he's referring to Foden, Foden has been available for all their games pretty much. Would be nice if journalists could challenge such comments

    1. Darwizzzy
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Obvs Rodri

    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Take whatever he says with a pinch of salt. I will place Arteta, Howe, Emery, Moyes, Poste in the same category.

    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Is it possible hes referring to the same person but its been lost in translation slightly. I know officially Foden was the best player in the league but Rodri probably was really and indeed being the best in the world probably supercedes Foden's trophy?

      He might just be referring to Foden's various ailments and him being there in spiriit but not really the 23/24 Foden until recently.

      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah perhaps, it’s just he made several comments about wanting their players back but Man City’s injury problems have been far less than other clubs this season

        Klopp finished 3rd with Liverpool a few years ago whilst having Nat Phillips and Kabak in defence. Because Klopp didn’t always need perfect tools to be good

        Guardiola goes 4 months without one player and starts spending loads of money to rescue the season

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I remember that season well. There are echoes of it in this City team battling away for a top 4 spot while their title defence has been a whimper. Nat Phillips has been on loan at my side in the championship and he doesn't look like hes miles better than this level to put it kindly.

  7. Captain Mal
      31 mins ago

      Watkins pulls off a Jackson.

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        I think Watkins actually has the most big chance misses this season so hes just pulling off a Watkins

        1. Captain Mal
            1 min ago

            True, he's had some shocking ones.

          • Yes Ndidi
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Maybe they're pulling off each other.......?

      2. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Gakpo benched. Huge influx of transfers for him incoming

        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Haaa. Slot quietly destroying UCL teams in anticipation of the DGW in 24.

          Do you know if Trent is on the bench?

          1. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            He is on the bench

      3. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Kluivert or Rogers?

      4. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Bench Rogers (WHU), Sarr (BRE) or Wissa (cry)?

      5. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Liverpool lineup

        Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Nunez

        TAA, Konate and Gakpo rested for Ipswich

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          I guess there's two ways of looking at it. Good they're rested but if Darwin bags another brace tonight there's no chance he's getting left out of the starting 11 vs Ipswich. Probably more of a Diaz problem I guess?

          1. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Seems like Gakpo is first choice on the left at the moment. Started a lot of their games recently and stayed on the pitch too

          2. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Slot made a comment at the weekend on him being the ultimate change agent. He will continue to be a sub for the important games.

        2. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Thanks. So close to getting Trent in ucl team.

      6. Bobkat
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        Best combo?
        A) Munoz, Gakpo or
        B) Konate, Mateta

        1. Captain Mal
            1 min ago

            A

            1. Bobkat
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Cheers

          • Botman and Robben
            • 8 Years
            just now

            B

            1. Bobkat
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Nice one

        2. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Does anybody else feel like Cunha wouldn't be an Arteta type signing? Not exactly renowned for his hard work and defensive qualities for the team. Bit of a maverick. Not the most disciplined. Fabulous player but I'm not sure that is thhe right fit for him.

          1. Captain Mal
              9 mins ago

              Maybe Arteta realised that Arteta type signings don't win you anything?

            • Qaiss
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Think it’s because Cunha is versatile and can play on the left or through the middle. I don’t think Arteta is going to stop playing Havertz through the middle

              I owned Cunha for his brilliant run, so have been watching closely. He’s a very good player but if Wolves want £70m+, I can’t really tell if he’s worth that or not. Unsure

            • Bushwhacker
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Edu left Arsenal so we don't know what the new DoF is thinking.

          2. Dotherightthing
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            A - Play Mbeumo, Jackson on the bench and Save the FT
            B - Sell Jackson to Gakpo, play Gakpo and bench Mbeumo

            Thank you for your help

          3. Saka White Rice
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Everyone for the next 2h trying to figure out what this lineup and result means for Gakpo vs Allison vs Konate

            1. Darwizzzy
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              They’re rested

          4. ryacoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            A)Gakpo or
            B) Mateta (+ AM on Slot in 24)?

