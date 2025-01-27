In our latest Scout Notes, we reflect on Crystal Palace 1-2 Brentford and Spurs 1-2 Leicester City.

MBEUMO SCORES RE-TAKEN PEN

Brentford took the lead at Selhurst Park on Sunday after they were awarded a penalty when Maxence Lacroix (£4.5m) brought down Nathan Collins (£4.5m).

Bryan Mbeumo’s (£7.8m) initial spot-kick struck the post but, after Marc Guehi (£4.6m) was penalised for encroachment following a VAR review, a retake was ordered.

On his second chance, Mbeumo made no mistake.

The Cameroon international’s reprieve means he remains one of just five Premier League players never to have missed from the spot, netting from all nine of his attempts.

“We had the (best penalty taker) before (Ivan Toney) and now we have a second one. (He has a) very, very good mentality, composure and focus. I think it’s trusting the process, trusting his strategy, so he did exactly the same as he’s been doing for every single penalty and he knows that’s what he needs to do in the future. Someone just told me maybe that will not ruin his perfect record, because he was taken back, so I’m very happy with that.” – Thomas Frank on Bryan Mbeumo

Next up for Mbeumo: Tottenham Hotspur (h), West Ham United (a), Leicester City (a), Everton (h) and Aston Villa (h).

Kevin Schade (£5.1m) later headed in a cross from Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.0m) for the Bees’ second goal.

The Danish playmaker has now supplied eight assists this season, the fourth most among Fantasy midfielders:

Midfielders sorted by FPL assists (A) in 2024/25

As for Yoane Wissa (£6.3m), he racked up three shots but was twice denied by Dean Henderson (£4.5m), with all of his attempts from outside the box.

In his post-match presser, Thomas Frank provided an update on Christian Norgaard (£4.8m) and Schade, who were both substituted at Selhurst Park, and the absent Rico Henry (£4.3m).

“Rico [Henry] got a minor setback with a hamstring injury unfortunately. “I’m pretty sure that both [Norgaard and Schade] will be fine but we will see. It was a precaution for both of them.” – Thomas Frank

ESSE IMPACT

Debutant Romain Esse (£5.0m) made an instant impact upon his introduction at Selhurst Park on Sunday, scoring with his very first touch after being substituted on in the 82nd minute.

It followed a clever cross from Daniel Munoz (£4.8m), with the Colombians assist his fifth attacking return of the campaign so far.

“It’s just the start. He’s been with us for one week. At the moment we conceded the second goal, we knew he could score goals and create situations.” – Oliver Glasner on Romain Esse

Before the goal, a deflected Eberechi Eze (£6.7m) free-kick hit the post, while Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.4m) had a shot tipped over the bar.

This was a particularly subdued display by Oliver Glasner’s side, however, with Palace’s 16 shots combining for just 1.08 expected goals (xG).

In a significant change of approach, the Austrian also switched to a back four in the second half, with Ismaila Sarr (£5.8m) hooked on 71 minutes as a result.

“Of course, we had in our minds that he [Esse] would get some minutes. We thought we needed some attacking input with Daichi [Kamada] and him, so we also changed the shape to a 4-4-2, with Eddie [Nketiah] as a second striker. “We knew [with the goal] we could have an overload on the far post in this situation and we managed to find Daniel Munoz. Romain had a great run, and then a nice finish, so it’s good for him, giving him confidence, and it helps us for the next weeks.” – Oliver Glasner

MORE SPURS INJURIES

Richarlison (£6.8m) scored the Spurs opener on Sunday but had to be substituted in the second half.

Explaining the situation, Ange Postecoglou said:

“He’s actually feeling his groin. He probably should have come off at half-time, but he wanted to stay out there and do another 10 minutes. I could see he wasn’t moving very well, so we had to take him off.” – Ange Postecoglou on Richarlison

James Maddison (£7.5m) was a late withdrawal too, as he failed to make the matchday squad.

“He is just sore after the other night. He wasn’t right to play. We really had no choice. Hopefully he should be alright for next week.” – Ange Postecoglou on James Maddison

In better news, Cristian Romero (£4.9m) and Micky van de Ven (£4.5m) are at least “getting close” to a return.

“There are definitely a couple getting close, Micky [van de Ven] and Cuti [Romero], they’ll be training with the group, and even just having them training is great. There are another couple who are not too far off, on the horizon as well, so that will definitely help.” – Ange Postecoglou

On the pitch, the pressure continues to mount on Postecoglou, as Spurs’ miserable form continued with a 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City.

Son Heung-min (£9.8m) twice forced decent saves from Jakub Stolarczyk (£4.0m) at 0-0, but this was a tired performance from players who look physically and mentally drained.

Dejan Kulusevski (£6.4m) in particular looked absolutely knackered.

Pedro Porro (£5.4m) was at least brighter from an attacking perspective, creating the opening goal with a superb cross.

In addition, the Spaniard twice came close to scoring and ended the game with a match-high five shots:

Pedro Porro’s shot map v Leicester in Gameweek 23

LEICESTER IMPROVEMENT

There are still plenty of issues at Leicester, but they at least showed there is fight in them ahead of Saturday’s trip to Goodison Park.

The Foxes, who had lost seven on the bounce before Sunday, scored twice in four minutes after the break courtesy of Jamie Vardy (£5.4m) and Bilal El Khannouss (£4.8m).

Vardy, who was a constant threat in behind, is now up to seven league goals for the season.

“He is a leader by example. He is still producing. The respect from the team and the staff at this club for him is huge. He is also delivering.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy on Jamie Vardy

Ruud van Nistelrooy even shifted his players into a solid 5-3-2 formation for the final 10 minutes, not only showing resilience but also tactical versatility.

“The performance was excellent, the shape and the way the players were defending together. On the ball we tried to play like we always try. We went behind but the way the team reacted to going 1-0 down, they took the ball and started to play. At half time they were calm and the way they came out of the dressing room was tremendous. I think that won us the game in the end. “The last 10 minutes we switched to a 5-3-2, we had to because Tottenham were going with everyone forward. We managed to survive. The effort, the dedication, the blocks and the clearances, the tactics we made it was a joy to watch. It got us a massive three points away from home. The players also feel we are improving. They feel the way we want to play suits them. We will keep pushing to do these things. The players are buying into it. I can only be very proud of this team.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.