  1. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Raya Fab
    Timber Robinson Dalot Lewis Nedelkovic
    Salah Palmer Gordon Diaz Rogers
    Wood Jesus Isak

    Needs a WC?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      No

  2. Tmel
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    For my draft team rather than regular but which of these players do you think scores most over the next 2 GWs?

    a) Wilson (whu, MUN)
    b) Savinho (bre, ips)
    c) Kudus (FUL, CRY)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      c)

  3. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Two Wan Bissakas in WHM's predicted lineup, let's go...

    1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Wan Bissaka, Two Bissaka

  4. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    2FT
    Iwobi>Eze?

    Already have Sarr
    Other options:
    Want to hold Jackson still for a week or so, maybe for Gakpo
    Timber will go to Dalot next week when suspension lifted.
    Trent might come in for DGW later.
    Semenyo is disappointing to hold, but feel another week
    Wissa trickles on

  5. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Play Castagne (whu) or Colwill (BOU)?

  6. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    FAB (Sles)
    Castagne VVD Gabriel (Gvardiol* VDB)
    Salah Palmer Gordon Rogers Amad
    Watkins Isak (Jesus)
    NO FT 0.1 itb
    1- GTG ?
    2- Would u play Gvardiol over any other player ?
    3- Who to © ?

  7. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Fabianski
    Gabriel, Saliba, Robinson
    Salah, Palmer(c), Mbeumo, Sarr
    Solanke, Isak, Pedro

    Flekken,Rogers, Van Den Berg, Greaves,

    2ft 2.9 itb.

    A Rogers to Gordon
    B Rogers and Solanke to Gordon and Wood
    C Rogers and Saliba to Gordon and Trent

    Any other suggestions welcome.

    1. Apollo Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      B

  8. Edalock
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Who would you start?
    Wood (LIV) or Rogers (eve)?

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Wood

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Rogers

  9. WVA
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Start

    A. Fab (FUL)
    B. Raya (TOT)

  10. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Gakpo or Mateta on WC?

    other forwards are Isak and Wood

  11. AD105
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    1 FT and 1.7 ITB

    A) Konsa > Hall
    B) Cunha > Raul
    C) Roll

    Raya
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Salah Palmer Gordon Amad Rogers
    Isak Wood

    4.0 Cunha Konsa Greaves

  12. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Just saw clip of Raya goalkeeping in the match yesterday. Lol, worst goalkeeping ive ever seen in a pen shootout

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Was like he was on high ping...

  13. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    on wc

    A. Eze, Gordon
    B. Rogers, Bruno Fernandes

  14. swanseag55
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Big help please, bench two out of Watkins, Rogers and Robinson. Currently benching the Villa boys

  15. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Which one in for Timber?
    A) Hall
    B) VVD
    C) Aina

  16. AzzaroMax99
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Sell G. Jesus for:

    a) Raul
    b) Gakpo
    c) Hojlund

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A or B

  17. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    So I've gone from wanting to wildcard to just using my 2 free transfers to doing nothing and rolling to 3 transfers. lol.

    1. Releasebreaks
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Every week I start with same plan, then end like you

  18. gomez123
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Any good WC drafts...asking for a friend

  19. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Bit of an under whelming double for Liverpool. Both away. Everton are hard to score against at Goodison and Bournemouth are decent. 6th best in the league for xGA. Think I will be saving the TC chip for a more appealing double.

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Yep, not using any chips. Was hoping for DGW25 so that BB can be used.

    2. Emery Christmas
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      But the content creators said you should play it in the double!!

      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        You don't have to. Liverpool play Southampton at home in GW28. That may be a better week to TC Salah.

  20. AzzaroMax99
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    G2G? Not sure only if I should start Castagne over someone...

    Pickford
    TAA Hall Saliba
    SalahC Palmer Sarr Gordon
    Raul Wood Isak*

    Valdimarsson Castagne Martinelli Milenkovic

  21. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Anyone know if pedro trained today

  22. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    So whats the template liverpool triple for dgw?
    Salah, Gakpo, vvd/TAA? Might get pickford in as only everton assett

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      + Slot

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        49 mins ago

        Slot would count as one of 3. Dont know if I want to waste a place. Will play that chip for a bottomfeeder team later on

        1. theplayer
          • 11 Years
          47 mins ago

          There's absolutely no way of telling who will start the second game with 2 cup games in between. So I don't see Slot as a wasted place.

        2. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          45 mins ago

          You asked what the "template" triple Liverpool would be - not who you should triple up on.

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      I think the best idea is Salah, Alisson and a defender like TAA.

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        58 mins ago

        Do you see anyone worth taking from everton?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          55 mins ago

          Not really. Could punt on Ndiaye, but I doubt its worth it.

    3. Wild Rover
      • 14 Years
      58 mins ago

      Salah, Trent, Slot

  23. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Odegaard to Bruno 4ph?
    Is Konate likely to be a regular starter? Need him in a week or rwo.
    Cheers!

  24. gomez123
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    got double Arsenal defence...Gab & Sal....shift one for Hall or save FT?

  25. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Martinelli to (can’t afford Bruno)

    A. Amad Diallo
    B. Gordon
    C. Sarr

