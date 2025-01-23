75
  1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Not withstanding the Scout Squad, who should I bench:

    A) Amad
    B) Rogers

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Amad

    2. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

    3. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Bench Amad

    4. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      a

    5. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Obviously A

  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Feeling a little exposed this week with only Isak facing Southampton.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I wouldn't be worried about it. Newcastle were pretty terrible last week.

    2. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Me too

      Still trying to decide which one to prioritise this week, Gordon, Gakpo or Mateta

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Gordon is a sell soon IMO. Gordon>Semenyo/Kluivert for GW25.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Same as my plan. Sods low against City (whose defence has been awful to be fair) he hauls though! Either way I'll probably offload before GW29.

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Yea. I don't want triple Newcastle for much longer. Isak can stay and Hall can probably stay on the bench for a while.

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Hall?

  3. Dazzler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Play 1

    A) Palmer
    B) Wood

    Cheers!

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Not going to make that choice, ever.

    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Palmer all day. I think he will be up to play his former team.

      1. Dazzler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I’ve no doubt palmer will be up for it, it’s just the rest of the team I worry about

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          lol!

  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Common theme on the Villa fan forum is that many think Rogers is looking leggy of late and could do with a rest:

    https://www.villatalk.com/topic/26205-pre-match-thread/

    Whether or not Emery actually does that is another matter.

    Will be interesting to see what FPL Villan ends up predicting over at: https://x.com/FPLVillan

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      People here have been saying the same for ages. He had that yellow card suspension not long ago.

      I tired to guess benching's twice, I failed. Not trying again.

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      Cheers

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      He had his rest when suspended against Leicester in GW20. Emery confirmed he had an illness before the Monaco game

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/22/fpl-notes-gakpo-trent-boost-rogers-sick-dgw24-implications

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        11 days rest between Brighton 30th Dec to West Ham 10th Jan

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm not saying he necessarily will - just sharing perspectives. (Forum posters often get things wrong - you only need to look here.)

        One thing that has changed of very late is that Rogers has been playing more on the RW (maybe affecting his performance a bit as well).

        They have just signed Malen who could be a better RW option, which could enable that rest, or even subbed on if Rogers starts there etc (again, short term - Rogers is better off let anyway.)

        Again not saying it necessarily happens - quite rare for a new signing to come in and start immediately in an important position like that. (Even if Bailey has faltered.)

  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Good evening all!!

    A little concerned not having TAA this week, will cost me -4 to get him in

    My three starting defenders are Hall, Munoz and Robinson

    Hall obviously stays in the starting lineup and it would be Milenkovic going for TAA(Have Sels)

    So best option here??

    A- Play Munoz and Robinson
    B- Get TAA and start with Robinson(Bench Munoz)
    C- Get TAA and start Munoz(Bench Robinson)

    Thoughts appreciated!!

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A not worth the hit imo

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!! That’s what I’ve been leaning too so far, resisted TAA price rise last night for that reason

  6. kempc23
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Its embarrassing enough watching “content creators” advertising crap like Sleepers, but watching FPL Harry trying to plug Huel waa cring-worthingly, toe-curlingly embarrassing. Please stop. Just talk about FPL!

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      It's his full time job and the video has timestamps to skip the ad

  7. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Raya ( Fab )
    Virgil Robinson Kerkez ( Aina / VDB )
    Salah Palmer Rogers Sarr Bruno
    Isak Wood ( Delap )

    1 FT / 2.2 ITB

    What to do here guys ?

    A ) Sarr > Gordon
    B ) Sarr > Mbuemo
    C ) Roll
    D ) Something else ?

    1. King Sheep
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

  8. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Robinson to Konate this week or just roll and have 2 FTs next week?

    1. dansmith1985
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Already have TAA too

    2. King Sheep
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Go for it, it's Ipswich

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Don't mind playing Robinson this GW and delaying the Konate move for more info.

  9. ran
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Munoz Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Gordon
    Watkins Wood Isak

    Fabianski Rogers Kerkez Andersen

    4FTs, 1.6itb

    Verbruggen > Allison
    Andersen > TAA
    Watkins > Ndiaye

    Should I do the following moves this week or roll and do it next week?

    1. King Sheep
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Allison in

  10. King Sheep
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Is Bruno >> Diaz ok if it leaves me exact funds for Slot AM GW 24?

    Need hits to get TAA or Gakpo in and feel Diaz is just as likely to haul ...

    Yay or Nay

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I would priorities TAA as he's a long term play beyond DGW24 whereas Diaz will continue to be a risk.

    2. King Sheep
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Hear ya

  11. vova
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Castagne or Andersen?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Buy, sell, bench?

      1. vova
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        buy as a 4/5th def

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Probably Andersen for nailed mins. Tete injured until end of March but Fulham are looking to bring in a RB this month which muddies the waters for Castagne's mins. If you can find 0.2m, Huijsen 4.4 would be my pick.

  12. ITS AMAD WORLD
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Start one each from each group

    A) Munoz
    B) Robinson

    and then

    1) Sarr
    2) Jimenez

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A2

    2. Viper
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A1

  13. Viper
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    In order to do Pedro -> Gakpo, I need to do one of the following

    A. Timber -> 5.4m defender or below. Can't be Konate

    B. Sarr -> Amad

    C. Save FT. Keep Pedro & Timber/Sarr

    1. ITS AMAD WORLD
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Timber down

    2. Ciro Di Marzio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Do you have Gabriel? I’d be tempted by A. Lots of good cheaper defender options.

      1. Viper
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        I do have Gabriel. I'm thinking of going down to Anderson/Mykolenko

  14. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Any weather issues for games expected? Just saw there is a storm heading in.

    1. Viper
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      It will be passed by match day.

      I'm pretty much in the eye of it right now, or at least will be very soon

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nothing concrete yet, but you'd be wise to expect it to be somewhat fluid in eventualities. Does seem like the bulk of the storm will be Friday rather that Saturday which reduces chances of disruptions.

    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Thanks both

  15. Little Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    Is this bench worthy of a bench boost?

    Fabianski (avl) Munoz (BRE) Robinson (MUN) Amad (ful)

    1. Ciro Di Marzio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      It’s a good bench and I can see the advantage of getting it out the way, but I wouldn’t. Villa likely to score and 2 players playing each other isn’t ideal.

  16. Yank Revolution
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    Whom should be first on the bench:
    1. Joao Pedro
    2. Ola Aina

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      1

  17. Ciro Di Marzio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Bench one from each, currently on A1 but not sure.

    A Konsa
    B Milenkovic
    C Robinson

    1 Rogers
    2 Mbuemo
    3 Wood
    4 Palmer

    TYIA

    1. TallestJohn
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B1

  18. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    55 mins ago

    Bench two:

    1. Robinson
    2. Munoz
    3. Amad
    4. Gab
    5. Wissa

  19. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Interesting stuff from Neale. That's twice now he's said that Hall is a bad game or two away from being dropped.

  20. Viper
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Would you bring in Amad or Kluivert?

    May need to get 0.2m extra from Sarr to fund Gakpo

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Amad

    2. Cesc Pistols
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      The one on penalties and with better fixtures.

  21. The Wizard of Ozil
    • 14 Years
    40 mins ago

    Start two

    A) Robinson
    B) Konsa
    C) Kerkez

    Konsa likely has the best fixture but the other two offer more attacking wise

  22. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Would you bench Wood for Rogers?

  23. putana
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    if salah blanks again this weekend, think I might hold off on triple captain. Those fixtures are already low scoring and he will be out of form

    1. Fitzy.
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Who you going to captain in the DGW then?

  24. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    I am having worst seasons of all time playing this game. Currently at overall 2.6M

    What should I do to turn around my season.

    I have 2FT and all my chips are left. Planning on triple capping salah next week.

    Current team:
    Sels
    Gabriel timber konate
    Salah (c) palmer gordon amad mbuemo
    Isak gakpo

    Fabianski castagne mykolenko larsen

    Thanks

  25. Woyofthewovers66
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    I’m genuinely thinking of triple captaining salah this week rather than DGW 24.

    Rationale:

    Best player in the league vs one of the worst defences.

    DGW fixtures are not great. Arguably he could score more points in a single fixture against Ipswich

    Nobody else is probably thinking about it as they are laser focused on DGW24.

    Thoughts??

    1. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I am really tempted to do that

  26. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Digne gab hall
    Salah palmer eze iwobi
    Wood watkins isak

    Subs fab jota robinson greaves

    Will u do jota to diaz but start diaz over who?
    Or just stay with this?

    1. Cesc Pistols
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm on a similar situation. If I do get Diaz, I'm benching Palmer.

      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Benching palmer no go for me
        I will either bench iwobi or eze for my case then

