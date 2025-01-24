123
123 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Timber (wol)
    B) Robinson (MUN)

    1. The Pretender
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      I have gone Timber, not expecting any attack.

    2. Oasthouse FC
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Have the same quandry.

      Playing timber and benching robinson atm, but it's a 50/50

    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

  2. gomez123
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Start 2)
    A) Robinson
    B) Hall
    C) Gabriel

    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hall and Gab

  3. bigdip
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Rogers
    B) JPedro

    1. gomez123
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

  4. Thunder Warrior
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bench Raul od Rogers?

  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Bench 1:

    A) Palmer
    B) Amad
    C) Rogers
    D) Gordon
    E) Wood

    And one of these:

    1) Aina
    2. Robinson
    3. Kerkez

    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      B.

      The other set is difficult, maybe Aina.

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      B1 I reckon mate

  6. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Did Gabriel to TAA because FOMO

    Gabriel is going to score isn't he

    1. Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He could do against a shortarse Wolves defence…

  7. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play Robinson or Hall?

    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Hall. Playing both

  8. bigdip
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Bench 2:
    A) Palmer
    B) Rogers
    C) Robinson
    D) JPedro
    E) Wood
    F) Mbeumo

  9. bigdip
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Help please (1.0mn & 2mn)

    Pickford
    Gabriel, Hall, Konate
    Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Wood, Isak
    (Flekken, JPEDRO, Robinson, Faes)

    A) Gabriel to TAA
    B) Gabriel & JPedro to TAA & DCL
    C) Gabriel & JPedro to Munoz/Guehi & Gakpo
    D) Hold & do A/B/C for GW 24
    E) Any other suggestions?

  10. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    I have one FT and £2.1m ITB...

    Anything worth doing here? Subs in correct order?

    Henderson
    Hall, Robinson, Gabriel
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Gordon
    Gakpo, Isak, Wood

    Sels, Amad, Murillo, Huijsen

  11. bigdip
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    2ft & 1m ITB. Any changes or hold?

    Pickford
    Gabriel, Hall, Konate
    Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Wood, Isak

    (Flekken, JPedro, Robinson, Faes)

    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Easy hold with 2 great options on the bench

  12. bigdip
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Starting GK this week:
    A) Flekken
    B) Pickford

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      1. bigdip
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        thanks

  13. Hint
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    In a draft league, would you rather bring in:

    A) Szboszlai
    or
    B) MacAllister

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

  14. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    0.3 ITB & 1FT.
    Fabianski (Sanchez)
    Robinson TAA Hall
    Salah Bruno Gordon Palmer Amad
    Isak Gakpo
    (Joao-Pedro - Mazaroui - Greaves)

    A. Do I address the keeper issue or roll?
    B. Is my bench in right order with regards to Amad & Joao Pedro?
    Thanks

  15. KeyserSoze87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Worth selling either Wood (to bring Gakpo) or Eze (to bring in Diaz/Szoboslai) as the final part of my Liverpool triple up? I’m chasing so attackers interest me far more?

  16. bigdip
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bench 1:
    A) Wood (BOU Away)
    B) JPedro (EVE Home)

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  17. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best option for this week and the double gameweek??

    A) DCL & Van Dijk
    B) Gakpo & Hall

  18. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bench 1

    Robinson
    Hall
    Wood

  19. bigdip
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench:
    1) Wood (BOU Away)
    2) JPedro (EVE Home)

    Bench:
    A) Pickford (BRI Away)
    B) Flekken (CRY Away)

