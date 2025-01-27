48
  TorresMagic™
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW23 (338 teams)

    Safety score = 57
    Top score = Anurodh Kumar with 86

    43 teams to be removed, 295 teams through to GW24
    Entry will reopen tomorrow until deadline for the last time this season.
    Scores needed - https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2024/08/last-man-standing-2425.html

    Good luck to those not using a chip in the DGW
    Congrats to all the survivors! 🙂

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Pusey Patrol
      30 mins ago

      Awesome

    Bushwhacker
      6 mins ago

      Merci ; that Raya fall is handy!

    Casual Player
      just now

      I’m comfortably out, good luck to the survivors

  the dom 1
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    repost 🙂

    Is it worth WC'ing this team?

    Sanchez*, Fab*
    Hall, TAA, Robinson, Kerkez, Greaves*
    Elanga*, Bruno*, Salah, Palmer, Rogers
    Wood, Isak, Gakpo

    * are the ones I want to move on...

    2.1ITB

    Thoughts?

    TorresMagic™
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Show the WC team, 90% the answer is no.

      the dom 1
        2 mins ago

        Pickford, Dubravka
        Taa, Hall, Myko, Robinson, Kerkez
        Amad, Kluivert, Palmer, Salah Rogers
        Wood, Gakpo, Isak

    rainy
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      No TC left?

      the dom 1
        2 mins ago

        Yes, I have all chips intact still

    mixology
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Original team looks good

    Norco
      57 mins ago

      Why not just deal with Bruno now and maybe Sanchez.

      You'll be benching Greaves/Elanga/Fab anyways

      the dom 1
        1 min ago

        True. But that would be for a - 8

    Cantonesque
      2 mins ago

      Sanchez > Pickford job done.
      Don't wild card when you have such major bench-choice headaches.

  3. Price Changes
    Tonyawesome69
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    RISES

    FALLS
    João Félix : 6.0 -> 5.9
    Iwobi : 5.9 -> 5.8
    Raúl : 5.7 -> 5.6
    Raya : 5.6 -> 5.5
    Enzo : 4.9 -> 4.8
    Bissouma : 4.9 -> 4.8
    Mario Jr. : 4.9 -> 4.8
    Mazraoui : 4.4 -> 4.3
    Kelleher : 4.1 -> 4.0
    Whiteman : 4.0 -> 3.9

    mixology
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Cheers

    Pusey Patrol
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Awesome

    Tonyawesome69
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Ragabolly will need to do some investigating on the players that didn't get a price rise tonight

      https://x.com/LiveFPLnet/status/1883689920084287833?t=8xa8_x_P1db3a7Z4v-1w2g&s=19

      NJ MetroStars
        18 mins ago

        theyre waiting on ndiayes injury status before they manually change it tommorow

        TorresMagic™
          13 mins ago

          FPL Tower Conspiracies.

    Casual Player
      34 mins ago

      Thanks

      Went early on the certain risers that didn’t rise.

      Cracks me up this game is so simple… you get the same points for a person being a statue for 60 mins as an guy who might be the heat and soul of the team but only get the 3rd last pass on the winning goal… except then the price changes are driven by a hidden algorithm that nobody can figure out. It’s actually absurd hahaha

      Casual Player
        33 mins ago

        I’m not one of those that thinks it manipulated, at least not maliciously, more that it’s just a weird and unnecessarily complex way for the game to be played

      NJ MetroStars
        just now

        there is no algorithim, its humans deciding on their own based on god knows what

  Pep Roulette
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    What would you do in GW25 & GW26 if you used your AM chip on Moyes in DGW24?

    Nightrain_
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Will it be a good choice to tranfer out Moyes to Iraola for the next two ? (sou WOL) Or Arteta (lei WHU) is a stronger pick ?

    lugs
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Current plan is Emery 25, but I'm tempted to back Fulham to beat Forest, they've beaten them already this season and demolished them in the same fixture last season, 26 Will be Bournemouth or Spurs or their opponents if they get a double i think

  putana
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    did sels -> pickford. Hopefully outscores him until 30

    SpaceCadet
      19 mins ago

      Did Sanchez > Pickford. Have no such concerns

  tets mcgee (Ha La Land)
    57 mins ago

    i don't really fancy salah tc in the dgw coming up. I have all chips available. If I don't use a chip this week will there be enough dgws to optimise the use of all the chips. I guess what I am asking is how many more dgws are there likely to be?

    NJ MetroStars
      23 mins ago

      plenty if it wasnt for this ridiculously stupid 3week blocking assman chip. use the tc now

      Fitzy.
        13 mins ago

        You're free to not use the chip if you don't like it.

        tets mcgee (Ha La Land)
          11 mins ago

          not sure i get why u bothered typing this?

          tets mcgee (Ha La Land)
            6 mins ago

            ah my apologies fitzy i see now u were replying to nj not me

            Fitzy.
              4 mins ago

              🙂

      tets mcgee (Ha La Land)
        8 mins ago

        have pencilled that in for the last 3gws and the on the beach teams

    lugs
      21 mins ago

      2 more after this week according to Crellin, unless Spurs get one in 25, I have no idea in this kind of stuff so I'll take his word for it

      tets mcgee (Ha La Land)
        9 mins ago

        ty

    Sun Jihai
      20 mins ago

      Could just captain a big hitter vs. Soton.
      Salah GW28?

      tets mcgee (Ha La Land)
        10 mins ago

        yeh I think I will hold and reassess and maybe do this in 28 if it doesn't look like there will be better options. ty

  Philosopher's Stones
    46 mins ago

    So if I use the assman in a DGW, can I have him for 4 games?

    TorresMagic™
      14 mins ago

      3 gameweeks or you can change for the cost of a FT each GW.

    Waylander
      14 mins ago

      Yes

  Pep Roulette
    39 mins ago

    Getting a Bournemouth attacker in GW25 is very tempting. But it's a tough choice between the 3 mids.

    A. Dango - OOP striker at just 5.0
    B. Semenyo - Main man, takes a lot of shots
    C. Kluivert - Crazy form and pens

    TorresMagic™
      8 mins ago

      You have another week to relax then.

  FDMS All Starz
    27 mins ago

    Which one with 5FTs? Sick and tired of Bruno & Sarr

    A) Gabriel & Sarr —> Tarkowski & Mbuemo
    B) Henderson —> Pickford
    C) Bruno —> Mbuemo

    Henderson
    TAA Gabriel Mykolenko
    Salah Palmer Bruno Sarr
    Mateta Isak Gakpo

    Fabianski Rogers Milenkovic Castagne

    Bushwhacker
      2 mins ago

      Why one? B and C make sense.

      FDMS All Starz
        just now

        Need mbuemo & don’t really want Sarr… also not sure if I should downgrade Bruno with the fixtures coming up

  Sz21
    11 mins ago

    Unsure on moves here..
    Pickford in for Raya possibly and then...?
    May just roll if nothing looks obvious to be honest and jump on Bournemouth/Mbuemo the week after.

    Probably going Salah TC although not that excited by it.

    Raya.
    TAA Gabriel, Hall.
    Salah, Palmer, Rogers, Gordon.
    Wood, Isak, Gakpo.
    Fab, Enzo, Greaves, Robinson.
    0.6m ITB, FT's = 3.

