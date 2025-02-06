68
68 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Thursday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Just a few FA Cup press conferences today, for those who are interested:

    11.30am - Van Nistelrooy (LEI)
    12pm - Hurzeler (BHA)
    1.15pm - Amorim (MUN)

    Times from the BBC and are in GMT.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Will do a team news summary tomorrow when the other 14 have delivered theirs.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        Juric (SOU) is at 1.15pm today too.

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 43 mins ago

          And Silva (FUL) at 3pm today as well 😀

          That should be that! At least it got the comments up a bit...

          Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    So if Tel’s a FWD whys he classified as Mid.

    Crazy season with so many cheap Fwd & Mids fighting for our teams.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Usually go with the position he's played most games in over the last season (which is LW for Bayern) rather than coaches' opinions, no?

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yes, he is a FWD but more comfortable on the left flank as a LW. He just hasn’t fully developed into a complete centre forward that’s why his strength is in the other position but can play both.

      Open Controls
    3. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Can't see him become an option so quick. Solanke back soon too. Noo chance he nails down a spot

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I think he will replace Son at LW once everyone is fit

      Open Controls
  3. ....
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Think there will be goals for both sides City vs Newcastle this weekend!

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Easily... if it ends something like 0-0 or 1-1 I'd be very surprised

      Already starting Isak, but don't know if I should start Amad or Gordon. Both playing against awful defence

      Open Controls
      1. Odikostar
        • 10 Years
        4 hours ago

        Spence held up Mbeumo really well. VDV could be back. I would start Gordon

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          He pocketed Salah previous game as well, can see him being elite soon

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            Play Gordon or Ndiaye?

            Open Controls
            1. Odikostar
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              Hmm close. Think Gordon against that side of city's defence is hard to bench. Palace good at home

              Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 26 mins ago

              Not even close imo

              Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Gordon

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Pretty much 0 chance I sell or bench Isak this week.

      Open Controls
  4. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Nice article. Thanks.
    I’m interested in getting him because those fixtures aren’t bad & like you mentioned, he has an eye for goal.

    Open Controls
  5. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Disasi nailed ?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Due to injuries, he is likely to be.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Probably starts LCB and pushes Kamara forward to CM until Mings comes back mid Feb. Emery prefers a left footer at LCB.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Thought he was right footed?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Mings is left footed.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            Yeah I meant Disasi

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Nvm see what you mean - when a left-footer is available again he won't stay LCB

              Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Actually I probably wouldn't go there. Disasi is cup tied and next league game is close to Mings predicted return date

        Open Controls
    3. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Ming is 50% for the next game and Pau is back after 3 GWs. Wouldnt say nailed.

      He is backup for Konsa if all fit

      Open Controls
  6. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Any reason why someone would WC31 instead of WC32 when planning to BB33?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Because they just might want to.

      Is that a good enough reason?

      Open Controls
    2. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Closer to the targeted BB week means more intel and an opportunity to address changes/injuries from the previous week.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      30 is best imo. You just WC30 and roll FTs until the BB then use as many as needed.

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I think this is dependant on how you navigate BGW29. If planning to save FH for 34 and DE29/30, you may want to WC30/31

      Open Controls
  7. mookie
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svGaEaF61Gw

    ^^makes perfect sense

    Experts should've seen it exactly as this guy, but they only mentioned Spurs and Fulham. Time to double check the experts from now on imo, the times of 100% confidence in experts are gone.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      That would mix things up

      Open Controls
    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      We just have to be more flexible as FPL managers. By all means have plans but have plan b and c ready in case of injuries or last minute changes to fixture scheduling. Or just wing it. But don't go with an all or nothing plan around a scenario which can never be certain 10 weeks down the line or whatever

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        I agree with you there. Wasn't tripled up on any team and had money ITB. But in the end the color of the arrow depends on whether you have Cristopher "7 goals from 7 shots on target" Wood or not.

        Open Controls
  8. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    A) play hall city
    B) -4 to get DGw25 def? (Except robinson or liv)
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Something else? Not keen on playing Hall or buying Villa defender. Maybe Huijsen / Kerkez?

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Cherrs issue is doesn't seem worth-4

        Open Controls
  9. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Hope spurs can win liv.
    Will rather fulham to have that dgw

    Open Controls
  10. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Liv - Spurs score predictions tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      3-1 LIV

      Open Controls
  11. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    1 FT and no Spurs or Fulham in my team....I will be screwed if Spurs hold LIV today

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Hardly. Robinson is the only player from either side with significant ownership.

      Porro is still 20% owned but mostly in dead teams.

      Open Controls
    2. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Bring on the chaos.
      Hoping Spurs hold on.

      Open Controls
    3. Fpl Richie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I think most with 1FT are screwed. I have no Rogers, Moyes, 1FT and plenty of problems (Enzo, Bruno being crap) so it's basically about deciding on hits vs better prep for blank 29.

      Open Controls
    4. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      You won't be screwed as a lot of won't have either.

      Opting for 1 from either side would be more than enough if you did decide to go for it.

      A lot may not bother at all as you'd be adding a BGW29 player from fairly unconvincing sides.

      Open Controls
    5. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I have Robinson and won't be adding any other Spurs or Fulham players if they double.

      The fixtures aren't great for either side, Muniz and Raul will probably share minutes, Iwobi's returns are inconsistent, and half the Spurs attack is injured.

      Open Controls
  12. Malkmus
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    A'noon all. What are Hall owners doing? Getting rid for bgw29 makes sense but I bought at 4.3 so to buy him back later on at 5.1/5.0 would be quite tough...

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I'm selling for 29 I think but I only bought at 4.9m so it's not as much of a loss for me.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Bench this week and sell soon, maybe Aït Nouri in 27/8

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Not as much value tied up though & unsure if I'd get him back on WC30

        Open Controls
    3. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'm planning on benching him in both my plan A and B. It's either selling him(0,4m loss) or Isak(0,5m loss). By selling Isak I can get a higher ceiling player like Haaland without using FH.
      Also selling Isak would mean 3-4-3, while selling Hall 4-4-2 in BGW29.

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Thanks all, good to know. Will be clearer after tonight's game hopefully.

        Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Happy to hold and play Gordon and Isak for the foreseeable but Hall may well go soon, after AM shenanigans settle down.

      Open Controls
    5. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Sell for Reece James for GW27

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Hmm. With his injury record I think I'll pass

        Open Controls
    6. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Maybe selling for Kerkez before he drops

      Open Controls
    7. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Got at 4.3, think I will hold and bench

      Open Controls
    8. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would hold and roll the transfer unless you are desperate for a DGW player.

      Open Controls
  13. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Does anybody else find with the budget players you just get them totally wrong this season? I've owned Rogers from Day 1 and played him 21 times but missed out on 17 of his points when I benched him which meant he's averaged less points per game for me than his official average. I've owned Semenyo for spells and he averaged 2 points a game for me, same for Iwobi, same for JP. Its either really bad skill or horrendous luck.... or probably a bit of both. I think its definitely luck for the Rogers thing to be honest.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Luck with Rogers especially early on in the season but now I think it's pretty clear there are far better mids available for that price so would sell after potential DGW

      Think Iwobi and JP are really poor picks that depends highly on lucky returns to make up for their lack of ability to score or create. With JP especially I was surprised by how many were advocating him but glad too cuz he became a reverse differential

      Open Controls
    2. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      I think the most disturbing issue, is we put the cheepo on the bench. An age old piece of info we should reconsider.

      Open Controls
    3. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      I think this season above all others has shown the benefit of patients. I think because of the 5 sub rule people have been to quick to amas three subs and play mini WC and consistently moved the cheap mids to circulate cash

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        On the NHS or what? (smile)

        Open Controls
  14. ....
    • 14 Years
    59 mins ago

    If you could have a squad of 17-18 instead of 15, would you take advantage of getting lots of cheap options to rotate with? Palmer and Haaland are only really doing as well as Bournemouth mids at the moment for instance.

    I'll probably get Saka when he's back, until then it just feels like there's a lot of money floating about unless I just have Palmer, Salah, Haaland just because.

    Open Controls
  15. Eze Really?
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Why are any asking before tonight is complete?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.