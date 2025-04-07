65
Scout Notes April 7

FPL notes: United v City dull, Foden “limping”, Soton relegated

Finishing off Sunday’s Scout Notes, we run the rule over Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Southampton.

CITY STRUGGLE

Man United and Man City played out an underwhelming goalless draw on Sunday, as both sides failed to get out of first gear.

Neither goalkeeper really had much to do, which is reflected in StatsBomb’s expected goals (xG) race chart.

City have now scored just five goals in their last six matches. It admittedly hasn’t been an easy run (mun/LEI/BHA/nfo/tot/LIV), but Pep Guardiola’s side clearly need to sharpen up their attack, having mustered just 43 shots in the box in that timeframe.

Kevin De Bruyne (£9.3m) started his final Manchester derby on Sunday, one of four changes to the side that defeated Leicester City. Phil Foden (£9.2m), Bernardo Silva (£6.1m) and Mateo Kovacic (£5.4m) were also included, as Jack Grealish (£6.4m), Savinho (£6.2m), Jeremy Doku (£6.2m) and Nico Gonzalez (£6.0m) dropped to the bench.

There was a bit of fluidity about City’s system as a result, with Bernardo taking up a deeper midfield role and Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) and Foden positioned on either side of De Bruyne in a narrow front three.

The introduction of Doku further switched it up, but City failed to click and break down United’s defence, despite Marmoush forcing Andre Onana (£4.9m) into a couple of second-half saves.

Elsewhere, Josko Gvardiol (£6.1m) again lined up at centre-half and there were no shots, either. That’s just one in his last seven matches now. He did at least claim the maximum bonus.

As for Foden, he looked low in confidence throughout and was hooked just before the hour mark. It’s worth keeping an ear out for any injury updates, too, as he was spotted limping (mute to block the unsavoury chants) as he headed down the tunnel at Old Trafford. The post-match interviews failed to generate a quote, however.

COMPACT UNITED

The clearest opportunity for a winner fell to United, when substitute Joshua Zirkzee (£6.5m) was denied by Ederson (£5.3m).

Alejandro Garnacho (£5.9m) and Patrick Dorgu (£4.5m) spurned earlier chances, too.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m), who started in the front three, looked the most likely to create something, but this was a match where United were happy to sit deep and hit City on the counter. It came at the expense of any real attacking threat, but it at least provided Ruben Amorim with a decent base to work from.

“You can see it, [same] as me, the team is more comfortable. The positions, we can make better connections, we are pushing the opponents sometimes to the last third. We are defending and blocking the talented players like Manchester City have. I think we blocked most of the chances; they didn’t create much. They had the ball, but without danger, so we are improving.” – Ruben Amorim

A quick word on the much-maligned Casemiro (£4.6m), too. It’s now back-to-back starts for the South American, who led by example on Sunday and won 11 tackles, the most made by a single player in the Premier League this season.

In further good news, Luke Shaw (£4.9m) was back on the bench for the first time since December.

JOHNSON SHINES

A first-half brace from Brennan Johnson (£6.2m) and a late Mathys Tel (£5.9m) penalty gave Tottenham a deserved 3-1 win over Southampton in north London.

In truth, it could have been much more, but the result at least gives Spurs some momentum for Thursday’s crunch Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Johnson, who has found himself in and out of the team this season, was superb.

Given the nod over Wilson Odobert (£5.3m) on the right wing, he swept home the first from Djed Spence’s (£4.4m) cut back, before slotting in from James Maddison’s (£7.4m) smart header. He also claimed a late assist to register 18 points.

“It’s tough but I think whenever Brennan plays, he’s always a goal threat. He has been really good for us in terms of goals and, even though I don’t rate them highly, even his assists have been important to us as today he won the penalty. He’s really important for us in the way we play and I don’t think he has been inconsistent this year. The disruptions we’ve had in the team and the ability to get some real cohesion in the group has disrupted everyone this season. It was great for him today, I was really pleased for him, not just the goals but his general play was really good. He’s important for us as a wide player – there aren’t many around that are a constant goal threat like he is. I’m really pleased for him today.

“With Brennan, he’s always in the areas we need him to be. He’s probably one of the most disciplined players we have in terms of making sure he’s always in the right positions and that’s why he gets his goals. There have been times this season when his form has suffered because of the team more than anything else. I think if we play like we played in the first half, Brennan becomes a really important player for us as we’re a constant threat, breaking lines, making half-space runs, we were getting balls into the box in the areas we need to and every time we went forward we looked like scoring. If we do that then I think it’s not a matter of confidence for Brennan, it just gives you more opportunities as the one thing about him is that he will always be in those positions so it’s up to us to match his discipline in that.” – Ange Postecoglou

Richarlison (£6.8m), meanwhile, returned from injury to take his place among the substitutes.

SOUTHAMPTON RELEGATED

It’s official then – Southampton are relegated, which means the Saints are the first team in Premier League history to go down with as many as seven matches of the season remaining.

With Ivan Juric now gone, the only challenge left for this group of players in 2024/25 is to avoid becoming the worst ever top-flight team.

The 2007/08 Derby County side finished with 11 points – one point more than Southampton have now.

As has been the case so often this season, their defending was woeful on Sunday, and you’d never have guessed they needed a win to avoid relegation.

Cameron Archer (£4.9m) replaced Paul Onuachu (£4.9m) up front, who was only fit enough for a place on the subs bench after sustaining an ankle problem against Crystal Palace. They also moved from three at the back to a four, but looked like a beaten team throughout.

The only pair to come out with any credibility were goalscorer Mateus Fernandes (£5.0m) and Aaron Ramsdale (£4.4m), who did what was asked of him and made a couple of big saves.

Next up for Southampton: high-flying Aston Villa in Gameweek 32.

65 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Old articled

    Will you BB this in 32?

    Verbuggen(Lei) Rogers(Sou) Gvardiol(Cpl) Neco(Eve)

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      10000%. Only exception may be if you have TC left too and Isak is fully fit.

      Otherwise, doesn’t get much better than that for a BB

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        Yeah, that's the dilemma. Have TC too, but don't wanna let this BB opportunity pass and may TC Marmoush in 33.

        1. RoyaleBlue
          • 13 Years
          42 mins ago

          Don’t mind a Marmoush 33 or Saka 33

        2. Black Knights
          • 13 Years
          39 mins ago

          I'm also going to BB 32 with Sels (EVE), Cucu (IPS), Saka (BRE), Konate (WHU).

          I'll find somewhere else to use the TC. If the stars don't align for 33, we can try 36.

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Pretty conclusive approval fella.

    3. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      yesssssssssssss

    4. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      You should use caps like LEI, CPL, EVE when your players are home. Lower case like sou when they're away.

      Big yes from me on BB32!

    5. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I think so, yeah. Slight risk with Rogers, of course, but Emery has resisted the urge to rotate him so far.

      I'm prob looking at Raya (BRE), Asensio (sou), Gvardiol (CRY) and Saliba (BRE) as my subs and will likely BB, just gotta hope Arteta doesn't go rotation crazy.

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Of all arsenal assets, I’d say those two are the safest from rotation

        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Yeah, you'd hope so wouldn't you. Also got Saka in the XI.

      2. Karan14
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Hey Tom

        Who do you think is the most nailed Villa mid for GW32 & 33?

        Looking for a Foden replacement for BB32 and starting in GW33.

        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Tough one. I think the PSG first leg line-up will be similar to Brighton in GW30. LW/CF could be Ramsey + Rashford or Rashford + Watkins.

          It would prob mean the Southampton team is close to Saturday's against Forest, with a bit more doubt around Tielemans + Rogers.

          Asensio/Rashford prob get 2 out of 3 starts in GW32-33. Rogers the same but is closer to 3 than the other two as Emery seems to play him regardless. There is still a bit of risk though.

          1. Karan14
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Thanks a lot for the detailed analysis appreciate it.

    6. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I also planned my BB for this gw since Isak was too doubtful for TC candidate when doing wc 30. And I think he still is. Also I like BB32 more than BB33 with Newcastle players with Villa away.

      I have:

      Verbruggen (Lei), Savinho (CRY), Gvardiol (CRY)/Gabriel replacement, Neco(Eve).

  2. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Sell Foden for Rogers this week?

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Hold fire and wait for press conferences and Villa vs PSG

  3. RoyaleBlue
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Newcastle to determine my arrow for the week. Isak(C), Murphy, Trippier. Big performance would mean a big arrow.

    They also need at least a point to maximize my strategy of Glasner AM for the next 2 (secured the table bonus)

    1. FPL Sanky
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Same, Isak C, Burn and Howe for me....let's see how it goes

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Good luck brother. Honorary Newcastle fans for the evening!

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Sanky
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Cheers mate.... good luck

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Isak(c)/Murphy/Livramento here with Evanilson sunning himself 1st bench.

    3. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Same 4 bro. I need them to score 14 points between them to go top of my mini-league, which is very possible!

  4. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Got Burn, Murphy, Isak, Munoz, Sarr & Mateta - need 0.1 to do Potter to Howe, how would you fund? Or would you sell a Palace player to bring in Glasner?

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Sell Burn

    2. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      My plan is Glas for the next 2. I have Sarr & Mateta, given the difficult fixtures making CS less likely. That said, Munoz is a beast on the attack anyways.

      Perhaps Muñoz is the easiest to replace with a decent option. It’s definitely him or Sarr. Draw up some options as to who you could bring in for each

      1. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        25 mins ago

        I'm in nearly exactly the same boat but have Livra instead of Burn and do have 2m ITB.
        I'm thinking Livra out and Howe in the take stock in DGW 33.
        I don't like the look of Sarr though ATM so might do him out and Glasner in possibly

      2. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        Do you think Palace do better in those 2 tough away games that NU at home for 2, one of those being ManU?

        1. RoyaleBlue
          • 13 Years
          17 mins ago

          Well if Newc win or draw tonight Glas will have 3/4 games with table bonus potential. Saves a transfer keeping him over the next 2 (so that’s up 4 points).

          A single table bonus win would likely beat two non-table bonus wins. A table bonus draw matches a non-table bonus win.

          I like the upside gamble

          1. The Reptile
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            13 mins ago

            Yes that does sound a good option - maybe Sarr out to Rogers and Glasner in

            1. RoyaleBlue
              • 13 Years
              5 mins ago

              Sounds like a good call. Especially if Rogers starts this week. Hold off to see pressers and UCL

    3. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sarr to Rogers?

  5. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Fellow Salah cappers, why are we trying to delude ourselves that Isak won’t play?

    Let’s just “take the L” and not look at FPL until Friday

    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      There's actually a pretty good chance though. Having Wilson ready to go is a big boost.

      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Newcastle are in the chase for CL spots, Isak will play even if he is half-fit, and there is nothing to suggest he isn't.
        Also Wilson is one step away from injury even when he's "ready to go"

        1. TheBiffas
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          There's an argument for both sides. Personally, seeing as it's Leicester and Wilson is still a quality striker, I wouldn't be surprised if Isak was rested.

          1. Silecro
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Seems like it depends on what side we're on. I am on the Isak(c) side so definitely looking for every possible reason why he should start xD

            But objectivelly, I believe he will either start or be rested altogether

  6. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    For 33:
    A) Raya + Savinho

    Or

    B) Ederson + Martinelli?

    1. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      You sure you want Savinho after he got benched?

      1. Ruinenlust
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Which City mid to get then?

  7. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Was more like SaviNO than SavinYES. What are our thoughts with him? He's a keep unless it's leaked he's benched again i suppose. A bit concerning he played no minutes especially when City weren't winning

    1. Captain Mal
        5 mins ago

        Maybe Pep has Rogers in his FPL team (since he doesn't have him in his real life team anymore) and needed the jammy bench points.
        Hard to sell him now, keep him for the double and hope for the best.

    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      57 mins ago

      Your help is needed please

      Would you BB this team in 32 or 33

      GW32

      Raya

      Robertson Livramento Munoz

      Salah Eze Murphy Sarr

      Isak Marmoush Pedro

      Verbuggen (LEI) Gvardiol (CPL) Foden (CPL) Konsa (sou)

      GW33

      Raya

      Robertson Konsa Munoz Gvardiol

      Salah Eze Sarr Foden

      Isak Marmoush

      Verbuggen (bre) Pedro (bre) Murphy (avl) Livramento (avl)

      BB, FH (34) and TC still left

      Any ideas would be welcomed

      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Yes to 32

    3. ZTF
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Wildcarded last week to setup bench boost & now, thanks to Marc Guehi, find myself delaying one GW

      So, who to bench?:
      A) Sarr (mci, new)
      B) Marmoush (CRY)

    4. putana
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      crazy to think Bradley outscores konsa over 32 and 33? Pool have West Ham and Leicester

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Might be worth a punt on my BB32 replacement for Gabriel if passed fit & releases so much ££s in comparison to VvD/Konate.

    5. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Anyone playing with the FH34 already? Isak/Muniz/Larsen looks juicy.

      1. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        Throw Wood and Cunha in there too. Going to be a juicy FH

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Forgot about Cunha! Tough to look past the games against Ips, Lei and Sou

      2. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        26 mins ago

        What’s the point? We haven’t even finished gw31 yet, and players will get injured. Besides, every FH team will be pretty much the same.

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          More interesting than plotting the next two GWs

        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yeah, not just tonight but the Tues-Thur euros.

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Jimenez v Muniz will be difficult to call the starter

        Wolves have done well without Cunha, let's see how Pereira integrates him back in the team.

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          Thought they just dropped Jimenez for now?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            Dropped based on what? The previous game he didn't start was against Wolves in GW27 then started the next game in 28 against Brighton

            1. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              Oh right, kinda accidently counted the FA Cup games as well

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                6 mins ago

                Muniz has been the favoured FWD in the FAC. Jimenez benching in PL tends to be when they have 3 games within a short period

    6. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      I've 3 Palace + 3 NU - thinking a CP player out and Glasner in (to replace Potter) but who to sell Munoz, Sarr or Mateta? currently thinking Sarr to Rogers

    7. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Any NewC hints of tonights team?

    8. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      So in next GW should I play
      A Sels EVE home or
      B Henderson Man C away and Newc A

    9. mookie
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I can read three upcoming articles that have comments disabled. Was this always so or am I in mod mode? 😆

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        This typically happens when they are not ready to make it the next main article of the site

      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Read (if fancy) then skip over.

    10. bigdip
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Help plse! 1FT & 2.8mn ITB (AM & BB available)

      Raya
      Konsa Burn Munoz
      Saka Sarr** Salah Murphy**
      Mateta Marmoush Isak**

      (Areola, Foden, Lewis, Mylenko)

