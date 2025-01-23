It’s time for the Scout Squad, in which our in-house panel of Marc, Sam, Neale and Tom offer up their thoughts on the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks for Gameweek 23.

In this article series, our team discuss who they think the best players are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation. In other words, there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are likelier to make Friday’s Scout Picks.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 23 PICKS