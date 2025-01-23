After a flurry of transfer activity over the last week, Manchester City have become far and away the Premier League’s top spenders so far in the winter window by securing the services of Omar Marmoush (£7.0m).

The in-form Egyptian forward officially signed a four-and-a-half-year deal on Thursday to join Pep Guardiola’s squad from Eintracht Frankfurt. A reported £59m went the other way.

Touted by some as City’s much-needed replacement for Julian Alvarez, the versatile 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength in the Bundesliga over the past few seasons.

Now that the deal is complete, it’s time to take a look at Marmoush as a player and a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) prospect.

We ask how he could fit into Guardiola’s squad as the defending champions bid to turn their underwhelming season around.

OMAR MARMOUSH: THE HISTORY

Marmoush started his career at Egyptian side Wadi Degla, making his professional debut in 2016. He then lande a move to VfL Wolfsburg’s reserve team the following year.

After scoring 11 goals in 36 appearances, he stepped up to Wolfsburg’s first team in 2020. A promising – seven goals in 21 appearances – loan spell at then-second division side FC St. Pauli followed before a breakout top-flight campaign during a season-long loan at VfB Stuttgart in 2021/22, when he registered three goals and five assists in 21 matches.

That was followed by a season back in Stuttgart that ended with six goals and an assist from 36 appearances. Marmoush opted to join Frankfurt on a free transfer ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

It was with Die Adler (“The Eagles”) that he truly began – and has continued – to shine.

That first season, he managed 16 goals and six assists in 36 appearances between the Bundesliga and Europa Conference League. Marmoush shone in several big matches against Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund to help Frankfurt finish sixth and return to the Europa League for the current campaign.

That was when potential suitors across the continent began lining up. They haven’t stopped since.

In the first half (17 matches) of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season prior to his departure, Marmoush scored an impressive 15 goals to rank behind only Bayern’s Harry Kane (16) in the league’s scoring charts.

Two of those were penalties, compared to seven of the ex-Spurs striker’s efforts.

Marmoush also registered a league-leading nine assists, placing him second only to international teammate Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) for goal involvement across Europe’s top five leagues this season.

RECENT LEAGUE RECORD

Season Division Starts (Sub apps) Goals Assists 24/25 Bundesliga 17 (0) 15 10 23/24 Bundesliga 27 (2) 12 6 22/23 Bundesliga 15 (18) 5 1 21/22 Bundesliga 19 (2) 3 5

He added four goals and two assists in Frankfurt’s six Europa League matches for good measure. There was also a goal and two assists in three German cup appearances.

In total, that’s 20 goals and 14 assists in 26 appearances this season. Pretty decent.

Underlying stats-wise, he was top of the Bundesliga for shots (77), among the league leaders for chance creation (35) and completed dribbles (46), and even in the top 10 for duels won.

For Egypt’s national team, Marmoush has scored six goals in his 35 caps.

WHERE MARMOUSH FITS IN AT CITY