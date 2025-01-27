With Liverpool having a Double Gameweek 24, a significant consideration for many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers is whether to deploy the Triple Captain chip on Mohamed Salah (£13.7m).

Arne Slot’s side, who are six points clear at the top of the table and still have a game in hand, have two away fixtures at Bournemouth and Everton.

In this article, we look at some of the pros and cons of using the Triple Captain chip on Salah in Double Gameweek 24.

SALAH TRIPLE CAPTAIN: THE PROS

Salah has produced 10.1 points per match over his 22 appearances so far, a rate we have rarely seen before in FPL.

Salah is also top for expected goal involvement (xGI) over the season, even without penalties.

Playing in a system suited to his talents, Salah’s away form has been especially prolific under Arne Slot. It actually trumps his Anfield output, as below.

Mohamed Salah’s home (left) v away (right) stats summary in 2024/25

Salah is typically a secure starter in Liverpool’s attack. Across the season, he has started every Premier League game, averaging 88.3 minutes per appearance, having been subbed off only five times.

Salah is Liverpool’s talisman, best summed up by his 59% FPL goal involvement. Among all players who have featured for at least 500 minutes in the Premier League this season, only four have been involved in a greater proportion of their team’s goals than Salah.

With penalties in his locker, Salah has other routes to points away from open play.

Most actual and expected goals (xG), most shots, most big chances: Liverpool easily have the deadliest attack in the division.

Using the Triple Captain chip now frees up Double Gameweeks 33 and 37, when it might be preferable to use other chips, like the Assistant Manager or Bench Boost. Remember, you can’t use two chips in the same Gameweek.

SALAH TRIPLE CAPTAIN: THE CONS