  1. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Watkins sarr to mbeumo gakpo ? Y or N

    Was going to do them previous gw but postponed them to this gw

    1. N1ceguyEdd1e
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      I have Watkins.and whilst tempted to switch to Gakpo, will hold Watkins for Wolves. Gakpo might do ok but his history is average but Watkins can also be hit'n'miss too...
      I'd switch out Sarr but guess you need the funds to Mbeumo

      1. Nightf0x
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes, last gw i didnt make the 2 transfers to keep watkins for WHU game and lost 16 pts

      2. Nightf0x
        • 9 Years
        just now

        If i had the funds i would have kept watkins for the next 2 gws but i need the funds

    2. 3 Lion Pride
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good moves!

  2. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    No.

  3. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Assistant Manager chip active.

    Too many managers getting fruity with it. Bank the solid points on Slot, punt on the third GW if you really have to.

    1. Nightf0x
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Will play it gw25 probably eyeing emery iraola frank

  4. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    JP to Ndiaye for free?

    Or not worth it

