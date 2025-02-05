Newcastle United’s progression to the EFL Cup final means that Magpies and Crystal Palace are poised to blank in Gameweek 29.

Those two sides had been due to meet at St James’ Park in that Gameweek but Eddie Howe’s troops are Wembley-bound on the same weekend.

Newcastle’s superb semi-final victory also means that Arsenal and Chelsea won’t now have a Double Gameweek 25.

The clash between the two London rivals stays in Gameweek 29 as originally scheduled.

WHEN IS THE NEW DATE FOR NEWCASTLE V CRYSTAL PALACE?

We don’t have one yet.

That was the one at-risk Gameweek 29 fixture that didn’t have an alternative date proposed when the provisional Double Gameweek 25 announcement was made.

However, it will probably slot into Double Gameweek 33/36.

Newcastle and Palace are not involved in European competition, so if needed their meeting on Tyneside could go into another, mini-Double Gameweek.

There is, for example, the outside chance that it could even stay in Gameweek 29 (shout out to Planet FPL for floating this theory) – but that would first hinge on both Palace and Newcastle being knocked out of the FA Cup by the quarter-final stage.

If they are eliminated, the outstanding Premier League fixture between the two sides could feasibly then be played on FA Cup weekend (two weeks after Gameweek 29 begins!) if the schedulers require it to.

PALACE AND NEWCASTLE’S RUNS TO GAMEWEEK 29

Let’s assume the two clubs do blank in Gameweek 29, as seems likely.

What you do with Palace and Newcastle players in FPL will – partly – depend on whether you’re Free Hitting or not in Gameweek 29.

Many Fantasy managers may not be committing to a chip strategy until they’ve seen who else makes it to Wembley. It’ll either be Liverpool and Aston Villa blanking in Gameweek 29 *or* Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur. That’ll be decided on Thursday night.

For those managers who do decide to ‘dead-end’ into Gameweek 29 (ie not using a Free Hit, Wildcarding in Gameweek 30), then Palace and Newcastle players will ultimately be on the chopping block.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The Magpies have a tricky-ish run between now and Blank Gameweek 29 anyway, so some FPL managers will want to reduce the numbers of Newcastle players in their sides regardless. You can’t see too many clean sheets for Lewis Hall (£5.1m), for example.

The attacking assets are not quite as easy to sell. Howe’s rabble, as seen again on Wednesday, tend to raise their game against the big guns. Newcastle scored seven goals against Man City, Forest and Liverpool in the reverse fixtures!

Nevertheless, Anthony Gordon (£7.6m) is going to be the makeweight for many a Bournemouth midfielder this week. He’s already the most-sold player of Gameweek 25.

As for Alexander Isak (£9.5m), he could theoretically become a Double Gameweek 25 forward. Will any be worth buying though? Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) might be injured even if Aston Villa do ‘double’. Spurs don’t really have a convincing fit forward if it’s them. Rodrigo Muniz (£5.6m) and Raul Jimenez (£5.5m) could easily get a game each if Fulham play twice. Most of us are already tripled up on Liverpool.

Free Hit or no Free Hit in Gameweek 29, Isak may end up staying with a big chunk of his FPL owners.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Not as many FPL managers own players from Oliver Glasner’s squad but they’re still semi-popular options.

Their fixture run is more favourable up until Gameweek 29, so even ‘dead-enders’ may want to retain Daniel Munoz (£4.8m) and co until the last minute.

Three of Palace’s next four fixtures are at home and fairly appealing, especially the visit of Ipswich Town in Gameweek 28 – right before the blank.

Southampton away follows in Gameweek 30, so Gameweek 29 Free Hitters may want to keep a tight hold of their Eagles assets, too.