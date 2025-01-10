140
  All Hail K
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    Does anyone really care about the asst mgr chip?

    Captain Mal
        6 hours ago

        I guess it's only for people who like points.

      Camzy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        5 hours, 59 mins ago

        Yes. It is the highest upside chip in the game.

        El Chippy Chips
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 46 mins ago

          +1

      Mighty Duck
          5 hours, 59 mins ago

          If your rival will get +50 in a GW one day, then probably yeah.

          El Chippy Chips
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 hours, 45 mins ago

            It spans 3 gameeeks right?

            Mighty Duck
                5 hours, 36 mins ago

                Yup

            Mighty Duck
                5 hours, 25 mins ago

                I mixed up tho. You're gonna get 50 pts spreading over 3 GW's in most of cases. Tho technically you may get 50 in one week if the team wins 30-0.

            NJ MetroStars
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 47 mins ago

              it ruined the season, but since we already committed to playing, I guess we have to care?

              El Chippy Chips
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 42 mins ago

                How does opportunity to get more points ruin the season?

                Qaiss
                  • 9 Years
                  5 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Adding stuff into the game mid-season is a bad idea

                  They did it a few seasons ago adding a free-hit in the middle of the season and this is the same

                  It should have been in at the beginning

                  Qaiss
                    • 9 Years
                    5 hours, 34 mins ago

                    In at the beginning or not at all

                    The Mentaculus
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 3 Years
                      5 hours, 17 mins ago

                      I guess the justification would be that the underdog bonus doesn't really work from the beginning. But I can easily imagine they just weren't ready

                      Qaiss
                        • 9 Years
                        5 hours, 10 mins ago

                        Yeah they didn’t know what it was gonna be for sure

                  El Chippy Chips
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    5 hours, 31 mins ago

                    What could you possibly do pre season to prepare?

                    It’s a chip so likely used in the 2nd half of the season to navigate doubles and blanks anyway

                    NJ MetroStars
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      3 hours, 49 mins ago

                      used the triple captain early

                  x.jim.x
                    • 10 Years
                    5 hours, 24 mins ago

                    If it was at the beginning, everyone would have just chosen someone like Pep, Slot, Ange Ten Hag because they start the season mid-table or lower. Think Pep would have got like 20 points from the first GW alone.

                NJ MetroStars
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  4 hours, 4 mins ago

                  adding random rule changes mid-season with the potential to massively swing standings based on total nonsense

                  El Chippy Chips
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 52 mins ago

                    Stop playing the game then

              Tango74
                • 4 Years
                5 hours, 42 mins ago

                Why it ruined season , you could gain +40pts on a rival or be in top 100k in no a day

                Less chance of that just with a normal GW

            The Mentaculus
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 29 mins ago

              Not sure yet if I really like it aside from presenting an opportunity to take some risks & try to catch up in some MLs, but I'm not going to just throw it away as an afterthought

            Studs Up
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 19 mins ago

              do you?

            FPL Frost
              • 14 Years
              5 hours, 7 mins ago

              I do, I'm ranked terribly, it could potentially save my season! It's better than everyone capping Salah every week.

            Wheato182
              • 12 Years
              4 hours, 19 mins ago

              I'm not a fan of it at all and hope its binned next season, that being said its in the game and can possibly generate a big swing in points so I'll reluctantly be trying to use it as best as I can.

          El Chippy Chips
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            6 hours ago

            Weekends without the PL absolutely suck

            Captain Mal
                5 hours, 47 mins ago

                It depends. International breaks are terrible, but FA Cup is fine.

                El Chippy Chips
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  5 hours, 46 mins ago

                  Only real game in the cup is Arsenal vs United

                  Captain Mal
                      5 hours, 37 mins ago

                      Nah, many interesting games. Villa vs West Ham or Boro vs Blackburn should be good, not to mention there's always an upset lurking.

                      El Chippy Chips
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        5 hours, 36 mins ago

                        I guess I just don’t care about football unless it’s FPL anymore

                        Mr. Eko
                          Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          5 hours, 32 mins ago

                          #metoo

                          El Chippy Chips
                            Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            5 hours, 31 mins ago

                            Games gone

                            Sideways passing and robot players

                        Captain Mal
                            5 hours, 29 mins ago

                            Yeah, for me it makes no difference, but I get it.

                          Fintroy
                            • 4 Years
                            2 hours, 48 mins ago

                            You sum up the problem with our great game, premiersh*t or nothing. Most 'Proper' (which I doubt you are) fans who actually go to matches would love to have 1. No VAR / 2. No Greed of players/ticket prices / 3. No Monday night or Sunday 6pm games etc....etc.....etc..... The list goes on and on.

                            El Chippy Chips
                              Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              2 hours, 33 mins ago

                              Yeah mate I’m the problem, the the guy you boot lick, Peo

                            El Chippy Chips
                              Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              2 hours, 33 mins ago

                              Pep

                  FPL Frost
                    • 14 Years
                    4 hours, 58 mins ago

                    Agreed but gw not long after.

                  LarryDuff
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 21 mins ago

                    FA cup usually has some cracking games. Plus it's only a wait till Tuesday

                    El Chippy Chips
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 17 mins ago

                      Appreciate the way you put this nicely unlike the clown that got butt hurt above

                      I think I’ve just fallen out of love with football now, mainly because on the offsides and VAR, and mainly because of the play style.

                      Most teams play out the back now and most are not equipped to do so

                      This leads to teams giving silly goals up, essentially free goals to their opponents

                      It doesn’t seem like a competitive game when one team is using an inferior play style for them

                      Plus, passing sideways at the halfway line is dead boring

                      El Chippy Chips
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        2 hours, 17 mins ago

                        That’s just me though

                        Hope everyone enjoys their games if they still watch

                El Chippy Chips
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  6 hours ago

                  Relegation fodder Amorim at 0.8

                  Bargain

                El Chippy Chips
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  5 hours, 59 mins ago

                  Anyone else using the AM chip at the end of the season when relegation managers are battling it out?

                  The Mentaculus
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 3 Years
                    5 hours, 37 mins ago

                    Probably. Even aside from that & beach slumps, it should offer the widest selection of doubles to choose from. You can already (I think?) anticipate some of the possibilities by adding GW33 fixtures to 36. Wolves v mun BHA. The promoted sides might be a bit of a stretch though with Ipswich v ARS BRE (33), Leicester v LIV nfo, Southampton v MCI whu

                    The Mentaculus
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 3 Years
                      5 hours, 36 mins ago

                      * Wolves is the one that caught my eye, especially if the bonus is in play for both games

                      x.jim.x
                        • 10 Years
                        5 hours, 35 mins ago

                        Plus there are only really Cunha and Ait-Nouri (never again) as worthwhile Wolves players, so you're not wasting a third player slot

                    El Chippy Chips
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      5 hours, 35 mins ago

                      This

                      Plus the fact that teams and managers MUST win for the title/CL/relegation and they’ll play mid table teams with nothing to play for

                      Plus using it at the end of the season means you don’t have to worry about using transfers to re-utilise the money in the bank or regain a triple up

                      Even the Ipswich fixtures, if they MUST win to avoid the drop, they could pull a few results out the bag and the AM chip would net a huge score

                    The Mentaculus
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 3 Years
                      5 hours, 10 mins ago

                      Oh hang on it's 34 that would be the blank, not 33...
                      Recalculate!

                  Zladan
                    • 7 Years
                    5 hours, 28 mins ago

                    BB36 stop me using it then. Prefer a guaranteed win anyhow.

                  FPL Frost
                    • 14 Years
                    5 hours, 9 mins ago

                    Just gonna assess the table week by week, form changes so much.

                  Sharkytect
                    • 10 Years
                    3 hours, 41 mins ago

                    Possibly but might bench boost in gw36 instead.

                    I'm considering using my bench boost super early, like gw24, and get it "out of the way". I have 2FTs I am going to roll over this week and have haaland in my team, so can use the transfers plus spare cash to build a good 15 player squad, then focus transfers thereafter on the first 11.

                    It always feels like a waste of cash to have a good bench for a very late bench boost.

                El Chippy Chips
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  5 hours, 52 mins ago

                  Where is Sigurdsson these days?

                  Paddyburns
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    4 hours, 52 mins ago

                    Iceland, Valur Reykjavik

                  Dubem_FC
                    • 9 Years
                    4 hours, 7 mins ago

                    Junior Stanislas, that's the one that came to my mind today.

                    St Pauli Walnuts
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 25 mins ago

                      Juniors is what got Sigurdsson in trouble.

                      IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                        Lol true dat!

                Warby84
                  • 9 Years
                  5 hours, 42 mins ago

                  Alisson Stolarczyk
                  Hall Munoz Robinson Murillo Mykolenko
                  Salah Palmer Gordon Fernandes Mbeumo
                  Isak Gakpo Wood

                  Thoughts on my Wildcard? gone off the Haaland WCard…

                  Sandy Ravage
                    • 8 Years
                    5 hours, 28 mins ago

                    That midfield is fire!

                    El Chippy Chips
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      5 hours, 27 mins ago

                      Agreed

                  Dollyems15
                    • 3 Years
                    4 hours, 50 mins ago

                    Looks good, I was thinking Gakpo as well on my wc but worried about minutes

                  Sloopy
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    4 hours, 44 mins ago

                    Very good!

                  Dubem_FC
                    • 9 Years
                    4 hours, 10 mins ago

                    You would love the benching headache.

                  Sun Jihai
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    2 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Brilliant midfield!

                FPL Virgin
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  5 hours, 40 mins ago

                  OMG. Action stations everyone! This is not a drill!

                  El Chippy Chips
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    5 hours, 29 mins ago

                    Watch out Benedict Arnold is coming to ratio you

                  El Chippy Chips
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    5 hours, 28 mins ago

                    You really are your name aren’t you?

                    FPL Virgin
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      4 hours, 43 mins ago

                      My custom stats tables in the members area keep me warm at night.

                Gooner Kebab
                  • 12 Years
                  5 hours, 33 mins ago

                  Sorry lads but been mulling this for a few days..can someone convince me this is a good idea?

                  Foden (bre, ips, CHE) to Bruno (SOT, BHA, ful)

                  El Chippy Chips
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    5 hours, 7 mins ago

                    No

                    Sideways move

                  Funkyav
                    • 15 Years
                    4 hours, 41 mins ago

                    I would make this move. Bruno is the player i fear most this week

                  Pilgrim62
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    4 hours, 38 mins ago

                    Yes imo

                Zladan
                  • 7 Years
                  5 hours, 32

                  AM Chip:

                  26: Pep v LFC if they’re 5 places behind still
                  27-28: Maresca v SOU LEI for loads of goal points.

                  1. Qaiss
                    • 9 Years
                    4 hours, 32 mins ago

                    Neither because the fixtures around them are bad and it’s for 3 GW’s

                    1. Zladan
                      • 7 Years
                      4 hours, 29 mins ago

                      You can transfer the manager from one to another.

                      1. Qaiss
                        • 9 Years
                        4 hours, 28 mins ago

                        I did not know that. Interesting

                  2. FPL Frost
                    • 14 Years
                    4 hours, 11 mins ago

                    Another solid suggestion. TC owners will probably not be going 24/25/26

                    1. Zladan
                      • 7 Years
                      4 hours, 8 mins ago

                      I will TC 24, then AM as above. Pep might just be someone else if I don’t fancy their chances or if they’re within 5 places.

                      Lots focusing on hopeful wins against teams 5+ places above, but there is value in going for banker wins where many goals are scored.

                      1. FPL Frost
                        • 14 Years
                        4 hours, 8 mins ago

                        pretty certain DGW25

                        1. Zladan
                          • 7 Years
                          4 hours, 6 mins ago

                          Is it 25 now?

                          Then that’s when I’ll do it. Only difference between 24 v 25 is if I bother with any more Everton or not. 25 isn’t as appealing, so just Pickford will do for me. Although JPedro to Ndiaye has legs if JP is out.

                          1. FPL Frost
                            • 14 Years
                            3 hours, 35 mins ago

                            it's 65% 25 35% 24

                9. Make FPL Casual Again
                  • 6 Years
                  5 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Nevermind Assman, who hauls more vs SOU, Bruno or Amad and why ?

                  1. Zladan
                    • 7 Years
                    5 hours, 24 mins ago

                    Bruno. I’m captaining him

                    1. Make FPL Casual Again
                      • 6 Years
                      4 hours, 18 mins ago

                      Since gw11, Amad has 7.71 pps, excl. redcard game and 2nd string game vs NEW...

                      Bruno has 7.25 pps

                      Amad 2 double digit hauls, Bruno 1

                      Amad now playing in front 3

                  2. x.jim.x
                    • 10 Years
                    5 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Hattrick for both, 9-0 Episode 3 incoming

                    1. FPL Frost
                      • 14 Years
                      4 hours, 16 mins ago

                      ooooh hope so.

                  3. Baines on Toast...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    5 hours, 16 mins ago

                    United will not score more than two goals in the game

                10. El Chippy Chips
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  5 hours, 25 mins ago

                  The best ever chip strategy revealed by el chippy chips:

                  TC Salah in GW24/25

                  Navigate the small blank GW29 and build for a bench boost GW33 with FTs (9gw run way so plenty of time)

                  Bench boost GW33

                  Free hit the big blank GW34

                  Wildcard GW35 to fix team for rest of the season and prep for AM

                  AM GW36

                  You’re welcome

                  1. El Chippy Chips
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    5 hours, 12 mins ago

                    Content creators get paid a lot of money for this

                    But me, an idiot on a forum, has destroyed them with ease

                  2. Sharkytect
                    • 10 Years
                    3 hours, 27 mins ago

                    Urgh, "building up" to a bench boost team. I've done that every year for about a decade and ignored decent players for weeks on end because they don't have a double gameweek.

                    1. El Chippy Chips
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      3 hours, 18 mins ago

                      This year is different because you can accumulate 5 FTs and use them all the week before the BB

                      Then WC out of it after that

                      Therefore, you get the decent players, and get a strong BB

                      1. Sharkytect
                        • 10 Years
                        3 hours, 16 mins ago

                        Good point, although this will probably therefore entail ignoring decent players for weeks on end whilst I build up FTs!

                        Open Controls
                        1. El Chippy Chips
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          3 hours, 13 mins ago

                          Good point, although I posted this a few days ago

                          "In FPL, activity does not correlate with achievement. Indeed, frenetic behaviour is often counterproductive."

                          I always seem to do much better when I don't make transfers

                    2. El Chippy Chips
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      3 hours, 18 mins ago

                      Do you see any other pitfalls with this strategy?

                      Also, what is your BB strategy?

                      1. Sharkytect
                        • 10 Years
                        3 hours, 10 mins ago

                        It's not a bad strategy but it's not the ONLY one. If you fix into a strategy like this now you may miss better opportunities to use the assistant manager chip.

                        I currently have 2FTs to roll over so I may be in a good position to, say, play the assistant manager chip on Moyes in gw24, if Everton has a double gameweek. I can afford the free transfer and I will be selling haaland so will have cash to splash on 2x Liverpool players and one extra Everton player - whoever comes to the fore in moyes' first few gameweeks.

                        I could instead bench boost in gw24 (spread my haaland cash across 3 cheapest players) and then use FTs over forthcoming weeks to focus funds on starting 11, instead of wasting cash on the bank for the latter part of the season.

                        1. El Chippy Chips
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          2 hours, 53 mins ago

                          True, have to adapt to what’s in front of you

                          I guess I could play the AM earlier and the overall strategy stays in tact

                          Surprised you still have Haaland

                          Did you move to him recently or did you hold all this time?

                          1. Sharkytect
                            • 10 Years
                            2 hours, 45 mins ago

                            I actually didn't have him at all and saved my wildcard til gw18, brought him in then. That's allowed me to save FTs

                11. Mighty Duck
                    5 hours, 17 mins ago

                    If Newcastle make it to the FAC semi-final and Ipswich don't get relegated till the last GW, then McKenna (0.5) is a sweet pie in 36-38, I think. BRE(h), NEW(a), LEI(a), WHU(h).

                    1. El Chippy Chips
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      5 hours, 5 mins ago

                      Shh don’t say it out loud

                      1. Mighty Duck
                          4 hours, 58 mins ago

                          Oh yeah sorry, that comment doesn't exist. If you see it, you're mistaken.

                    2. FPL Frost
                      • 14 Years
                      5 hours, 16 mins ago

                      I can't wait to procure that AssMan.

                      1. El Chippy Chips
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        5 hours, 4 mins ago

                        I’m using my AssMan chip when I have Wood and Kinky in the team

                        1. FPL Frost
                          • 14 Years
                          4 hours, 56 mins ago

                          Kinksky, all the Czech ladies in tow.

                    3. TanN
                      • 3 Years
                      4 hours, 57 mins ago

                      I hate when people ask this sort of question but I'm going to ask it...

                      I have read all the info regarding this chip but it confuses me.

                      We pick 1 assistant manager and for three gws they provide points based on the results of their team? Can we transfer the manager within those 3 gws using free transfers/hits?

                      Can someone who knows all the ins and outs offer a basic overview of the T&Cs

                      1. El Chippy Chips
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        4 hours, 43 mins ago

                        Yes you can change the manager during the 3 weeks?

                        And yes the results contribute to points scored

                        Here is all you need to know

                        https://www.premierleague.com/news/4193290

                      2. Zladan
                        • 7 Years
                        4 hours, 43 mins ago

                        It costs 1 FT to switch AM.

                    4. Botman and Robben
                      • 8 Years
                      4 hours, 53 mins ago

                      Blank manager at 0.5M. Could be a steal!

                      1. FPL Frost
                        • 14 Years
                        3 hours, 34 mins ago

                        *Moyes

                    5. El Chippy Chips
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      4 hours, 52 mins ago

                      Love the underdog aspect of AssMan

                      Means you have to use your brain and not be a zombie that gets in Slot or Arteta

                      1. El Chippy Chips
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        4 hours, 40 mins ago

                        But brainless zombies hate the chip because it means they have to think for once and not copy their favourite YouTuber’s team

                      2. Sun Jihai
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        2 hours, 6 mins ago

                        Slot in the DGW could still be quite lucrative if you don't have TC left

                      3. The Big Fella
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        I quite like the idea of the chip and will reserve judgement until the end of the season and we can reflect on how its inclusion went. I don’t see why people are getting their knickers in a twist over this.

                    6. theshazly
                      • 1 Year
                      4 hours, 35 mins ago

                      Please help with this lads

                      Fab ( Raya )
                      Virgil Robinson Kerkez ( Lewis / VDB )
                      Salah Palmer Rogers Martinelli Sarr
                      Wood Isak (C) ( Delap )

                      1 FT / 4.5 ITB

                      A ) Martinelli > Gordon
                      B ) Martinelli > Bruno
                      C ) Martinelli, Sarr > Bruno, Gordon for -4
                      D ) Roll a transfer
                      E ) Something else ?

                      Also who to bench ?

                      1 ) Martinelli ( TOT )
                      2 ) Rogers ( EVE )
                      3 ) Delap ( BRI )
                      4 ) Wood ( LIV )

                      1. Dubem_FC
                        • 9 Years
                        3 hours, 42 mins ago

                        Save transfer.
                        Bench Wood.

                    7. FPL Frost
                      • 14 Years
                      4 hours, 32 mins ago

                      Bruno and Gordon or Palmer and Murphy? Murphy good but it's that 65-85 mins every week against Gordon 90 and bigger goal threat.

                      Chelsea have gone a bit off the boil recently.

                      1. El Chippy Chips
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        4 hours, 18 mins ago

                        Palmer is essential ownership, you will not make up the points potential at that value price

                        I would go Amad over Murphy or find extra for a better midfielder

                        That's my input

                    8. El Chippy Chips
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      4 hours, 9 mins ago

                      So allegedly Siggy was the Everton first team player under investigation for offences related to minors

                      Then he was put on a travel ban and had to move and play in Iceland

                      In 2023, the police said no further action will be taken and charges were dropped

                      Siggy's lawyer said they won't sue

                      None of this makes sense, they ruined his career and tarnished his name, but they won't seek legal retribution?

                      Disclaimer: this is all an act, I don't know if anything I said is true, I am playing a character

                      1. Dubem_FC
                        • 9 Years
                        3 hours, 55 mins ago

                        Yes, was Siggy. After Everton let Klassen go, this happened.

                      2. x.jim.x
                        • 10 Years
                        3 hours, 52 mins ago

                        Bloke was texting a girl he knew was 15

                        1. El Chippy Chips
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          3 hours, 46 mins ago

                          Why were charges dropped then?

                          1. x.jim.x
                            • 10 Years
                            3 hours, 41 mins ago

                            Victim refused to cooperate, not enough evidence, police are inept? Try Googling it?

                            1. El Chippy Chips
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              3 hours, 35 mins ago

                              It's a tough position for a victim, but cannot believe a real victim would refuse to co-operate with authorities to bring justice

                              He's innocent, you cannot say "police are inept" just because the verdict doesn't match what you wanted

                              Unless, you're saying you don't agree with the justice system in the country you live?

                              1. x.jim.x
                                • 10 Years
                                3 hours, 11 mins ago

                                Greenwood’s girlfriend refused to cooperate - do you think he’s innocent?

                                1. El Chippy Chips
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 2 Years
                                  2 hours, 55 mins ago

                                  The great legal system says “Innocent until proven guilty”

                                  This countries morality is the best ever, infallible, cannot be questioned

                                2. The Big Fella
                                  • 8 Years
                                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                                  Also Giggs’ second time round. Said it was too emotionally draining to go through it all again.

                      3. LarryDuff
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 24 mins ago

                        This is a fantasy football forum. Not a group of internet sluthes debating something they no f*** all about

                        1. LarryDuff
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 13 mins ago

                          Know*

                        2. El Chippy Chips
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          2 hours, 11 mins ago

                          Accept my apologies, Larry

                          Was curious as to the story of Gylfi, he was a brilliant player

                    9. Pep Roulette
                      • 7 Years
                      4 hours, 4 mins ago

                      Amorim seems the best choice, given his price & United's position in the league table.

                      1. El Chippy Chips
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        3 hours, 53 mins ago

                        If I was playing it early he'd be a top choice

                      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                        • 8 Years
                        3 hours, 3 mins ago

                        Price doesn't really matter much, no big differences

                      3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        2 hours, 54 mins ago

                        I actually kind of agree with this. If United can get their act together (big if, IMHO), the bonus could be mouth watering.

                    10. x.jim.x
                      • 10 Years
                      3 hours, 49 mins ago

                      Can tell FPL Towers really don’t understand their userbase with this AM chip, considering a large number who play every year still haven’t worked out how the Free Hit chip works.

                      1. El Chippy Chips
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        3 hours, 46 mins ago

                        Stupidity isn't their problem

                        1. x.jim.x
                          • 10 Years
                          3 hours, 39 mins ago

                          Well it is if the game becomes too complicated and turns off the casuals, which make up a massive proportion of their audience.

                          1. El Chippy Chips
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            3 hours, 33 mins ago

                            Oh no! Not the casuals

                            In all seriousness, yes as a business they need casuals

                            However, people will learn, people have learned a lot more complex games like Fortnite

                            I think they are testing managers in FPL, and if they can pull it off, make it a season-long thing

                            1. x.jim.x
                              • 10 Years
                              3 hours, 11 mins ago

                              Fortnite is a game for children, there’s nothing complicated about it

                              1. El Chippy Chips
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                3 hours, 2 mins ago

                                Yes there is, the building aspect was never see before and was completely alien, yet people learned it, quick

                                I realise I’m talking to an ignorant fool, so I will stop now

                                1. x.jim.x
                                  • 10 Years
                                  2 hours, 46 mins ago

                                  I mean, my 7 year old nephew gets it and he thinks dinosaurs still exist, so it can’t be that hard

                    11. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • 8 Years
                      3 hours, 8 mins ago

                      Think I'll bench Wood again this week, and swap Bruno in for Diaz for a hit, and maybe even Captain him.

                      Henderson
                      TAA, Hall, Muñoz
                      Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Mbeumo, Gordon
                      Isak, Raul

                      Sels, Wood, Robinson, Castagne

                      Gonna bench boost GW22.
                      WDYT?

                      1. El Chippy Chips
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        2 hours, 48 mins ago

                        Why BB22 and not in a double?

                        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 22 mins ago

                          All players have good fixtures next GW, except Mbeumo against Liverpool. And I will feel happy to be done with that chip.. sort of regret not using it GW1 which was my initial plan.

                    12. Jimmy B
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 52 mins ago

                      A couple of thoughts on assman/strategy. The leagues very tight, lots to play for. If that continues deep into the second half of the season it creates opportunity in that teams 5 places apart or whatever the bonus is might not be that far apart in reality, 'upsets' more likely. But it creates problems in planning too as one win shoots a team up several places. It also would mean this much heralded target teams on the beach may not materialise or if it does it'll be a very small set of teams very late on.

                      I'm interested to see which way the CC's and articles on places like this go with it. There's a place for expected this and that in the main part of the game but ultimately this 3 or 4 gw chip is gambling in the purest form. Do I think Team X can beat Team Y. Simple as that.

