Fantasy Premier League (FPL) revealed the prices for all 20 Premier League managers on Friday afternoon.

This is all ahead of Gameweek 24, when the Assistant Manager chip will be usable for the first time.

ALL 20 ASSISTANT MANAGER CHIP PRICES

WILL THE MANAGER PRICES RISE AND FALL DURING THE SEASON?

These prices will not fluctuate during the season: they are fixed now for the rest of 2024/25.

INITIAL PRICE REACTION

We knew that the prices would roughly follow the league table.

Nuno Espirito Santo (£1.1m) is slightly cheaper than the other managers in the top six. They are all listed at £1.5m.

Unai Emery (£0.8m) being less expensive than Nuno, Fabian Hurzeler, Andoni Iraola, Ange Postecoglou and Marco Silva (all £1.1m) is an interesting one.

Aston Villa are decently positioned in eighth in the Premier League table, having finished fourth in 2024/25.

Probably the headline grabbers are Graham Potter and Everton’s incoming manager (seemingly David Moyes), who are grouped at a bargain-basement £0.5m. Only the managers of last season’s three promoted clubs are as low as that.

Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Vitor Pereira (both £0.8m) are pricier than Potter, despite their clubs languishing beneath the Hammers in the table.

Should either Everton or West Ham experience a ‘new manager bounce’, then Moyes (if it is him) and Potter could be early contenders for the chip.

The bonus on offer for defeating clubs at least five places higher in the table also adds to those two sides’ appeal – should they themselves experience an upturn in fortunes, of course.

Had the scoring system been in place from Gameweek 1, Arne Slot (£1.5m) would be the leading boss.

However, Iraola holds the best three-Gameweek record. Victories over Manchester City and Arsenal and a draw with Aston Villa in Gameweeks 8-10 earned the Cherries manager a whopping 47 points.

VOTE FOR SCOUT AT THE 2025 SPORTS PODCAST AWARDS!

We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for the 2025 Sports Podcast Awards!

We’re a finalist in the Best Fantasy, Betting and Gaming Podcast category – and you can help us win by voting here.

The polls close on January 10.

Thank you for your support!