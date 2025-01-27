201
  1. AD105
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Have 1 FT and 1.0 ITB, what’s my priority move this week?

    A) Gordon > Mbeumo
    B) Wood > Wissa

    Other move could follow in GW25, along with a Bournemouth mid for Amad

    Raya
    TAA Hall Greaves
    Salah(TC) Palmer Gordon Rogers
    Isak Gakpo Wood

    4.0 Amad Gabriel Robinson

  2. The Big Fella
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is anybody else considering Bournemouth Assistant Manager chip this week? In good form and against Liverpool, so a team 5 places above them who will have tired players (2 cup games each side of a double GW) and then Southampton and wolves, the latter of which is at home and true former of which it doesn’t matter where you play against them

    1. zensum
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Almost the same question but threw in Moyes for discussion.

    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bournemouth are also still in the FA Cup so the tired players bit probably doesnt apply as much, especially as Bournemouth lack the squad depth of Liverpool to rotate for it

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Also the Bournemouth Liverpool game is the first of the double so none of its relevant

  3. zensum
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    If I were to pick one for Assistant Manager’s chip this week,
    Who would u pick? With table bonus in mind of cos 🙂

    A) Moyes
    B) Iraola

    Appreciate your thoughts n discussions.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Has to be Moyes, has a double.

    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Moyes then bounce to Iraola

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        just now

        This

    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Iraola because they might actually beat Liverpool. And I think they win more games over 3 gameweeks than Everton do with an extra fixture in the same period

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        It is giving me food for thought just playing it on Iraola from the beginning and forsaking the extra Everton game

  4. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Rogers,Jimenez,Wood > Lindstrom,Beto,Ndiyae

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Lord.

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thank you

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          I reckon Wood beats them on his own

    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Can you add good ol Tarko? Maybe a slice of Doucoure?

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        and some Gana n Garner.

  5. myteamissheeeeeeeet
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts on the below please for -4? Probs have to do it tonight to miss the price rises.

    Pedro, Porro & Bruno OUT for Gakpo, TAA, Amad IN.

    A. Yes
    B. No wait and see for now

  6. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    How is Dango vs Kluivert debate today?

  7. NotsoSpursy
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Keep

    A) Mateta
    Or
    B) Wood

    I’m thinking to sell Wood going on last week’s performance and fixture swing

  8. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Decided that I will either play AM this gw on Slot for Bou,Eve,Wol,Mci or get 3rd Liverpool asset to benefit from the fixtures and play AM between 27-30 in Ange where he has 4 gws with table bonus fixtures: Mci, Ful, Bou, Che
    I won’t keep it after my WC in 32 bec I will need max budget for my BB

    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/27/should-fpl-managers-triple-captain-salah-in-double-gameweek-24

