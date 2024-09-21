Gameweek 6 looks set to be a popular window for a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Wildcard.

One question we’ve seen posed on these pages and elsewhere concerns what happens to free transfers when you activate a Wildcard.

DO I KEEP MY SAVED FREE TRANSFERS WHEN USING A WILDCARD?

As of this season, you will keep your banked transfers even after playing a chip.

So, Fantasy managers could now save four free transfers, Wildcard, then get those four banked transfers back to use in the following Gameweek.

You don’t get an extra free transfer in the week you Wildcard, however.

So, if you had two free unused transfers saved after the Gameweek 5 deadline and Wildcard in Gameweek 6, you would have three transfers to use in Gameweek 7 (two saved and the weekly allotted transfer for Gameweek 7).



