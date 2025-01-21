295
295 Comments
  1. Gunners in Haaland
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Raphinha hero. What a game

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Benfica suicide. Absolutely thrown away.

  2. Maddamotha
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Salah playing the whole game. Why tho

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Why not. He is young enough and fit enough to do it. Others needed rest.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Beause he hates being subbed.

  3. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Salah no rest?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Enough recovery time 🙂

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      At this point they are riding him like a rented horse

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Salah has ALWAYS got upset when being substituted ; literally goes off in a strop.

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Barca Days Messi would just not come off

  4. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    New Champions League format has delivered so far

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Still could shave a few
      Final worthy matches every matchday

    2. THAT'S LIFE
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yeah Delivered more money to the fat cats to get fatter

  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Been a while since Ive Xabi Alonso waking away a loser
    He is always the mastermind when I watch Bayer Leverkusen

  6. james 101
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Ok. DIAZ is painful to own!

    A. Keep Diaz and Pickford

    B. Swap to Amad and Alison (plus 1.3m in the bank)

    C. Swap to another mid (up to £6.9m) and Alison

    Options up to 6.9m:

    Kluivert

    Amad

    Rogers

    Trossard

    Mitoma

    Semenyo

    Elanga

    Kulusevski

    Eze

    Iwobi

    Bruno

    Savinho

    Martinelli

    1. Aye
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Probably Eze, Rogers or Amad for me

      1. james 101
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Tigers has great fixtures right?

        Amad form

        1. james 101
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          *rogers

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      Hold

      1. james 101
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Currently on that. But…

    3. Captain Mal
        26 mins ago

        A

      • bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        It would be helpful to know that the rest of your teams is. I wouldn't get Allison if it means double Liv D for the DGW.

        1. james 101
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I currently have Salah Gakpo and Diaz

      • Cotnie
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Rogers & Amad, cheap as well

    4. Aye
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Colwil and Jackson --> TAA and Gakpo? No brainer?

      Or maybe Mateta and assistant manager chip Slot for gw 24?

      1. james 101
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Good yes

      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yes
        No

      3. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah like both. You need to decide when you want to Billy Gunn it and thats the priority/deciding factor

      4. Oooo Matron
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yes

    5. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      What to do here? Not sure really at all

      3 FTs, 0.4 ITB

      Raya
      TAA, Robinson, Hall
      Salah (c), Palmer, Gordon, Foden
      Isak, Wood, Mateta
      Fabianski, Munoz, Winks, O'Shea

      1. Oooo Matron
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Save or Mateta to Gakpo

      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        O’Shea to Everton left back for the DGW?

    6. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Tempted to play Kluivert over Mbeumo, any thoughts?

      1. Oooo Matron
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Mbuemo the consistent one

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          It’s just the away form…

      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Mbuemo

      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Why not

      4. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Planning both, Gordon >Kliuvert in 25.
        Rogers > Mbuemo in 26.

    7. Oooo Matron
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Best defender 4.5 and under? Currently on Guehi

      1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Him or N. Williams

        1. Oooo Matron
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Didn't realise he was nailed - Forest fixtures not looking so good, but they can beat anyone

      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Bournemouth centre back

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Huijsen

    8. swanseag55
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Was all set to do Watkins to Gakpo. Just realised I have the exact money to do Wood to Gakpo. Really don’t want to lose Wood but the Rate my team has Watkins scoring a lot more over the next 6 Gameweek than Wood.
      Would you keep Watkins of Wood?

      1. Cotnie
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Keep Watkins, differential too

      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Risk with Watkins is Duran.
        May get a couple of benchings + early subs

      3. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Keep wood

      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Better fixtures for Villa than Forest BUT I think RMT may have set the xMins too high for Watkins

      5. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Wood. He scores goals despite the data saying he shouldn't. Watkins fails to score goals despite all the data saying he should.

    9. RUUD!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Call me crazy but, play one bench one.

      Palmer (mci)
      Rogers (WHU)

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Start Palmer

      2. Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Bench Palmer

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Sell Palmer...

        Interesting that he's the 3rd most sold player this GW

    10. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A. Start Martinelli, bench Diallo
      B. Start Diallo, bench Martinelli
      C. Martinelli to Mbuemo, bench Diallo

      Verbruggen
      TAA Gabriel Robinson
      Salah (c) Palmer Gordon Martinelli
      Mateta Wood Gakpo

      Fabianski Diallo N Williams Martinez

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        C

    11. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Having doubts over Salah(TC) in DGW24

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        See how the weekend goes.

      2. THAT'S LIFE
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Me too I dont have the chip

      3. boroie
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        Why?

      4. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        It's the best time to use it. Don't overthink it. TC better than AM in 24 that's for sure

    12. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Raya (Fab)
      TAA Hall Munoz (Myko Lewis)
      Salah [C] Palmer Gordon Elanga (Amad)
      Isak Gakpo Pedro

      Would you do anything here?
      A. Pedro > Wood
      B. Elanga/Amad > Rogers
      C. Stick

    13. squ1rrel
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Raya - Fab
      TAA - Hall - Neco - Colwill* - Greaves
      Salah - Bruno - Palmer - Gordon - Enzo*
      Gakpo - Isak - Wood

      1 FT, 1.5 ITB

      Some problems here, such as triple Chelsea and Bruno...would you still roll? Have all my chips left and honestly not sure what to do besides TC Salah during the double

    14. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      What to do with Bruno..?

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        47 mins ago

        I’m debating whether to move him to Gordon…?

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        40 mins ago

        Not a priority sell so depends on your overall team and other issues to fix

      3. Darwizzzy
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Just keep, he just got 8 points and has great fixtures

    15. boroie
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Solanke to…?

      A - Mateta
      B - Gakpo
      C - Other

      * I have Wood & Isak

      1. C0YS
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        A

      2. swanseag55
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I have just done Watkins to Gakpo and have Wood and Isak.
        Was all set on Watkins to Mateta but with Gakpo not playing tonight I think you’ve got to go with the upside of Gakpo v Ipswich and the double

    16. dansmith1985
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      Gab to Mykolenko
      Raul to Gakpo
      For a hit,worth it?

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        No

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        No

    17. boroie
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Have 4 FTs… would you do these?

      Solanke -> Gakpo
      Bruno -> Gordon

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Definitely sell Dom, don't think Gordon is a buy when looking at fixtures beyond this GW so depends on your future moves if you have the spare transfers

      2. One_Shot
          just now

          Agreed, maybe just Solanke to Gakpo

      3. Ribus
        • 11 Years
        50 mins ago

        Buy Gakpo or keep the third spot for Slot?

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Gakpo

      4. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        Better to play Kluivert over Wood?

        Raya

        Hall, TAA, Munoz

        Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Mbeumo,

        Isak, Wood, Gakpo

        Fabs, Kluivert, Robinson, Milenkovic

        .1

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          We have the exact team bar Glks, my bench is in the exact same order.. Might play Kluivert over Mbeumo, will be a last minute decision

      5. One_Shot
          41 mins ago

          Hi all, who would you bench?

          Mbeumo (CRY - A)
          Eze (BRE - H)
          J.Pedro (EVE - H)
          Palmer (MCI - A)

          1. tbos83
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Pedro

          2. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            Eze or Pedro. Yeah I’m gonna say Pedro

        • Stimps
          • 11 Years
          32 mins ago

          Play Kerkez or Williams?

          1. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Kerkez

        • Total Slotball
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Cunha may leave before the window shuts acc to reports Which club would he make the best FPL asset for?

        • ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          A) Mateta (+ Slot in GW24)
          B) Gakpo

          *Already used TC

          1. The Pretender
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Mateta + Slot.

            Esp if you can FT Slot for the City game to whoever has the highest upside that week! 4 games from your manager in 3 weeks seems to be the consensus preference from a numbers perspective.

        • Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Cheeky repost 🙂

          a Dibling to Rogers/malen? and bench amad
          B save and play amad

          Thank you and gl

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            I am tempted by Rogers myself

        • putana
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'm probably bringing in Gakpo, but Chiesa back in the squad means he will eat into his minutes

        • Saka White Rice
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          I think Mateta is getting overhyped. Would rather get Wissa over Mateta. Better fixtures and better xGI

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Indeed, I did have my head turned by Mateta but he just doesn’t inspire much imo, much prefer Wissa, even over Gakpo.

        • RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Hey chaps, team is:

          Sels
          Aina - TAA - Gabriel
          Rogers - Gordon - Salah - Palmer
          Wissa - Isak - Wood
          ______________________________
          Fabianski: Enzo: Huijsen: Lewis

          0FT, 3.9 ITB

          Already done Jackson > Wissa

          A) Enzo > Mbuemo (for a -4 and bench Rogers)
          B) Leave it & just play Rogers

          Thanks guys.

