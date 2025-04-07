89
Suspensions April 7

Who is still at risk of a ban in FPL Gameweek 32?

89 Comments
Share

Five Premier League players are on the cusp of a two-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

But the end is in sight: if these players on the precipice have avoided reaching 10 bookings by the end of Gameweek 32, they’ll be in the clear.

We cover everything you need to know about the disciplinary situation in this article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

ban Gameweek 29

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

Any Premier League player still on four bookings is no longer at risk of a suspension, should they now pick up a fifth.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

All 20 clubs will contest their 32nd league fixture in Gameweek 32. In the case of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, they’ll reach that mark in the second fixture of their Double Gameweek 32.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 32?

FPL notes: Two Palace bans, Pedro benched + Cunha to return 1

As discussed in our last Scout Notes, three players were sent off in Gameweek 31 – all in the same match! All were for two bookable offences, too.

Marc Guehi (£4.7m) and Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m) will miss the first game of Crystal Palace’s Double Gameweek 32, returning in the second.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) will return in Gameweek 33.

Flynn Downes (£4.7m) still has one more match to go of his two-match ban, meanwhile.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) remains provisionally banned by the FA after returning a positive drugs test.

WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 32?

Cunha hit with Football Association ban 1

Matheus Cunha (£6.8m) will return in Gameweek 32, having spent the last four matches on the sidelines.

WHO IS CLOSE TO A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 32?

As mentioned at the top of this piece, there are five players on the cusp of a ban. Among them is Antonie Semenyo (£5.7m), owned by 8.1% of FPL managers.

Only two players on eight bookings can now pick up a two-match suspension. One of them, Leicester City’s Boubakary Soumare (£4.4m), will be off the hook should he avoid a yellow card in tonight’s match with Newcastle United.

Dan Burn (£4.4m) will still be at risk even if he doesn’t get cautioned at the King Power Stadium, however, as Newcastle will still have only played 30 fixtures after Monday’s game.

Anyone else on eight bookings, such as Morgan Rogers (£5.5m), Pedro Neto (£6.2m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.0m), is no longer in danger.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

89 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    If only there was a tourney where you have to predict who will get a yellow or red card each week!

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      That's a pretty standard bet in most football leagues.

      Just ask Paquetá.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Tourney not execrable gambling!

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones comes to mind here

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Agent N, Agent N!

  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    How's Isak's groin doing today?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Gotta ask his missus.

    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Good to go after a quick session with deep heat

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Dangerously close to the bawbag and infinite pain!

        1. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Deperate times calls for desperate measures !

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            T’will be used in the dungeon for sure!

      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Don’t get it on your nuts

        1. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          It's a refreshing tingling sensation would recommend

  3. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    When do we find out about DGW36?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      After FAC SF so probably before GW35 deadline

    2. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      It's dependent on FA Cup results, which aren't until GW34.

  4. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Growing up first started following football in the mid 90s during the Fergie/Man Utd domination era. Never thought I'd see the day that Man Utd would finish in the bottom half of the league. Now 7 points adrift of the top half with 7 games to play. The unthinkable is probably going to happen.

    1. Rhysd007
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      A fair reflection of where the club is atm. Won't be competing up top for a while yet, especially with the way club is run at present! #GlazersOUT

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        They are actually closer to finishing 17th than 10th at the moment. Its a remarkable fall from grace

  5. Rhysd007
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Hi guys,
    I am FH GW34. I have Bench Boost to use. Would you activate it:

    GW32) Verb (LEI), Savinho (CRY), Konsa (sot), AWL (liv)

    GW33) Verb (bre), Murphy (avl), Burn (avl), AWB (SOT)

    Thanks.

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      32 I think. The Leicester & Southampton fixtures plus a home for Sav probably edges it. Villa are very tough to play at their place.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Tough one, better CS odds for Verbruggen in 32 but Konsa may not start and AWB v liv (A) is not ideal. Probably lean towards BB33

    3. nolard
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      32, but shift AWB maybe?
      depends on other fires

      1. Rhysd007
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Nice (SOU) the following week tho.

    4. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Don't wanna wait for DGW36?

      1. Rhysd007
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        What's the likely doubles if MCI and AVL win their semi finals?

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          search ben crellin

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          Their league opponents in 37 will be brought forward to 36

    5. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      32 looks clear.

  6. mookie
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    City will be the Gandhi in 32(CRY), 33(eve) and 35(WOL).

    Unavoidable course of events:
    Foden or Savinho benched in 33. The leakers leak it. Everyone sells. Starts and hauls in the 2nd game(AVL).
    Goes without saying he will haul in 35 vs WOL as well. 👿

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Foden looks dead anyway

    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Is this Sav? I dont think hes hauled all season has he? I havent got his FPL points up but 1 goal all season. Thats really poor even allowing for his first season here. Bad signing for City

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        He's got the most assists for them in the PL this season lol, I'd rather blame Pep than a newcomer

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Creative player than a player with significantly goal threat.

      3. mookie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        I'm just messing around. No one knows what will happen.

    3. theplayer
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      This was all very avoidable by just not buying any of them in the first place.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        There is this, especially when there's Palmer, Saka etc.

        Oh dear.

        1. Craigsimpson
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Ah yep, Saka and Palmer who collectively scored 2 points in the last GW.

          Oh dear.

  7. Traction Engine Foot
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    He has had 11 assists and a couple of double digit hauls. Provided most of the creativity against Leicester I thought. A lot better than Doku anyway.

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Reply fail to Jimmy B

  8. Your Man With The Hair
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Would you BB this gameweek with this bench or activate AM?
    Verbruggan, Semenyo, Colwill, Saliba.

    Could potentially upgrade Colwill given his annoying absence at the weekend.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Who is your other GK and do you own Saka?

  9. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (91 teams)

    Current safety score = 30
    Top score = Adrian Harris with 53

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Ah geez, I'm on 27. Do you reckon Burn, Murphy and Isak(c) should get me through?

      1. Black Knights
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Yes. Average player in top 10k only has 2.5 players. Your 4 should help make up the 3 points you need.

  10. bigdip
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Thoughts? 1FT & 2.8mn ITB (AM available) (lost massive lead in ML 🙁

    Raya
    Konsa Burn Munoz
    Saka Sarr** Salah Murphy**
    Mateta Marmoush Isak**

    (Areola, Foden, Lewis, Mylenko)

  11. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    FH GW34. Have BB to use.
    Would you activate it:

    GW32) Verb (LEI), Foden (CRY), Huijsen (FUL), Murillo (EVE)

    GW33) Verb (bre), Murphy (avl), Livra (avl), Murillo (tot)

    Have TC also. Depending on BB will be either Isak this week or Marmoush/Saka next week.

    Appreciate your thoughts!

    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      BB32 looks better, Capt Marmoush/Saka 33

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Probably this, tho neither BB looks exciting and I would take TC Isak if fit

        1. Karan14
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Isak is probably the safer TC choice but I do prefer City & Arsenal fixtures next week.

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I agree with Ninja, 32 looks better. You could get a Foden leak as well.

    3. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Bb32

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Probably 4 home fixtures on BB32. Consider being available for City team leaks close to the deadline for Foden news

  12. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Would you consider Sarr Gabriel to Eze (any def) for free?

    1. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      It seems good but Sarr or Eze is a lottery.
      This transfer could come handy in future gamweeks so you have to look at it as a -4.
      Just Gabriel to Saliba works well too.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      No, stick with Sarr and sell Gabriel.

    3. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Thanks folks, I can keep Gab on bench one more really, you are probably right about the FT as it would come handy for DGW36/BGW37

  13. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Any news on Gordon or Isaak, training picks, anything since Friday?

  14. I Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Is the best City triple up now double defence + Marmoush? None of the midfielders seem worth it.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Maybe, try to delay the decision until 33

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      If only O'Reilly was nailed.

      A 6 point ceiling Dias doesn't really interest me.

      1. Black Knights
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Even if he was nailed, he's a midfielder.

        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          Ah, damn - hadn't even checked!

          Cheers

          1. CONNERS
            • 6 Years
            16 mins ago

            * Let's hope he's re-classified next season as a 4.5m defender 😉

      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yes, impressed by O'Reilly especially during the Q/F. If only he & Oscar Bobb could get some quality pitch time & freshen this City side up. Listening to that drab-fest derby was 2hrs of my life I don't want to repeat anytime soon. Apart from the welcome Gvardiol 9 pointer 😀

  15. niaz1982
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Current team after WC31 [big mistake going Sarr instead of Eze], 1FT £2.7ITB, DGW players = *

    Raya
    Burn* Gvardiol Munoz*
    Murphy* Sarr* Saka Salah
    Isak* Marmoush Mateta*

    Subs: Areola, Timber, Dunk, Rogers

    Is this line up G2G for DG32?
    Should I TC32 Isak subject to news or BB32 and TC33?

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Bit early to consider Sarr over Eze a mistake.

      I think I'd BB in 33 with that team and ideally replace Murphy & Burn with doublers.

    2. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      So Areola has a better game in 33 but Timber, Dunk, and Rogers all have better games in 32.

      Looks like 32 should be your BB week. Maybe even transfer Areola to Martinez or Sanchez so it's even better?

      1. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sorry, going to have to disagree with you there.

        Timber & Rogers have 2 fixtures in 33.
        If Emery is going to bench Rogers this season, it's likely for Southampton which falls between Villa's two CL fixtures
        Don't like using a transfer on a GK, especially this late in the season

  16. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Your help is needed please

    Would you BB this team in 32 or 33

    Raya Verbuggen

    Robertson Gvardiol Livramento Konsa Munoz

    Salah Eze Murphy Sarr Foden

    Isak Marmoush Pedro

    1 FT 3.6 ITB

    BB, FH (34) and TC still left

    Aby ideas would be welcomed

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Why free hit in 34 when there are only games? I have similar team and chips. Definitely free hitting with the four DGW sides.

      That leave BB which I will probably play now, depending on news on Kliuvert or any injuries.

      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        only 8 games

    2. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Can you provide the bench in each GW and their fixtures pls

  17. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Sarr or Eze?

  18. mookie
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    If Spurs qualify for the EL semi, 01.05(1st leg) and 08.05(2nd leg), they have fixtures on 03.05(GW35) and 10.05(GW36).
    What happens there? Can they play 2 days apart?
    Just move the PL games from Saturday to Sunday?

    Spurs
    01.05 - semi first leg
    03.05 - GW35
    08.05 . semi 2nd leg
    10.05 - GW36

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      They cannot play league games on Saturday, GW35 will be moved to Sunday and 35 to Sunday/Monday

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        36 to Sunday/Monday (no issue with midweek Europa League)*

      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah, that would make the most sense.
        If Palace make the FA final and get their 36 fixture(tot) pushed back one day, their 37 fixture(WOL) squeezed in before the final, they will not like that.
        11.05 - tot
        14.05 - WOL
        17.05 - final

        I mean they'd be fuming.

  19. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Can Schar(c) leave an everlasting scar?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Can't be as big as the Dunk TC scar.

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Or the Kane TC caning.

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          28 mins ago

          That one stung for a while too.

        2. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Mane & Sane say hi

  20. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Sell Foden for Rogers this week if we get news that Foden is benched?

    Also do we think Saka gets benched again this week?

  21. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Would you BB this?

    Verbuggen Rogers Gvardiol Neco

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      fixtures please

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      GW32? Hell yes! get it out the way if your squad's all fit.

    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yes. My bench boost will be very similar. (Just haven't decided on my Gabriel replacement yet).

      Having 15 uninjured players is a feat in itself this season.

    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/04/07/fpl-notes-united-v-city-dull-foden-limping-soton-relegated

