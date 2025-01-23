303
303 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AD105
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    G2G? 1 FT and 0.5 ITB

    Raya
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah(TC) Palmer Gordon Rogers
    Isak Wood Gakpo

    4.0 Amad Robinson Greaves

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Salah TC is a bold call. Bench boosting for the DGW?

      Open Controls
      1. AD105
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        My mistake, TC in 24!

        Open Controls
    2. Not again Shirley
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      I could well be wrong, but it is typical that when a team loses heavily one week that the following week they become ultra defensive. Look at when Southampton got smashed by Spurs, the following week they grabbed a nil nil. As I say, I could be wrong, but my best guess is that Ipswich will play like they did against Arsenal (lost 1 nil) at Christmas and change system to be as solid as possible.

      For that reason (not wishing to sound too much like Duncan Bannatyne) I would not TC Salah this GW.

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Just so you know, I’m out.
        The words that Duncan Bannatyne’s wife knows means she can go finally to sleep.

        Open Controls
        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          I'll no be investing
          I'm oot

          Open Controls
  2. Alan The Llama
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    This is like watching two men who've each drunk 15 pints try to fight each other.

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Someone's landed a blow!

      Open Controls
  3. Digital-Real
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Amorim will be back at Sporting in 18 months

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Timing

      Open Controls
      1. Digital-Real
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        the statement still stands

        Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Swear Amorim must have banged your mum or summat, all you ever talk about

      Open Controls
      1. Digital-Real
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        the way you get triggered he must be your father

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Using “triggered” unironically hahaha

          Open Controls
          1. Digital-Real
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            you lost your composure there, lighten up, it's a football game, it's a football forum, don't like what you read then ignore, don't be unclassy with mamma jokes.

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Look at your comment history lad

              Open Controls
              1. Digital-Real
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                i see a lot of bait and you biting.

                Open Controls
            2. PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              Lmaoo. That’s pretty deep

              Open Controls
            3. Ginkapo FPL
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Your mommas so fat you got triggered on a fantasy football forum

              Open Controls
        2. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          If i wrote “banged your mother”. The whole ffs will crucify me!

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            Yeah be cos of daft comments like that and not blatant racism!

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Chat xhit get banged

              Open Controls
              1. PartyTime
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                …gibberish!

                Open Controls
              2. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                Chance’d be a fine thing

                Open Controls
            2. PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              Struggling to connect “be cos”

              Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Bruno says no. Unless he returns too.

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Deserved

    Open Controls
  5. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Best combo:

    A. Myko Mbeumo Gakpo
    B. Timber Diaz JPedro
    C. Virgil Mbeumo JPedro

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      A for the medium term (4-6GWs)

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. putana
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    and I was set on doing bruno to mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      What’s changed?

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I still would

      Open Controls
  7. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Worth getting madison gw25 onwards? Struggling to find good mid under 7.5

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Sorry gw24 onwards

      Open Controls
  8. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Start one:
    a) Wood (bou)
    b) Sarr (BRE)
    c) Muñoz (BRE)

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      A. This shouldn’t be a question even if he blanks vs Bou, he deserves to start.

      Open Controls
    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Play Mbeumo or Raul?

    Open Controls
  10. Boss Hogg
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Any chance Gordon rises tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      FPL statistics has him at 95% so probably not tonight

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Thanks Biggles.

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Worth noting LiveFPL have him much lower

          Open Controls
    2. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Shouldn’t do no

      Open Controls
  11. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    AHH man, I want Trent but can't do it for free this week and it feels like missing the IPS game is a missed op.

    Would you take a hit for him this week?

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        took a hit this gw to have him. Dreamt Díaz scored 6 goals vs Ipswich so I might get him too.

        Open Controls
      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Thanks. Want rid of Jackson but it means Trent next week which starts to make less sense

        Open Controls
    2. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      I’ve taken the hit

      Open Controls
  12. Wild Rover
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Just had a thought re AM chip, I’ve not seen it discussed. What happens at the end of the 3 weeks? Presumably the AM just disappears from your team, but do you get the money back, or is it lost when you buy the AM?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      "Once the three Gameweeks are completed, the manager will leave your team, and their cost will return to your budget."
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/new

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Many thanks 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          I detest mid-season complex rule changes, so I'll lazily post links to FPL's own AM explainers for anyone who feels like wading through three web pages including the help page above:

          https://www.premierleague.com/fpl-chips/assistant-manager-explained

          https://www.premierleague.com/news/4193290

          Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Goes back in your bank

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Don't want to sound like I'm being 'that guy' but it's there in the Rules

      "Once the third gameweek has concluded, your manager will leave the team and the price you paid will return to your budget"

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Aye but it wasn't in the rules when we started this season. Let's blame FPL for that oversight rather than the players.

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Not disagreeing and, to be honest, I had to check the rules myself before responding

          Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      You get the money back. I checked. Because that would hugely impact the decision to play it early or not.

      Open Controls
  13. XX SMICER XX
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Who has better fixtures over the next 4 games?

    A. Martinelli - wol MCI lei WHU
    B. Mbuemo - cry TOT whu lei

    A saves me a transfer & lets me roll the dice on double Everton defence for the DGW

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Fixtures don't matter here when comparing with a rotation risk vs a nailed pen taker

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        This is true.

        Open Controls
  14. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    I can't believe I have to consider it, but Wood out in GW24 actually seems pretty reasonable if Gakpo is the one to buy. I'm gonna put off the decision until next week but I really have to consider it because Wissa seems like a better pick on paper and data wise from 24 onwards.

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I get where you are coming from, Forest fixtures are getting more difficult.
      However, Forest are performing like a Top 5 team with no signs of dropping off.
      Keep Wood

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      My gut says that NFO stumbles this week. Cherries win. Might be the start of a downwards slope for NFO, if I am right.

      I didn't like how they conceded those 2 goals last week. Red flag.

      Wood might still score though.

      Open Controls
    3. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Gakpo isn't really pulling up trees though, and still some rotation likely...

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      This was one of my options with 2FTs (Raya/Wood to Pickford/Gakpo) and exact money but now 0.1m short after price rise last night and need to use another FT

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Actually Robinson/Wood to Mykolenko/Gakpo is actually doable with exact funds. Several different Liverpool/Everton combos (Alisson/Konate/Gakpo + Pickford/Mykolenko/DCL) which involve selling two of Raya/Robinson/Wood.

        Open Controls
    5. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Avoided Wood until recently for such reasons, it’s dangerous to continue to do so.

      Forest getting the best out of him.

      He is cheap and scoring, I wouldn’t sell him for a double game week player that may get rotated.

      Open Controls
    6. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      NF has a tough run after GW 24, so you aren’t wrong thinking like this. For me, I’m getting Allison as my 3rd Pool player and then assessing my forwards later.

      Open Controls
  15. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Is martnelli more secure now with saka and Jesus out?

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      V frustrating player as an owner. Been benched twice in recent prem games, also played pretty much 90 mins mid week.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Trying to find a mid up 7.5 and like arsenal fuxtures

        Open Controls
        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Spurs fixtures scream goals

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Maddy?

            Open Controls
            1. XX SMICER XX
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Or Kulu
              Is Richarlison mid or fwd?

              Open Controls
              1. Stranger Mings
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                Like kuli but just doesn't seem as attacking as maddy

                Open Controls
                1. XX SMICER XX
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Agreed, Mads has had a few benchings though

                  Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Nope, competing with Trossard LW and Sterling/Nwaneri RW

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        OK thanks but guess trossard & martnelli can play together

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          I expect Nwaneri to play RW when ready to start. Being left footed and able to cut inside gives balance to the attack and replicate similar setup as Saka RW

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Cheers would you risk getting martnelli or just avoid?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              Easy avoid

              Open Controls
  16. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    G2g?
    Pickford (fab)
    Taa Gabriel hall (Lewis timber)
    Salah (c) Palmer Sarr amad(Dibling)
    Isak wood gapko
    2 FTS 2.5 itb

    Really want Gordon and Rogers but happy with Sarr and amad this GW so not sure what to do...

    Cheers and GL

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Roll if happy
      United are shocking and Amad may play wing back

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Can't really say I'm happy about it to be honest. Would you sell aman?

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Amad

          Open Controls
    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Roll. You are good.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Thank you, hope you're right 🙂

        Open Controls
  17. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Gtg? 2ft, 0.0itb

    Pickford
    Hall Timber Robinson
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Gordon
    Isak Wood Watkins

    Flekken Amad Colwill Greaves

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Looks great.

      Open Controls
  18. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Play Amad (ful) or Elanga (bou)?

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  19. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Who should I bench:

    A) Ahmad
    B) Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Gah. Bad spelling. Amad.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Tough one and I have the same dilemma.

        Based on the other night, though, I may just bench Cunha instead!

        Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  20. New article
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/23/the-scout-squad-our-top-picks-for-fpl-gameweek-23

    Open Controls
  21. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Getting any Everton players for the double?

    I cant really see how its worth it unless you have a problem player you want to move on, for example, Raya>Pickford.

    If your 8th attacker is fodder and you have the cash, then ok, you should probably get DCL or Ndiaye. But who will you bench that week in his place?

    Taking out any good player for an Everton player seems to have little upside potential, especially an Everton defender when they face Pool in one of the games.

    Removing an Everton forward afterward is also required, unless you want him sat as your 8th attacker on your bench until blank 29.

    Two transfers, for 2 games. If this was a great player, maybe, but its DCL with 1 good fixture, and 1 appearance point fixture (where he probably gets injured or gets a yellow).

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Thinking of doing Sanchez to Pickford, but that’s about it really.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.