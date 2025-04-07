Who is still at risk of a ban in FPL Gameweek 32?

Five Premier League players are on the cusp of a two-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

But the end is in sight: if these players on the precipice have avoided reaching 10 bookings by the end of Gameweek 32, they’ll be in the clear.

We cover everything you need to know about the disciplinary situation in this article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

Any Premier League player still on four bookings is no longer at risk of a suspension, should they now pick up a fifth.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

All 20 clubs will contest their 32nd league fixture in Gameweek 32. In the case of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, they’ll reach that mark in the second fixture of their Double Gameweek 32.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 32?

As discussed in our last Scout Notes, three players were sent off in Gameweek 31 – all in the same match! All were for two bookable offences, too.

Marc Guehi (£4.7m) and Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m) will miss the first game of Crystal Palace’s Double Gameweek 32, returning in the second.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) will return in Gameweek 33.

Flynn Downes (£4.7m) still has one more match to go of his two-match ban, meanwhile.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) remains provisionally banned by the FA after returning a positive drugs test.

WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 32?

Matheus Cunha (£6.8m) will return in Gameweek 32, having spent the last four matches on the sidelines.

WHO IS CLOSE TO A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 32?

As mentioned at the top of this piece, there are five players on the cusp of a ban. Among them is Antonie Semenyo (£5.7m), owned by 8.1% of FPL managers.

Only two players on eight bookings can now pick up a two-match suspension. One of them, Leicester City’s Boubakary Soumare (£4.4m), will be off the hook should he avoid a yellow card in tonight’s match with Newcastle United.

Dan Burn (£4.4m) will still be at risk even if he doesn’t get cautioned at the King Power Stadium, however, as Newcastle will still have only played 30 fixtures after Monday’s game.

Anyone else on eight bookings, such as Morgan Rogers (£5.5m), Pedro Neto (£6.2m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.0m), is no longer in danger.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.



