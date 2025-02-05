22
22 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    I own 2 x Newcastle and 1 x Palace at this moment.

    If Liverpool win tomorrow, I'll another 3 blankers

    I still hope I can avoid FH29

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Think it’s either WC30 or 35 depending on free hit usage

      Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      I'm in a similar boat: three Newcastle, zero Palace, two Liverpool (+ Slot) and Rogers. Will probably add one extra Villa for the double if that happens.

      So that's a maximum of eight GW29 blankers but, hopefully, five to six free transfers to help with that.

      Slot, Gordon, Hall, second Villa asset and Trent for the chop. Salah/Isak out only if money is needed for Haaland v BHA. Gordon probably leaving regardless this week anyway.

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Lots of free transfers between now and then to sell a couple of players and bench 3.

      My worry is having no Fulham or Spurs for a double in 25.

      Open Controls
  2. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    PlanetFPLPod saying that GW29 is still not a confirmed blank for Palace or Newcastle, there is still a theoretical chance the fixture could be played in that gameweek if neither team reaches FA Cup QFs

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      This information is wrong, fa cup quarter finals take place two weeks after gw29 with an International break in between

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Not wrong - it could still fall within Gameweek 29 as FPL tend not to bring deadlines forward. Gameweek 30 deadline is Tuesday 1 April.

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          I stand corrected, even though it's unlikely to have a game week with an international break in between. It is possible

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Aye, it would be very strange! There was a similar two-week gap between DGW fixtures in Watford's infamous double in 2021/22 (https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/21/double-gameweek-23-confirmed-for-burnley-and-watford). It even had a Tuesday deadline following it! But no international break in between.

            Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      That's a fair point, Silecro, I've made a few tweaks to the article accordingly. It's definitely on the 'theoretical' side of possibilities but a possibility nonetheless!

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Thanks Neale, happy to contribute whenever I can! 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      James from PlanetFPL is the poor man's Ben Crellin. BGW29 is 99% certain.

      Open Controls
    4. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/07/fpl-notes-forest-top-for-clean-sheets-positive-for-wolves?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27008431

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    If NEW and CPL double in 33.....Glasner AM would be very tempting....BOU H and NEW A..... surely CPL will win or draw atleast one.....both games have potential for table bonus

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Yeah, I'm looking that AM too

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Very helpful article. Thanks for putting it together so late in the evening.

    Open Controls
  5. Manani
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    A. Gordon > Kluviert
    B. Sarr > Semeyno/Dango

    tempted to keep Gordon now that city still cant defend

    Open Controls
  6. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    With just a FH and BB left, and 6 blankers, assuming Liverpool get through (Trent, Munoz, Hall, Salah, Mateta, Isak), what would a viable strategy be?

    I've also got no FT! I'm thinking use transfers between now and 29 to get 9-10 players. But which of the 6 would you keep?! Salah obviously. Who else?

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      You can bench 3 and use 3 FTs to remove 3.
      The ones with the most value tied in them.

      Open Controls
    2. PastaFasul
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely Salah and Isak, assuming you have the most value tied up in them. The rest can go I think...TAA injury news may sway you.

      Open Controls
  7. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Kepa or Henderson?

    Open Controls
    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Depends how you're set up for GW29

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.