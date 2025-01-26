After the conclusion of the day’s Gameweek 23 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats.
Included in this article are Sunday’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG).
This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.
Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections and could be revised.
GAMEWEEK 23: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 23: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:
|Fulham
|0 – 1
|Manchester United
|Aston Villa
|1 – 1
|West Ham United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 – 2
|Leicester City
|Crystal Palace
|1 – 2
|Brentford
