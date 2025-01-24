334
  1. Big W
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Anyone going Isak over Salah as captain?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not the week to do it

    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Upside looks limited

  2. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    A. Wood (bou)
    B. Raul (MUN)
    C. Rogers (WHU)
    D. Sarr (BRE)

  3. Ninjaa
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    Current side, how is my bench? 2 fts and 0.0m itb. Any transfers recommended? Jackson is the obvious out but I don't know who to bring in and i don't know whether to wait till next week. Thoughts please lads ??

    Sels
    VvD Robinson Hall
    Salah Palmer Gorden Rogers Martinelli
    Isak Wood

    4m Jackson Timber Konsa

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's a pretty good side for this week.

      I'd be tempted to hold, then do something like Jackson, Martinelli & Timber to Wissa, Kluivert and TAA with 3FTs next GW.

  4. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Play one
    A) Rogers (WHU H)
    B) Pedro (EVE H)

    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rogers could possibly be due a rest but I would still go Rogers.

  5. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Sell Jackson for Gakpo?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      just now

      yes, or mateta

  6. Pornchef
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Watkins over Gapko a decent shout this week looking at villa next 3 fixtures Liverpool attackers more likely to share the goals and minutes

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yep but will Watkins might also share some minutes with duran or even Malen?

    2. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I would go Gakpo over Watkins as he has an extra fixture, unless you want Watkins for the long term

  7. FPL Equilibrium
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Raya and Pedro to Pickford and Gakpo this week ready for the double?

    is that just a sideways move?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Would do that next considering Raya and Pedro's fixtures

    2. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Assume you can’t do the second without the 1st? I think it’s fine if that’s the case. If you’re going to do Pedro to Gakpo for the double anyway then you’re certainly better off doing it now

      1. FPL Equilibrium
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes that is correct, I cannot do Pedro straight to Gakpo. It sounds good in my head, as you say I will do it for the double anyway and Gakpo has the better fixture this week.

        They are not transfers that need to be done though considering the fixtures, I wasn’t sure if it was better to wait a week to get more information

    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      Would you start Pedro this GW?

      1. FPL Equilibrium
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes I currently have Pedro starting with Amad on the bench

  8. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    36 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/24/fpl-general-gameweek-23-team-reveal-transfer-plans

  9. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    2FT. Roll or anything need changing. Thinking keeper? Pickford would mean 2 transfers

    Sanchez
    Trent, Aina, Robinson
    Salah, Diaz, Palmer, Gordon, Rogers
    Wood, Isak

    Fab, Pedro, Saliba, Davis

  10. bigdip
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Help please (1.0mn & 2mn)

    Pickford (Flekken)
    Gabriel, Hall, Konate (Robinson, Faes)
    Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Mbeumo (Rogers)
    JPEDRO, Wood, Isak

    Shall I:
    A) Gabriel to TAA
    B) Gabriel & JPedro to TAA & DCL
    C) Gabriel & JPedro to Munoz/Guehi & Gakpo
    D) Hold & do A/B/C for GW 25=4
    E) Any other suggestions?

