  Mighty Duck
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      "I just felt Alphonse was the right choice today. Who knows what happens in the future?"
      We have new rotation roulette.

      Lucky Z
        7 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Not a bad GK combo for 8.3

        Jimmy B
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Its probably fair for 8.3. I wouldnt expect many (any?) cleans but you're unlikely to want 2 other WHU assets at any stage

        Odikostar
          10 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Honestly, it’s close to being bad even at 8.3

      Steve McCroskey
        11 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Guess that's what you can expect for a 4.0 keeper. I have Sanchez also so need to move him on as a priority.

      Jimmy B
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        To be honest does anyone care? I've got Allison/Fabianski, I'll probably just go with no keeper for GW29 if it happens. Such a minefield position anyway. Unless Fabianski was your no1 or you're planning a BB it doesnt matter that much.

        Mighty Duck
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            The latter. Now gotta figure out new BB plan.

      Steve McCroskey
        11 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Is Outtawara a decent pick or just a flash in the pan? Points before the weekend don't look too appealing.

        Would prefer Kluivert but can't afford it - thinking Sanchez, Gordon > Pickford, Outtawara (for free)

        Sgt Frank Drebin
          8 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Yeah good pick.

        FDMS All Starz
          9 Years
          50 mins ago

          Playing OOP and Bournemouth so attacking he’s bound to get returns, when the strikers are back he will regress/rotated

        Stimps
          11 Years
          20 mins ago

          OPP for now, Bournemouth may sign I striker before the window closes. Ferguson linked. So personally I think I'll wait for till window closes

      Philosopher's Stones
        4 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        With so much thought process going into the new AssMan chip and so much uncertainty among most managers on how to use it optimally, I've broken it down into one simple rule to make things less complicated: go for the manager with the biggest arse for the AssMan chip. Makes things simple and will probably live up to it's name.

        Jimmy B
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Ange it is lol

        Samsonite
          2 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          This is the way

      RoyaleBlue
        13 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Not got the structure for Gakpo, and sadly 0.1 short of Robinson -> Konate.

        Is Gordon -> Diaz worth a -4 this week? Currently just on double Liverpool (Trent and Salah TC)

        ball c
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Yeah why not, Diaz has been disappointing recently though as an owner. But if Jota is out he’s likely to get 120 - 130 mins

      Wheato182
        12 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Tempted to do Gordon > Mbuemo for a hit.

        That seem a step too far? Spurs look in all kinds of disarray.

        Open Controls
        KeanosMagic
          3 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          I've done it. Had the exact money and the 2 sets of fixtures made the decision for me. Mbuemo on pens too.

        kennethrhcp
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          14 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          i wouldnt

          BUZZBOMB ♡
            10 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Would you do it for free?

        xuwei
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          12 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Are Spurs center backs back? Not sure I’d do it for a hit.

        Nickyboy
          13 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          It probably doesn't help, but I have both 🙂

        Odikostar
          10 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          I would do it. Mbeumo might earn back the 4 points this gw already, and it saves you a transfer.

      Nickyboy
        13 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Pedro to Ndiaye
        Raya to Pickford
        Moyes as AM (mainly to get it over with)

        All for free. Yes / No?

        Wheato182
          12 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          First 2 yeah, I'd be tempted to save the AM chip unless you still have all your chips.

          Nickyboy
            13 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Thanks, I still have all chips, yes

        Odikostar
          10 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          First 2

      royals forever
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        In your opinion what would be better

        1. Salah TC DGW 24
        2. Salah TC Southampton or Palmer TC Leicester (both in GW28)

        Im leaning more towards 2 than 1

        Using AM probably 31 -33

        Any ideas would be welcomed

        Sgt Frank Drebin
          8 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          1 for sure.

      dshv
        7 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Need an opinion please.
        Have all chips, 5k rank overall, nees to be flawless with the chips.
        Don't feel right time for any chip right now.. listening to you?

        ShaunGoater123
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          TC for sure. If you are that high it's protect as much as attack and he will be highly triple captained this week

        Farteta
          7 Years
          24 mins ago

          Doesn't feel right here either - Bournemouth and Everton away aren't as easy as they look. I'm planning on saving it til later

      Warby84
        9 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Maybe Moyes to Silva(For) is the move as a draw is (6) and win is (10) for table bonus, and then move again the week after Iraola(Wol) or stick with Silva for Palace.. Was going to go straight to Iraola for that Soton fixture

        g40steve
          6 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Doable with weekly FT

          Warby84
            9 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Are you going straight to Iraola? That Sot game maybe safer to target

      ShaunGoater123
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Who do people prefer as a Bournemouth asset:
        A) Kluivert - On pens and scoring long rangers atm, but is that sustainable?
        B) Semenyo - Seems to be the main man for Bournemouth and slightly cheaper than Kluivert. But no set pieces but less routes to points
        C) Dango - Hot off a hat trick and playing OOP alongside being cheapest. But how long will he start for and was it just a one off?

        g40steve
          6 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Kluivert

        Camzy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          14 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Kluivert for the dullards.
          Dango for the risk takers.
          Semenyo for the statheads.

          I like Dango while Evanilson is out injured. He's the cheapest as well.

        Tonyawesome69
          6 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Dango has played CF in the last 4 games including FAC after Evanilson got injured so not a one-off

          ShaunGoater123
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            10 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            as in his points a one off.

            Tonyawesome69
              6 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Have you looked at his returns before he moved to CF?

        THFC4LIFE
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          All good options imo, leaning towards Kluivert myself

        FlyingCanary
          5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Dango looks so dangerous and is very direct! I'll get him myself for southampton.
          Just need to keep an eye out for the Bournemouth transfers...Any new striker signing and i will go kluivert

          The Big Fella
            8 Years
            1 min ago

            Rumour is it’s Cunha

      tbos83
        4 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        I really think Amorim needs to stop trash talking his players - the dressing room will turn (if it hasn't already)

        g40steve
          6 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Truth hurts prima donnas

        JBG
          6 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          He's been asked about Rashford almost every PC and just answering as directly as he has been every time. Also doesn't look like the players are "turning", if anything they've been answering him positive almost everytime he's been challenging them.

        x.jim.x
          10 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Anyone upset by his comments should try playing well instead

          g40steve
            6 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            This, or look for another club

            x.jim.x
              10 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Exactly. This group of players get slated week in and out by fans and pundits, but the manager saying the exact same thing is a problem apparently?

              g40steve
                6 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Sporting destroyed City in a competition earlier this season & dismantled them completely, his teams are incredible. You either perform & improve or rot on the bench he's ruthless.

      THFC4LIFE
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Need to start 2 of these, who would you go for?

        Robinson Digne Munoz

        Also bringing in Mbeumo this week, who to sell…

        Gordon or Bruno

        Cheers

      putana
        6 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Opta removed the big chance missed they claimed Mbeumo had. If there was a game today he would have been given 2 bonus

        Letsgo!
          8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Shld not even have retake the pen.

          putana
            6 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            keeper jumped 3 feet off his line?

          Tonyawesome69
            6 Years
            55 mins ago

            CRYBRE – 64’ VAR OVERTURN

            Following Mbuemo’s penalty, the VAR established that Guehi had encroached on the penalty area and impacted an opponent, therefore recommended that the penalty was retaken.

            https://x.com/PLMatchCentre/status/1883539523268989186?t=8OtJmGyAMpAXC8Sv8aodRQ&s=19

          x.jim.x
            10 Years
            49 mins ago

            How do you work that one out

          Funkyav
            15 Years
            just now

            yes he should

      MarcusAurelius
        9 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Repost as it got lost in the feed yesterday

        Play which one? Thanks in advance
        A) Eze (MUN)
        B) Hall (FUL)
        C) Robinson (new)
        D) Rogers (wol)
        E) Use transfer to replace Eze or Rogers

        1ft and 0.1 in the bank

        Pickford
        TAA Gabriel Myko
        Salah(TC) Mbuemo Palmer Eze*
        Isak Wood Gakpo

        Fodder Rogers Hall Robinson

      Letsgo!
        8 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        If u got fab will u still bb?

        Tonyawesome69
          6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          A playing GK on BB would be ideal. Also depends on the rest of bench

          Letsgo!
            8 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            I am playing BB due to the best bench boost of theseason for my mini league have monetary award.

            So now my BB is
            Verbruggen isak gakpo diaz

            But my starting keeper will be fab which might not play then

            Tonyawesome69
              6 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Why does Flappy matter if he's not on your "best bench boost"?

            FantasyTony
              7 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Do hits count against your BB?

      FlyingCanary
        5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Guys so sorry if this has been answered as I'm sure it has, but i couldn't find anything...
        Is it possible to play AM one week then BB the week after with the AM chip still active?
        To really make the most of the double in future
        Thanks!

        Tonyawesome69
          6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          No...

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/24/fpl-mystery-chip-revealed-what-is-it-when-can-it-be-played

          FlyingCanary
            5 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Ah so it's one of the other...thanks for this! ...not im really not sure whether Tto TC salah this week or AM moyes....

      AD105
        8 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Gordon > Mbeumo?

        1 FT, 1 ITB

        Pickford
        TAA Hall Greaves
        Salah(TC) Palmer Gordon Rogers
        Isak Gakpo Wood

        4.0 Amad Robinson Gabriel

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Yes

        2. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Always start gab just fyi

      20. SuperDan
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Pick one:
        A)Wood
        B)Wissa
        C)Ndiaye

        1. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          A or B

        2. Saka White Rice
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          B by far

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour ago

          How many GWs do you need to play them

      21. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Guessing I should start Kluivert over ArmaDillo?

        1. FantasyTony
          • 7 Years
          29 mins ago

          I'm on the dillo for now

          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Oops, read that wrong, sorry!

      22. BBC_TF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Should i do Gordon (FUL) to Mbeumo (TOT) this week on my FT or roll?

        1. Saka White Rice
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          I would do it just because you want him and he'll go up in price

          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            This

      23. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Bruno to Mac Allister/Szoboszlai

        or

        Wood to Gakpo, and Bruno to Kluivert for a hit?

        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Szobo is a dark horse.

      24. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        It's been 3 days now why is no one talking about the TC bug in the UI

        1. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          26 mins ago

          what bug?

          1. Saka White Rice
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            Activate your TC chip then look at GW23

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              It shows TCs for everyone atm

              1. Saka White Rice
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                And fpl have not publicly addressed this?

                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Nope it's just a bug. Not like everyone in the world has activated their TC chip

      25. Wayne Enterprises
        • 12 Years
        35 mins ago

        0.2 short of funds for Sanchez > Pickford
        Who to sell out of these?

        1)Gabriel
        2)AWB
        3)Gordon
        4)Amad
        5)Wood

        Debating Gordon as then could bring in a Bournemouth mid

        Wood

        1. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          18 mins ago

          AWB out of those

        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          17 mins ago

          Wouldn’t do it if for a hit. 2 otherwise.

        3. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Drop Amad to Dango

      26. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        Pickford
        TAA Gabriel Hall
        Salah Palmer Mbeumo Gordon
        Isak Wood Ndiaye

        Stolar Amad Munoz Robinson

        0.3m itb, 1ft

        Should I?

        A. Roll
        B. Gabriel -> VVD

      27. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        26 mins ago

        Bench Amad or Rogers?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Rogers

      28. MHG
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Raya to Pickford - if you don't need the funds?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          Sure

        2. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          21 mins ago

          not sure about this, ive had raya all season and am fairly happy to hold, dont really see pickford as an improvement

          1. MHG
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            It covers wk29 IF Arsenal get through to League Cup Final and I have a non playing 2nd keeper

            1. Funkyav
              • 15 Years
              14 mins ago

              Arsenal are 2-0 down, so not sure they need to be covered, i expect them to go out

            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              13 mins ago

              So it's not just funds related then

              1. MHG
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                No - I don't need the funds it gives me at present - although nice to have in future.
                It should give me more points this GW and Pickford has been a good points scorer all season.
                It covers an unlikely no keeper in GW29 issue.

      29. Artemis Titans
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        How do you choose the assistant manager? Can’t see any options yet. I see the chip, but you play that after choosing the manager don’t you? Thanks peeps 🙂

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Update the app

        2. MHG
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I heard it was easier to do on a PC than on the App

      30. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        1 FT and 2m ITB.

        A - Raul > Wissa
        B - Sarr > Mbeumo

        Allison
        Gabriel - TAA - Munoz
        Salah - Palmer - Gordon - Sarr
        Isak - Wood - Raul

        Dubravka - Amad - Milenkovic - O'Shea

        Open Controls
        1. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          just now

          B

