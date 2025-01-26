316
  1. Count Olaf
      21 mins ago

      Raya
      Trent Gabriel Robinson
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Semenyo Amad
      Isak Gakpo

      Bentley Pedro Aina Greaves

      3 FT, 1m in the bank

      A) Raya to Pickford
      B) Greaves to Mykolenko
      C) Pedro to Ndiaye
      D) A combination of the above

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Leave B

        1. Count Olaf
            6 mins ago

            "Leave" means do only B, or do everything else except B?

            1. Warby84
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Except B

              1. Count Olaf
                  just now

                  Ok, thanks!
                  Pedro to Ndiaye is an easy move, I think I'll do that today.
                  Not sure about Pickford vs Mykolenko, I have to play Pickford every week, while I can bench Mykolenko after the DGW. I think I'll wait on that one.

        2. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          20 mins ago

          Sanchez
          TAA Gabriel Hall
          Salah Palmer Gordon Amad
          Isak Watkins Wood

          2FT 0.3ITB

          A. Wood > Gakpo (funded by Sarr > Ouattara or downgrading Gabriel)

          B. Watkins > Gakpo (and possibly Sanchez > Pickford followed by Sarr > Kluivert next week)

          C. Roll

          1. Heiro
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            What about just Pickford? Exact funds

        3. putana
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          if you could only make one transfer this gw:

          a) sels -> pickford
          b) enzo -> kluivert

          1. Heiro
            • 15 Years
            18 mins ago

            A

          2. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            B I wouldn’t lose Sels, but Enzo is dead wood

        4. Ronnies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          Raya
          Gabriel TAA Munoz
          Salah Gordon Palmer Rogers
          Isak Gakpo Wood

          Fab, Sarr, Robinson, Greaves

          1 Free Transfer 0.2m ITB

          A) Raya > Pickkford
          B) Robinson > Mykolenko
          C) Both for a -4

          Cheers.

        5. Voronins Pony Tail
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          Stubborn Haaland holder here which means I’m having my worst season since 2007/8 (currently 3.6m overall, 1282 points), far cry from my 2012/13 season with a high of a 3,525 overall finish….anyway

          1FT left after making 2 already, advice?

          Dubs
          Hall Munoz Konate
          Elanga Amad Salah Palmer
          Isak Haaland Ndiaye

          Fabs Neco Bergvall Harwood

        6. Radulfo28773
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          Where can I see price of AM before activating the chip? Kind of scared of clicking the button before I ensure I can afford what I want to do…

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            Transfers page and filter by manager

          2. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            Just click it, it won’t activate unless you make a transfer

        7. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Tempted to play Muñoz over Hall…

          1. Heiro
            • 15 Years
            3 mins ago

            Prefer hall

        8. Heiro
          • 15 Years
          16 mins ago

          Hi all,

          Thoughts on:
          Mateta/Colwill/Enzo to Gakpo/Mykolenko/Fodder4.3

          For free?

          1. Heiro
            • 15 Years
            15 mins ago

            Prefer hall. Also attacking

          2. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            I don’t mind it..

        9. Norco
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Best move to gain 0.1 and fund Mateta>Gakpo (-4)?

          1. Wood > Ndiaye (this gives 1.5m ITB for max AM)
          2. Wood > Wissa
          3. Sarr > Semenyo
          4. Sarr > Dango
          4. Robinson > Mykolenko

        10. Hazardous1221
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          I got Alisson last week but since Fabianski has lost his place, is it worth getting Pickford? That way I definitely have a keeper for 29 and can either get Gakpo or do Pedro > Wissa

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            No just hold

            FH29 may be the best time to use it anyhow

        11. Captain Mal
            10 mins ago

            Pedro to Ndiaye a no-brainer, right?

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              6 mins ago

              Depends on who you bench.

              1. Captain Mal
                  3 mins ago

                  Benching him this week was one of the most painful FPL experiences in recent memory, but I think I'll bench Ouattara again. I can't really bench Bruno and the rest have good fixtures.

            2. SoundofdaPulis
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              Anyone going to use the TC for gw24? Thinking of salah obviously, al though the two away games could be tough.

              1. Bleh
                • 8 Years
                5 mins ago

                On TC Salah currently yeah.

              2. Pep's Money Laundry
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                Yeah, activated TC yesterday

              3. Fabreghastly
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                3 mins ago

                Will probably be the most popular chip played

            3. Garfield1001
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              Is Ndiaye potentially injured?

              1. Captain Mal
                  just now

                  I was about to buy him, where did you get that?

              2. Bleh
                • 8 Years
                6 mins ago

                Team GTG?

                Pickford
                TAA, Gabriel, Hall
                Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Gordon
                Isak, Gakpo, Wood

                (Fabianski, Rogers, Robinson, Faes)

              3. Saka White Rice
                • 10 Years
                5 mins ago

                I feel like I'm in the minority who has no interest whatsoever in bringing in an Everton player? I don't see the point for one good fixture. It's a guaranteed transfer out at some point.

                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 15 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Why? You can keep til WC.

                  1. Saka White Rice
                    • 10 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    True but I still see it as a waste of a transfer because you just won't wanna play that player until your WC. And playing against Liverpool doesn't count its highly unlikely any Everton players will do well. So why bring in for one fixture

                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 15 Years
                      1 min ago

                      You get GW29 also, it's another lottery ticket.

                2. putana
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I think a defender is fine to bring in. A lot of the highly owned defenders have bad fixtures

                3. Warby84
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Can stay 3rd on bench, saves those headaches…

                4. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  If Leicester turn up in the back of the Spurs win it will go down as dgw fever

                  First of the season etc.

                  I'm not interested in any of their attackers.

                  Albeit McNeil was half decent early on in the season.

                5. Pep's Money Laundry
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I feel the same

                  I'm not interested in bringing Ndiaye in at all, I 50/50 about getting in Mykolenko

                6. Fabreghastly
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  Sit fine on your bench and have a fixture in GW29

                  Plus, is it New Manager Bounce or is Moyes turning Everton around? The Derby could be very interesting

                  Besides, sticking with Template players gets you nowhere. You have to risk a differential or two to make any rank gains

              4. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                I was going to dip my toe into Everton with Onana to Pickford.

                I've got some spare cash but Pickford is predicted to rise tonight. It's a straightforward £5m swap at the moment.

                It is better to wait with all the European football this week for injuries etc. isn't it?

                1. Warby84
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  No just do it

