With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost here, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers.

Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General – sitting at 42k in the world this season – talks us through Gameweek 22, plus his plans for Gameweek 23 and beyond.

Gameweek 22 Review

It was the sixth red arrow in the last seven Gameweeks, dropping from 39k to 42k. If you’re going to go on a run of red arrows, you want them to be small ones – and that’s how it’s been for me. The peak was 19k in Gameweek 15. To still be inside the top 50k despite the disappointing run is satisfying in itself. It’s a great place to be at this stage of the campaign.

The plan was to roll another transfer last weekend but the William Saliba (£6.2m) injury rumours spooked me and I ended up selling him for Lewis Hall (£5.1m) on Saturday morning. The speculation turned out to be true and I’m happy to have moved away from double Arsenal defence now. Hall is a player I’ve wanted to bring in for quite a while. The assist was great but Newcastle United conceding four to Bournemouth is a slight concern in terms of future clean sheet potential.

Alisson Becker (£5.5m) and Timothy Castagne (£4.2m) did the business in defence but as happened before, the highly-owned Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) going big took the gloss off the Alisson return.

My wonderful midfield five on paper delivered absolutely nothing in Gameweek 22, including a captaincy blank for Mohamed Salah (£13.7m). There’s no concern with any of them; all five will get another chance this weekend!

Up front, that man Chris Wood (£7.1m) continues to be a hero. At this rate, he’s going to be staying in the team until Gameweek 38. Alexander Isak (£9.5m) was due a blank having scored in eight consecutive matches beforehand. He’s a captaincy candidate away to Southampton this weekend.

Gameweek 23 Bus Team