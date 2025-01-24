There’s lots of Gameweek 23 team news to come on Friday as 15 Premier League managers face the media.

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta says the injuries currently being nursed by Myles Lewis-Skelly (knee) and William Saliba (hamstring) are “nothing serious”.

“With Miles, it’s nothing serious on the scan so it will be a matter of today having a meeting with the medical staff. We have a training session, whether it’s too early or not [we’ll see]. “With Willy, something similar as well. I think definitely be in for next week. This week, let’s see how it goes.” – Mikle Arteta

Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Ben White (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) remain absent but Riccardo Calafiori (muscle) and Ethan Nwaneri (muscle) returned to the matchday squad in midweek.

“Still not available. “He hasn’t trained with the team yet, but I think he’s very close to doing that. He still needs to tick a few boxes in the next two or three days, and if that’s all going well and smoothly, I think he’ll be with us pretty soon.” – Mikel Arteta on Ben White

Away from injury news, Arteta was asked again about if his club needed a striker.

“My opinion is clear: we lost two very important players, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, so we lack goals, people and options in the frontline, it’s clear. “If we can get the right player, that’s what we are actively looking at. Any player? No. Someone that makes us better and has an impact on the team. It’s clear that for the period that we have lost them, ideally, we need some help because we were very short already and we’re even shorter. The team has still coped with that but we have do what is right for the club.” – Mikel Arteta

There was praise for Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, too.

“I’m very happy, because I think they’ve made another step forward. They are impacting the game in a more powerful way, in a consistent way as well. Both of them, playing off the left, playing off the right, in the centre. It’s a great asset to have because they are really important and the fact that both of them now are in a good moment, I think gives the team a very good threat.” – Mikel Arteta

LIVERPOOL

A new addition to the injury list is Curtis Jones, who felt discomfort in the midweek win over Lille and had to be replaced at half-time.

He’s now ruled out of Gameweek 23.

“So, it’s mostly not a good sign and it wasn’t because he will not be available for the game tomorrow. The rest, we have to wait and see how long it is going to take. I’m not expecting months but let’s see if he’s available for PSV or Bournemouth.” – Arne Slot on Curtis Jones

Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Diogo Jota (muscle) remain sidelined.

Arne Slot also commented on Ibrahima Konate‘s fitness after the defender admitted this week that he is playing through pain.

“I think you’ve seen how we tried to manage that. I think we skipped him twice, didn’t we? Or at least in this [Lille] game, Jarell [Quansah] played, and the Accrington Stanley game he didn’t play as well. So that is a bit maybe because he has still some pain in his knee, don’t exaggerate it, but he probably feels a bit… but it’s safe for him to play. It’s more the load where you’re aware of if a player is out for five or six weeks and then play him every three days. That’s, in our opinion, a certain risk, so we always try to manage that. I think he now comes to a moment where he would be able to play three times a week.” – Arne Slot on Ibrahima Konate

Staying on the subject of his defence, Slot responded to a question about rotation at left-back.

“I think both. If Kostas was on a completely different level than Robbo [Andy Robertson] then it would not be smart to rotate in that position or manage the load because then you drop so far in quality that it could be a risk. “I don’t know what Kostas’ situation was last season, I know he didn’t play a lot but I don’t know where he was at which level. But from the moment I came and in our tour in the United States, he did really well. He’s proved that he can play in the left full-back position as well. Since we’ve now got two good options, in my opinion, you can indeed see we are managing loads and rotate in that position quite a bit. Yes, that’s true.” – Arne Slot on whether his rotation at left-back is down to managing workload or because Kostas Tsimikas’ level has improved this season

MANCHESTER CITY

Jeremy Doku and Ruben Dias will miss the clash with Chelsea.

Doku picked up a problem in the win over Ipswich Town and missed Wednesday’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, while Dias came off at half-time in France.

“The same injuries that we had. Ruben is out, Doku is out. The players that we had out, are out.” – Pep Guardiola

Nathan Ake sat out the Ipswich win with an unspecified issue and hasn’t featured since, so we assume he is still unavailable.

Rodri (knee) is also a long-term absentee, of course.

Oscar Bobb (leg) is back in training after being sidelined since summer 2024 but has yet to feature in a matchday squad.

Three players who will be involved in the Gameweek 23 squad are new signings, Vitor Reis, Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov.

“Yes [they will be in the squad]. We don’t have players! “I don’t yet [whether they will start]. Can play but I don’t know yet.” – Pep Guardiola on whether his new signings will be in the squad

“Yeah, good [impression in training]. We didn’t train much because we travelled. We didn’t make a training session altogether, I think they didn’t make one. Omar Marmoush yesterday was the first, the other ones trained a little bit but not all together. “Vitor is young, has a huge personality, needs time. “Khusanov has already settled. The fact that he plays in the French league where he handles tough, tough, quick, fast players. But of course, he doesn’t speak much English, not French. Communication will be one of the situations that we have to deal with. “Omar, yesterday was the first training, I think he will adapt quick. “Tomorrow we have just one central defender. Now we have more, I would say.” – Pep Guardiola on his new recruits

NEWCASTLE UNITED

We could see Nick Pope (knee) back in a matchday squad for the first time in a month.

“There’s a chance he’ll be in the squad. He’s started training with the group again and it’s great to see Nick back and his presence, his positivity that he brings. I’ve seen him do some really good things this week, so yeah, delighted to have him back in the mix.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Pope

Harvey Barnes (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Callum Wilson (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

“It’s too early for Callum. Callum is still on track for, I think, right at the beginning of February, if my memory serves me right. He’s making good progress, we’re trying to do the right things with him and make sure that he is robust enough and has all the work behind him and the load behind him before he starts training with the group.” – Eddie Howe

Howe also commented on Sven Botman, who has returned from a long-term injury, and Fabian Schar, who has recently been affected by illness.

“It was a challenge for Sven [starting two games in quick succession]. Fabby had been ill and he wasn’t 100% fit. Sven, I think he has been magnificent since his return but obviously that was a challenge for him and I thought he looked a little bit fatigued in the game. Naturally, because he’s been thrust into action, which has been a great thing for him, minimal time to think, just straight back in and he’s got to find his rhythm – by and large he’s been excellent in all respects. But a challenging few days for him, he’s one player we’ve tried to look after and he’s had a bit longer to recover. Fabby hopefully is now over his illness as well.” – Eddie Howe

Storm Eowyn might not be cancelling any games but it is affecting Newcastle’s travel plans for Gameweek 23. With winds battering the north-east, the Magpies may have to fly to Southampton on Saturday morning instead of today as planned.

CHELSEA

Romeo Lavia (muscle), Enzo Fernandez (muscle) and Levi Colwill (knock) all missed out on Monday’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but two of them could return.

“Probably Levi and Enzo, they could be available. Depends on today’s session. Romeo will be out. “We don’t know yet [how long Lavia will be out], we need to wait a little bit more but at least I think a few weeks more.” – Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca also commented on the fitness of Cole Palmer, who played through an ankle issue against Wolves.

“He’s better, he’s better. He did an unbelievable effort to play against Wolves. He’s getting better.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer

Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (unknown) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) remain sidelined.

Maresca gave his backing to the much-criticised Robert Sanchez, meanwhile.

“Robert is okay, he is okay. It is just a matter for me to understand that anything can happen. How many times has Moi [Caicedo] missed a pass during the season? Many times. How many times has Nico [Jackson] missed a goal? Many times. How many times has Noni [Madueke] missed a cross? Many times. “Robert did four mistakes during the season that [meant] we conceded a goal. It is normal. It is part of the game. If you don’t risk, if you don’t play, then you don’t make a mistake. For me, it’s not any strange thing behind Robert’s mistake. It is something that for me is part of our job.” – Enzo Maresca

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Rodrigo Bentancur (concussion) is back available but that’s about as good as it gets for Spurs on the injury front.

Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (hamstring), Brennan Johnson (calf), Timo Werner (hamstring), Dominic Solanke (knee), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Cristian Romero (hamstring) and Guglielmo Vicario (ankle) remain out for the Lilywhites.

Ange Postecoglou confirmed that Thursday’s win over Hoffenheim that Solanke would be out for six weeks.

“No, [Romero is not ready]. Like I said, we got him back training. Him and Micky are the two next cabs [off the rank] out of the long-term ones. They’ve still got a bit to do in terms of getting some training into them with the team. Obviously, we haven’t been training a lot and because the other day was sort of a pretty low-tempo session… it was just good to get him involved, not just for him but for the players themselves because they need a bit of help, they need some encouragement and seeing Cuti training with them gives them a big lift. Micky’s not too far away.” – Ange Postecoglou

Pape Matar Sarr (knock), Yves Bissouma (knock) and Djed Spence (knock) are all doubts, too.

“Djed is still sore from the weekend, he is a doubt for this weekend. He got a knock [against Everton], so he’s a doubt. Pape’s still a doubt.” – Ange Postecoglou

“See how we go. He’s definitely a doubt for Sunday but we’re hoping by Elfsborg he could be right.” – Ange Postecoglou on Yves Bissouma

LEICESTER CITY

Abdul Fatawu (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and Mads Hermansen (groin) remain out for the Foxes.

Ndidi will likely be the first one back: he is expected to return to training next week.

New signing Woyo Coulibaly should be involved against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.