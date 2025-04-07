59
Scout Notes April 7

FPL notes: Two Palace bans, Pedro benched + Cunha to return

59 Comments
Share

The remaining two Premier League matches from Saturday are the focus of this latest Gameweek 31 Scout Notes article.

It’s Crystal Palace’s 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion first before we reflect on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ safety-securing (surely!) win over Ipswich Town.

TWO BANNED FOR PALACE’S FIRST GAMEWEEK 32 FIXTURE

Gameweek 32 is a ‘double’ for Crystal Palace but two of their players will only play the once.

Marc Guehi (£4.7m) and Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m) were dismissed for two bookable offences in a barmy end to the A23 ‘derby’ on Saturday.

They’ll sit out the Manchester City game next weekend, returning for the trip to Newcastle United.

Oliver Glasner could have a real headache at the back. As well as Guehi being out, Maxence Lacroix (£4.5m) might be sidelined. He was taken off with a head injury against Brighton, although it’s not totally clear if he really was concussed.

“I don’t know [if Lacroix had a concussion]. We had three windows already, but we were allowed to do so and bring on an extra substitute. We had four subs before, so it wasn’t an additional sub, but it was an additional window. I was told by the fourth official that we could do it. The real reason behind it, I don’t know.” – Oliver Glasner, via London News Online

The third of the three first-choice centre-halves, Chris Richards (£4.4m), was absent again with a calf problem. Glasner, however, hopes to have him back for Gameweek 32.

“I think Chris Richards will come back.” – Oliver Glasner

Brighton will be without one of their own centre-backs in Gameweek 32 after Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) was given his marching orders, again for two cautions.

MANAGED MINUTES FOR KEY FORWARDS

This was another match in which Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) was taken off prematurely, although he had already done the damage as early as the third minute on Saturday.

Mateta was hooked at the midway point of the second half, an improvement on his 58th-minute withdrawal against Southampton.

As for Joao Pedro (£5.6m), he was limited to substitute duty. It’s doubtful whether it was form-related: Fabian Hurzeler had been pleased with his Gameweek 30 contribution.

Was it a case of looking after an injury, however? Pedro has been seen with strapping on his knee since the international break. A substitute in the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend, he was then given 71 minutes in midweek. With a sub-72-hour turnaround, he was back on the bench against Palace, coming on for the last 27 minutes.

Post-match interviews failed to elicit a quote on either striker.

KEY PALACE ASSETS DELIVER… APART FROM SARR

No returns, no shots and no chances created for Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) – but the other key Fantasy assets from Palace delivered the goods.

Mateta, Glasner and Daniel Munoz (£5.2m) all emerged with eight points from this victory, the latter scoring the Eagles’ winner.

It’s now nine attacking returns for the season for Munoz. Only Antonee Robinson (£4.9m) has more among FPL defenders.

Eberechi Eze (£6.8m) assisted both of Palace’s goals, although the Eagles certainly made the most of their chances: there were just eight in all, to a tune of 0.48 xG. Both goals came from the edge of the box (Mateta’s was a cracker), while other than those two strikes the hosts had just one open-play shot from inside the area.

Dean Henderson (£4.6m) was arguably Palace’s star performer, indeed, making four stops in all.

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) got the better of him on the half-hour, converting Yankuba Minteh‘s (£5.0m) cross. With struggling Leicester City up next, some of these budget Seagulls will surely come into the thinking for Gameweek 32 Bench Boosters.

CUNHA TO RETURN IN GAMEWEEK 32

Like Krusty missing some major developments after six weeks in Reno, Matheus Cunha (£6.8m) is set to return to action in Gameweek 32 – just after Wolves have taken 10 points from a possible 12 in his absence and all but assured Premier League safety.

A win over Ipswich Town on Saturday effectively condemned the Tractor Boys, along with Leicester City, to the drop. Southampton were confirmed as down a day later.

It was hard to argue that the win wasn’t deserved. Wolves had almost four times as many shots (22-6) and well over four times the xG.

Cunha return

Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.3m) missed two good chances, Joao Gomes (£4.9m) hit the woodwork, while Toti Gomes (£4.3m) – with one of three set-piece attempts he had – had an effort blocked from about two yards out. Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.8m) meanwhile registered four shots and five chances created, both joint-high figures in Suffolk.

Strand Larsen and substitute Pablo Sarabia (£5.0m) made the pressure count in the end.

Strand Larsen and Liam Delap (£5.6m), who grabbed Ipswich’s opener, now have 23 league goals between them this season. Forget Joao Pedro and Raul Jimenez (£5.4m): these two are, indeed, the leading sub-£6.5m forwards for goals scored in 2024/25.

Vitor Pereira faces a welcome headache in Gameweek 32 in a fixture that looks theirs for the winning, as Tottenham Hotspur will be in the middle of a UEFA Europa League double-header.

Cunha normally walks into the side but Jeanricner Bellegarde (£4.9m) has been good of late, while Pereira highlighted Marshall Munetsi‘s (£5.0m) role in freeing up space for Strand Larsen. Sarabia has just bagged a double-digit haul off the bench, too.

“He’s increased his level because Munetsi is playing close to him. Now he has someone that is attacking the space, opening the space for him.” – Vitor Pereira on Jorgen Strand Larsen

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


59 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    I was clever enough to bench Sarr. Tis a true story.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      What the story lacks in excitement is made up with its accuracy.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Well my story is more sensational - I started Sarr but benched Szoboszlai, so I'm up one pint!

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Tis a fine sequel!

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Mine story gets better! Benching Sarr allowed me to play Savinho, who didn’t play at all! Now I get Sarr off the bench! The story has taken a wildly imaginative turn while remaining 100% truthful! Huzzah!

            Open Controls
            1. CONNERS
              • 6 Years
              54 mins ago

              Is that you Kronsteen?

              Open Controls
  2. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    On a measly 31 points...

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Pathetic! 35 here.

      Open Controls
    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      29 FPL with 4 to go.
      72 with 14 to go in Eliteserien.

      Open Controls
    3. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      36 with 3 to go. Low scoring gw for everyone.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        35pts with Schar(c), Howe left, let's go

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Schar!

          Open Controls
    4. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      34 with 4 to go hopefully.

      Open Controls
    5. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      26. If Isak cameos and Gordon misses out as expected, then it'll be 29 all out.

      Open Controls
    6. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Not so subtle...

      Open Controls
    7. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      29 with 3 to go including Isak, and hoping for an Isak no-show.

      Open Controls
    8. Punned It
        just now

        32, 3 to go. Hoping Trippier won't play, would get Eze for 9 off my bench.

        Eliteserien, 103, 7 to go.

        Open Controls
    9. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Looking to save FH in GW34.

      FH 34 template will look something like this:
      Sa(LEI)/Leno(sou)
      RAN(LEI), Robinson(sou), Trippier(IPS)
      Salah(TOT), Palmer(EVE), Gordon(IPS), Pool mid(TOT)/Elanga(BRE)
      Isak(IPS), Cunha(LEI), Wood(BRE)/Jimenez(sou)

      My team:
      Sels(BRE)
      Bradley(TOT), Cucurella(EVE), Livramento(IPS)
      Salah(TOT), Palmer(EVE), Murphy(IPS), Elanga(BRE), Pool mid(TOT)
      Isak(IPS), Wood(BRE)

      Can I get away with it?

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Wood, Elanga and Pool mid would be new acquisitions, so I could go for Cunha and some other mids.

        Open Controls
      2. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Think I prefer Evanilson over Wood and Mbeumo over a Pool/Forest mid on FH.

        Rest looks about right.

        Open Controls
      3. Captain Mal
          59 mins ago

          Looks viable. What would be the plan then? FH 36?

          Open Controls
          1. mookie
            • 11 Years
            32 mins ago

            FH36 would be the plan.
            Worse case scenario, there are no doubles, but would load up on:
            3 Brentford vs Ipswich
            3 Forest vs Leicester
            3 City vs Soton(maybe Haaland)
            Bruno(h) to WHU
            Would dodge the LIV vs ARS and NEW vs CHE games.

            Open Controls
            1. Captain Mal
                1 min ago

                I considered it briefly, but I'll probably play BB in 36, as I'm stuck with AM for the next two.
                Still, a nice chance to go different, not many will go there.

                Open Controls
        • Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Stick with Glasner on AM or you prefer someone else?

          Also, 1FT and 0.4 ITB. Kluivert > Rogers/Murphy or Semedo > Livramento?

          Have 3 Palace + Isak.

          Open Controls
          1. In sane in de bruyne
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Stick. I'm gonna activate it on him.

            Open Controls
        • mookie
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Elevenify ranked 2k dropped Salah on WC31. Tom Freeman dropped him as well on his WC31.

          Open Controls
        • Heavy Cream
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Swap Palmer for Saka?

          Open Controls
          1. CONNERS
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            There's no way Palmer is benched again next weekend.

            It will only be goal difference keeping Chelsea in 4th place after today's game.

            I'm waiting and doing the switch in 33.

            Open Controls
            1. rjcv177
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Or maybe keep palmer and do salah to saka.
              Liverpool looks desinterested.
              Too many points in the pocket and contract negotiations in limbo

              Open Controls
        • Botman and Robben
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Congrats to Marco Silva owners.

          Open Controls
        • Ruinenlust
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Sarr or Eze???

          Open Controls
          1. Big Mike
            • 2 Years
            just now

            If budget is no concern, Eze.

            Open Controls
        • FDMS All Starz
          • 9 Years
          2 hours ago

          Plan is to Bench boost now & FH33

          So what would you do here with 3FTs & 0.5ITB

          A) Saka to Rogers? (Rotation risk)
          B) Saka & Mumoz —> Eze & Milenkovic (2FTs)
          C) Other

          Allison
          Konate Cucurella Munoz
          Salah Palmer Murphy Saka*
          Isak Mateta Pedro

          (Verbruggen Sarr Burn Estupinan)

          Open Controls
        • Dutchy FPL
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          How is this for a WC32? Looking for BB33 with 12 doublers:

          Martinez - Areola
          Gvardiol - Timber - Munoz - Rúben - Livramento
          Salah - Saka - Eze - Martinelli - Rogers
          Mateta - Isak - Marmoush

          In GW33 it will be Isak --> Watkins or Livramento --> Villa Def

          Open Controls
        • mookie
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Goal difference
          Forest +14
          Chelsea +17
          City +17
          Villa 0
          Newcastle +10

          Eddie Howe: "Guys, here's the thing. I want 8 goals."

          Open Controls
        • Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Best triple captain left this season?

          Don't fancy Isak next week because he's injured. Marmoush in 33?

          Open Controls
          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Yeah, I'm fancying Marmoush as well.

            Open Controls
          2. rjcv177
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Im looking at the same problem, yet i see and oportunity in dgw36.
            Fingers crossed

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Got to bench boost at some point.

              With a bench of Fabianski, Kluivert, Gabriel and Robinson I don't think 33 is going to be the one.

              Open Controls
          3. mookie
            • 11 Years
            53 mins ago

            That's probably what I'll do. If you want to risk it, City could have a double in 36(sou, BOU).

            Saka(33) vs. ips, CRY is also worth a look.
            Arteta vs Glasner two wins 3-2(h) and 5-1(a)

            Arsenal are on 6 consecutive wins vs Palace:
            5-1(a)
            3-2(h)
            5-0(h)
            1-0(a)
            4-1(h)
            2-0(a)
            12 goals in the last 3 home games.

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Good to know. Better get some Arsenal attack then!

              Open Controls
        • My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          2x 9-pointers on my bench almost equals my 8 starters' points thus far 😥

          Open Controls
        • Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Can get to XI in 34 with a -4. Do it or use FH?

          Open Controls
          1. CONNERS
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            I think I'd use FH.

            It's unlikely you'll want double Wolves, double Fulham, etc after the blank.

            Open Controls
          2. Mr. O'Connell
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Aggressive play is to save it and hope the template is a dud like it was in 29. Depends what other chips you have left as to whether it's worth it, though.

            Open Controls
        • Captain Mal
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Out of all the 50/50 benching decisions, I certainly didn't expect Raya vs Flekken to be the swingiest.

            Open Controls
            1. SAUCY SALAH
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              All because that stupid manager benched Palmer!

              Open Controls
          • Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Despite Liverpool's defeat yesterday they still notched up 2 with the league average sitting at 1.47 goals per game, they've only failed to score more than the average on 4 occasions this season (twice vs Forest fwiw) where the next closest is 14 occasions. The team who are 2nd on that metric will be a surprise... its Fulham.

            Open Controls
            1. Jimmy B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Sorry should add its actually Fulham, City and Brighton tied. The point was more how dominant Liverpool's attack is vs the league as a whole.

              Open Controls
          • BobB
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Isak good to go? Looking to TC him next week.

            Open Controls
          • g40steve
            • 7 Years
            51 mins ago

            GW 32, who to play from the current bench, got 2FT if needed?

            Depending on tonight, would you play TC in 32?

            Raya,
            Munoz, Burn,
            Sarr, Salah, Gordon,
            C/TC Isak, Marmoush, Mateta,

            Areola, Milenkovic, Foden, Saka, Gvardiol, Timber

            .4

            Open Controls
            1. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              TC all the way, you could try playing Milenkovic and Saka

              Open Controls
          • Atimis
            • 8 Years
            24 mins ago

            Fine to stick with Howe AM and maybe Gabriel to Arteta for DGW33?

            Open Controls
            1. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Who would be preferred def for the run in along Gvardiol/Trippier/Munoz/Konsa? Milenkovic, Kerkez, Porro?

              Open Controls
          • FF Dirtbag
            • 13 Years
            12 mins ago

            Get rid of Sarr or Munoz?
            For Glasner.

            Open Controls
            1. Nolberto Solano
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Sarr

              Open Controls
          • Karan14
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            Would you BB this?

            Verbruggen (LEI) Saka (BRE) Huijsen (FUL) Murillo (EVE)

            Have Foden also so it'll be him or Saka on the bench.

            TC on Marmoush in GW33.

            Open Controls
            1. Nolberto Solano
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Its a difficult one with having Foden and Saka, who can see at least one being benched. You could alternatively wait until later in the season to do it GW36, but that has risks as well

              Open Controls
          • Nolberto Solano
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            In my situation with my team, do you think a FH 33 is better than FH34? (its the only chip I have left)

            I have 5 doublers for DGW32, 6 doublers currently for DGW33 and 8 players for BGW34. I have 2 free transfers, so I'm thinking of bringing in 1 NEW (Gabriel to Burn) to make 6 doublers this week and then saving FT's to get 11 playing for BGW34.

            Team below:

            Henderson (Areola)

            Munoz Livramento Gvardiol (Kerkez, Gabriel*)

            Salah Bruno Savinho Semenyo (Bowen)

            Isak Mateta Marmoush

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.