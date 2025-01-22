146
  1. FplmorelikeFml
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      My FPL Wizards! Who are ppl captaining this week!

      A) Salah
      B) Isak

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        44 mins ago

        A

      2. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
        • 13 Years
        just now

        A

    • Bring back ole
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Need help guys, already have taa and salah, but want a 3rd Liverpool player, Iv 1ft and 0.0 itb, my options are

      A. Gabriel too konate
      B. Fernandes to Diaz
      C. Isak to gakpo

    • The Final Boss
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Guys , sorry, less replies.

      Need help. 3ft. 3.0m itb.

      Raya Fab
      Gab Cast Huijsen Munoz Myko
      Salah Palmer Bruno Gordon Sarr
      Isak Raul Pedro

      A) Huijsen to Taa free and next week Gordon to Diaz
      B). Huijsen Gordon Raul to Taa Kluivert Gakpo over two weeks for free
      C) Huijsen Raul to Konate Gakpo free and ignore Taa.

      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        B looks best

    • FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Which option?

      A) GW23: Gabriel —> Konate / GW24: Sarr to Mbuemo
      B) GW23: Mateta to Gakpo GW23
      C) One of the above in GW23 / GW24: Henderson to Pickford

      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        A

    • cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      54 mins ago

      Jackson to:
      A) Wissa
      B) Mateta
      C) Raul

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        D: Gakpo

      2. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
        • 13 Years
        19 mins ago

        Gakpo … then Wissa … then Mateta

        1. cravencottage
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          even with Mbeumo ?

    • Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      Currently have Salah captain in Champions League FF.
      Has 11 pts, doubled to 22.

      Stick? - or twist to Mbappe or Vinicious, at home to Salzburg?

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Twist to stop playing this bs game 😛

    • AzzaroMax99
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      With Saliba probably out, should I sell him for Ars defender (Timber) maybe or don't touch Ars def at all and get someone else?

      Sels Pikford
      Saliba** TAA Milenkovic Hall Castagne

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Arsenal defence is old news in FPL imo. They look solid defensively up until the inevitable goal they concede. Not worth it anymore, Gabriel maybe for goal threat but I think it’s time to look elsewhere. Virgil for the double up with a double coming up.

    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      One more rise and my team value hits 106.0. Where are the rest of you currently placed in banking terms?

      1. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
        • 13 Years
        25 mins ago

        106.8

      2. Zimo
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        107.3 but will be 107 after my transfers next week.

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Lovely stuff gentlemen.

      3. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wildcarded at 106.4

    • Dollyems15
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Current squad is:
      Pickford, Fabianski.
      Gabriel, Hall, munoz, mykolenko, konate.
      Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Eze, Amad.
      Isak, Jackson, ndiaye.

      Got 3 free transfers, which option looks best?
      A. TAA, Kluivert, Gakpo in for Konate, Amad and Jackson.

      B. Henderson, TAA, Rogers in for Fabianksi, Gabriel and Amad.

      C. TAA, kulusevski, Mateta in for Gabriel, Amad and Jackson?

      Any help be appreciated.

    • Ribus
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      A) Pedro -> Gakpo
      B) keep 3rd Liverpool spot for Slot

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        A

    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      TAA + Salah in my team.

      Should I consider Gabriel > Virgil (1FT) or find a way to do Raul > Gakpo (2/3FT)?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        I wouldn't be selling Gabriel this GW against Wolves...

        Wolves have conceded 19 goals from defensive set pieces (excluding penalties) this season.

        That is seven more than any other side and contributes to them having the worst defence in the Premier League.

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Apologies, I should caveat this question with my intention to make these moves prior to DGW24.

    • basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      GTG?

      Sels
      TAA Hall Munoz
      Salah Palmer Gordon Rogers
      Isak Wood Gakpo

      Fabianski Amad Timber Greaves

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Gtg

    • Zimo
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      I might get Dango as my 8th attacker

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Dango unchained!

    • AzzaroMax99
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Munoz or Guehi from Crystal?

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Meth

    • The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Need 0.5m next week to upgrade Raul > Gakpo.
      Which option to fund it?

      1. Raya > Pickford
      2. Bruno > Mbuemo

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        2

    • RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      How many CS do you guess for ARS in the next 7 GWs?

      WOL A
      City H
      LEI A
      WHU H
      NFO A
      MUN A
      CHE H

      Considering selling Timber instead of RAN to save the cash.
      Also have Raya

      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        3. 4 max.

      2. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        just now

        One maybe two

    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Raul owners, happy to keep or are you looking elsewhere?

      Open Controls
      1. AzzaroMax99
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Raul to Gakpo for me.

      2. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Probably benching this week. its him or Rogers.
        Potential move to Gakpo next but im 50/50. Im not against keeping and getting Alison.

        1. The Final Boss
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Bou eve are two away fixtures and pool giving chances every game. Attacker is the 3rd spot i guess.

      3. Mother Farke
          2 mins ago

          Keeping him for one more week and then having a punt on Ndiaye (who looked the business v Spurs) for the DGW. WC after that.

      4. Kno
        • 13 Years
        15 mins ago

        Downgrading .Jackson to get trent in this week. 6.8 to spend, any better suggestions then Wissa?

        FplReview is telling me to go dcl but not sure if my mental wounds from owning him earlier in the season are healed yet

        Open Controls
      5. Stuck in the Mudryk
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        A: Jackson > Gakpo (TC Salah in GW24)
        B: Jackson > Ndiaye/DCL/Wissa (Slot AssMan 24)

        Pickford
        TAA Gab Hall
        Salah Palmer Gordon Rogers
        Isak Wood Jackson

        Fab Enzo RAN Greaves

        1FT 0.7ITB

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Considering similar. Hard to know when the best time to use AM will be. For some reason I feel Salah might not go off in those two games…

          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            ‘Go off’ as in explode/perform well that is!

      6. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        How many people still with TC available are going to use Assistant Manager chip in Slot? I keep changing my mind

        Looking at different options, bringing in Gakpo / Konate etc would make price tricky for Slot even before I’m tripled up. But I can’t go back for an Everton striker…

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Think AM in 24 might be a better play. Might use TC later.

          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yeah, it’s as much about not really feeling comfortable about TC Salah with the cup games between as it is appeal of Slot for me

        2. boombaba
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          I’m going Salah TC while he is fit and firing

          Open Controls
          1. Pep's Money Laundry
            • 9 Years
            just now

            This

          2. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Fair enough. Cheers. Fingers crossed he gets a rest in the cups

      7. The Final Boss
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Who would you sell for Gakpo Raul or Pedro? Same selling price.

        1. boombaba
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          JP

      8. NejiHyuuga01
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        I see FFS has boarded the Gakpo train already and I went early for Jackson-> Mateta fearing the rotation risk.

        A Gakpo hammy vs Ipswich would be welcome.

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Ban

      9. boombaba
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        As it stands which teams may blank GW29?

        Open Controls
        1. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          EFL Cup finalists

      10. Bobkat
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Would you play Munoz or Robinson? Leaning Robinson as also got Mbeumo playing

      11. Meta12345
          just now

          How exactly does the assistant manager works?
          What happens if in a team I play it is 5 places below the opponent in the first gameweek but on the course of the 3 gameweeks it climbs a spot or two and in the 3rd game there is no longer a gap of 5 places for the next opponent? Do I still get the bonus table for a win or is considered out of the 5 places gap?

        • The Final Boss
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Taa rising, need to go before rise otherwise I will be priced out of gordon pedro to Kluivert Gakpo next week. Can afford a Gakpo rise though. Any weather concerns this weekend guys?

