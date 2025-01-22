279
279 Comments
  1. FootballTeam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    I seem to have accidentally made my squad too strong. Benching headaches. Which three from five would you start (two need to be defenders):

    A) Gabriel (wol)
    B) Munoz (BRE)
    C) Robinson (MANU)
    D) Hall (sot)
    E) Pedro (EVE)

    Thanks in advance.

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Defo play A and D imo

  2. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Bottomed on the last page.

    Which do you prefer:
    A) Pedro > Gakpo and then play TC on Salah in GW24, AM at a later point
    B) Hold & play AM on Slot in 24 and TC at a later point

    Current team:
    Henderson
    Gabriel / TAA / Robinson
    Fernandes / Salah / Palmer / Rogers
    Mateta / Isak / Pedro

    Fabianski / Amad / Cucurella / Davis

    2FT's, 1.9m ITB

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      A

  3. rozzo
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    What's everyone's chip strategies?

    I've got all chips available and doubting triple captaining Salah in the upcoming double.

    Everybody has him and everybody will captain him. All you're getting from the triple captain is an extra captain score.

    Now we don't know who will double later yet but I've always liked the idea of triple captaining a low owned player. Obviously someone with pedigree.

    Imagine you triple captain Ollie Watkins or Phil Foden or Son later on and his ownership is still low and he plays a blinder in a double games week.

    Those are triple the gains most players would gain over Salah

    Thoughts?

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      AM 24-26
      WC 30
      TC 33 or 36
      FH 34

    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Used TC will use AM and in 24

    3. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      this is my exact thinking and dilemma.

      I was set on TC Salah in 24 but the more I think about it, you aren't gaining heaps by doing it given can captain him anyway.

      Out of interest if you don't TC, will you play AM in 24?

      1. rozzo
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Possibly, kind of running out of weeks to use all the chips

    4. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I will be using TC in 24, when it's just Liverpool & Everton with a double.

      In the later, bigger doubles, TC might not be the best strategy when multiple teams have a DGW and therefore FH or BB may yield better results depending on how many DGW players you have.

      With AM, I will just select the 3 gameweeks which I think look best, taking all factors into account (league position of the team / manager, fixture difficulty and so on, rather than simply deciding to play it in a DGW and narrowing my choice of fixtures to those either side of the DGW in question.

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Am leaning on TC gw24, (should be able to navigate through bgw29 without chips) then wc gw33(to maximise team gor dgw33 and dgw36, FH34 and then assistmanager either gw35 or gw36. (On a team that still needs to play and has a gw36 double). Hoping for Spurs in relegation battle with 3-games againt teams 5pos higher 😀

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      If Salah was able to reach a TC score of say 60 points, and you pick a different future TC who also scores a total of 60 points across a dgw, then you're just making up the ground you've lost by not backing Salah in the first place.

      I know it's a net 20 points if you've captained Salah in gw24, but that could apply to whoever others captain in a subsequent dgw too.

      So the EO would hurt you as much as the differential would benefit you in broad terms.

  4. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    City sign nicoli huge signing!

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      who is he?

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        nicoli

      2. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        *she

  5. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    For UCL today, if you could only start one of the two, which one would you play?

    A. Kuhn(YB)

    B. Olise (FEY)

    1. Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      B

    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      I think Khun could haul tonight. YB are poor. Home atmos. Celtic wont stop at 2 or 3. Khun will be involved in well over 50% of chances imho.

    3. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Feyenoord i think as im not sure Kuhn starts

      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Of course he starts. Straight 443.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        He will definitely start as long as there's no late injury (Dundee United)

        COYBIG!

  6. Funkyav
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    I meant Olise

  7. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Who scores more in GW24?

    A. Mbeumo (TOT)
    B. Gakpo (bou, eve)

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      B

  8. putana
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    stick with salah 11 pointer or twist to Mbappe?

  9. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Which for 3rd Liverpool next week?
    A) Slot ( obviosly 3 GW)
    B) Diaz

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      A

    2. Kane Train
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      C) VVD

    3. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      A. But you can change him after GW24 for a chance at a win over a team 5 places higher.

  10. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Which one would you rather have?

    A) VVD v Ipswich
    B) Milenkovic v Bournemouth

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      A

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      A

  11. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Your help is needed please

    Best Jackson replacement for this team out of

    Mateta
    Calvert-Lewin
    Wissa

    Sels Flekken

    Gabriel Gvardiol Mykolenko Hall Porro

    Salah Palmer Sarr Rogers Amad

    Gakpo Isak Jackson**

    2FTs 0.2 ITB

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      DCL for the double- after that one of the other two

  12. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Anyone considering selling Wood? Like Wood to DCL (eyeing DGW) or Mateta (good fixtures)?

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      No. Prob gonna get him back after DGW.

    2. Darwizzzy
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      How are you even considering Wood to DCL

    3. Sailboats
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      No way, he has more points than Haaland. And I bought him since like GW3.

    4. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      You should probably close the app / tab and go have a lie-down if this is your line of thinking

    5. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Just tough fixtures incoming and he is not fixture proof

  13. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Which 1 attacker would you bench this week?

    Salah (IPS)
    Gordon (sou)
    Sarr (BRE)
    Palmer (mci)
    Rogers (WHU)
    Wood (bou)
    Raul (MUN)
    Isak (sou)

    This is my front 8

    Also which 1 defender would you bench?

    Hall (sou)
    Gabriel (wol)
    Konsa (WHU)

    Cheers

    1. Darwizzzy
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Raul

    2. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Rogers and Konsa.

    3. golfboy
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Raul and Konsa

    4. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Sarr & Konsa

  14. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    All the talk about DCL. Honestly am I going mad? Double weeks seem to strip people of all logical thinking. Would people be talking about DCL if there was no double?

    Here is the reality. Its one extra game and given one of the games is against Liverpool it almost makes it a single gameweek.

    He is a terrible option and not in any way a good long term hold. Spending 2 free transfers, one to get him and then another to transfer him out again is a complete waste of 2 free transfers. He probably gets outpointed by the single gameweekers anyway.

    Ive even seen some people on twitter say oh but he doesn't blank in 29 as if this adds weight to the argument. What kind of sub optimal strategy is this? Taking up a forward slot in your team for several weeks during which time he likely gets significantly out scored by other forwards just so you can pick up 2 appearance points in GW29? Absolutely comical.

    1. Captain Mal
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        It's only one transfer actually. He will be the 8th attacker. You play him in the DGW, bench him all the way to 28, play him in 29 and WC in 30.

      • rozzo
        • 11 Years
        3 hours ago

        Group think is real. You spend enough time on this site or twitter and you'll start to think DLC is a good option.

        We know Chris Wood etc will score more points during the next 5 gwks, just got to ignore what you're reading at times

        1. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I can just visualise now the scenario. The solid picks of the likes of Wissa, Wood, Raul etc will get their standard goal plus a couple of bonus and people will be looking at DCL in their team with his 4pts, having wasted a transfer to get him and now wanting to use another free transfer to remove him.

      • The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Shhhhh let them get him in 😉

    2. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Do we agree that Gordon Gakpo is a better combination than Diaz Mateta?

      1. Captain Mal
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Gakpo looks ahead of Diaz, so probably yes, even though Mateta is better than Gordon from now up to GW28.

        • Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Depends how many GWs you are looking at

      2. Mumchumba
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Bench Wood or Rogers or Mbeumo ?

      3. FC Lviv Forever
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        3 FTS 1.2 itb

        I have now:
        Henderson
        Robinson, Gabriel, Hall
        Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Mbuemo,Rogers
        Wood, Isak
        (Fabianski, Aina, Raul, HB)

        2 options for 23 GW:

        A) Gabriel + Raul → Gakpo + Murillo = 0,1 itb + 1 FTS
        B) Aina + Raul → Mateta + Murillo= 0,2 itb + 1 FTS
        C) Gabriel + Raul → Gakpo + Konate= 0,5 itb + 1 FTS
        D) Gabriel → TAA = 0,2 itb + 2 FTS

        At 24 GW i go to TC Salah + 2 FTS on the future

        Any thoughts welcome.

      4. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        3 hours ago

        Bottomed:

        Sell Raya, Bruno and Rogers for Pickford, Trossard and Gordon? My concern is actually Trossard as he is a bit of a troll. Alternatively, could do Raya, Bruno and Gomez to Pickford, Konate and Gordon perhaps? I have three FTs.

        Raya/Flappy
        Gabriel, Gomez, Aina, Robinson, Hall
        Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Mbeumo, Rogers
        Isak, Cunha, Wissa

        Any other suggestions on what to do with this lot?

        1. Captain Mal
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Gordon has Soton, but not so great fixtures after that, plus he blanks in 29, I think you are a bit too late on that.
            Trossard is a minutes risk in a hardly inspiring Arsenal, not a fan.
            The team looks fine all around (except Gomez of course) so you just need to decide how to approach the DGW.

        2. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Can we have 3 players plus a manager from the same team?

          Or is it 2 players plus the manager?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            The latter

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/01/fpl-mystery-chip-revealed-what-is-it-when-can-it-be-played

        3. niaz1982
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Current line up with 2FT & £0.5ITB:

          Henderson
          Gabriel TAA Aina
          Sarr Palmer Salah Fernandes
          Cunha Wood Isak

          Subs: Valdimarsson, Burn, Konsa, Enzo

          Do I roll transfer or look to change Cunha as not great fixtures and looking at freeing up cash for assistant manager:
          A. Roll transfer
          B. Cunha to Mateta
          C. Cunha to Gakpo

          Thanks

        4. Kane Train
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Which one to bring in for Jackson?

          A) DCL
          B) Mateta
          C) Watkins

          1. CONNERS
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Prefer Gakpo & Wissa to all of them, but B from the above.

            1. Kane Train
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              I don’t think Gakpo is nailed anymore. Pretty confident Darwin will start the next game and Gakpo & Diaz will rotate. One start each over the DGW

        5. bigdip
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Help please (1.0mn & 2mn)

          Pickford (Flekken)
          Gabriel, Hall, Konate (Robinson, Faes)
          Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Mbeumo (Rogers)
          JPEDRO, Wood, Isak

          Shall I:
          A) Gabriel to TAA
          B) Gabriel & JPedro to TAA & DCL
          C) Gabriel & JPedro to Munoz/Guehi & Gakpo
          D) Hold (but starting team fine?)

        6. Super John McGinn
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Who do I go with in GW23?:

          Hall (SOU A) or Robinson (UTD H)
          and
          Amad (FUL A) or Jacob Murphy (SOU A)

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Hall and Murphy, just because it's Sou

        7. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Tempted by getting Virgil for Gabriel with one of my two freebies. Daft?

