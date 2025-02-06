30
  1. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Isak’s price rocketed on the open market, probably the best defender partnership in the premier made to look silly.

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Konate/Van Dijk are miles ahead this season

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        It's debatable. Miles ahead is a bit much considering they've let in similar number of goals when playing together

        Pools front 3 is miles ahead of arsenal's though

      2. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Konate's missed half the season

  2. boc610
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    If klopp went that long without a title of any kind at pool he'd be gone. Arteta is coasting. When it comes to the crunch they just don't have it. So if supporters happy with the occasional great performance and the pretty football then fine he's a perfect fit but if the plan was to change them from the perpetual alsorans in Wengers later years then nothing has changed..

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      This is slightly shameless considering Klopp won one league in like 10 years.

      In fact your whole comment was said about Klopp until he finally won one during the pandemic.

      1. boc610
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Thats one of many trophys . look it up. . What he was hired to do he did. ..lol the United fan pandemic argument. That's a doossie. What will be the excuse if we win it this year?

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          “Many trophies” but we’re talking about titles? Just saying you’re saying the same things about Arteta that we used to say about Klopp - spent a fortune to win nowt more often than not.

          Winning it this year reflects badly on Klopp too, considering Slot’s made players who looked woeful last season into world beaters, Gravenberch especially.

      2. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        just now

        It was not during the pandemic. Liverpool were destroying the league in February 2020 then Covid hit and the restart in the middle of the summer was not good for LFC.

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I think we are also seeing the Saka effect, he plugged the gaps for years with his goals & performances & they have no cover.

      On the flip side Spurs kids that some of us know from years ago ‘Spence’ are getting game time & now cannot be benched. He had Salah in his pocket in the first game, has a decent cross in him & defensively very good. He was part of the Forest promotion squad from few years back.

      1. Odikostar
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Their cover right now is probably the best rw talent in the league though.

    3. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I think you underestimate Liverpool fans' love for Klopp here. He made them into one of the best clubs in world, even in some of the seasons where they didn't win.

      I don't get the logic behind having to win a title to be allowed to continue as a manager. And would they have the "crunch" if city lost one more game last season? That doesnt make sense.

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        son burying that one Vs one and artetas suddenly good enough to be the arsenal manager but now now. Comical

        1. boc610
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          If manes shot had crossed the line..if ' ifs and buts were candy and nuts 'we'd all be eating like Kings.

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Again what's the point. Were u saying klopp wasn't good enough to win the league when pool came 2nd that year?

        2. Odikostar
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Yeah for sure.

    4. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Don't even know where to start with this

      Klopp didn't win anything for his first 4 years. It's not even been a full five years since arteta last won a thing

      This is arsenals strongest team since the invincibles. 89 points last season wins u the league in most seasons. A bit unfortunate to go against Pep. Not to mention the first UCL run to quarters in 15 years.

      Wenger's arsenal wona few fa cups towards the end but every arsenal fan would prefer where arsenal are right now compared to that. Big difference in losing a league title to pep than to Leicester after signing only Czech and finishing on 71 points

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        It’s mad how Liverpool had the best manager ever and the best keeper, fullbacks, centrehalf, wingers, DM ever, captained by the best leader since Stevie G and still won the same amount of titles as Leicester.

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Cutting

        2. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          The real hypocrisy is Gerrard totally bottling it in 13/14 to end up with 0 then talk about league titles

    5. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Spot on!

      Klopp got the job done. Won UCL, PL, Community shield, FA & Carabao cups in 9 seasons at Liverpool.

      Yes, I think it is unfair to even compare Klopp with Arteta. Jürgen is miles ahead in terms of achievements. Arteta has been blabbing about the process yet hasn’t done what his predecessor did , i.e winning the PL.

      Remember this team talk video of him questioning Laca in 2021 about the Journey or Destination meanwhile he is yet to make it happen, it seems he only prefers the company 😆

      https://m.youtube.com/shorts/1voVv_apFL0

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Artetas predecessor bottled top 4 and Europa and was 14th mid way through the season when he got sacked
        Wenger didn't even come close to a title after city and Chelsea takeovers and went 9 seasons without a trophy in between that

        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Will you classify Wenger as a predecessor or not?

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Artetas first few seasons comprised of clearing the crap Wenger and emery left arsenal with.

            1. PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Try to get the point. Arsenal fans want that PL trophy not to even talk of the UCL. It is boring without these cups.

    6. skipnicklee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Two and a half years ago Arsenal weren’t even expected to get top 4, or even 6.

  3. Tshelby
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Pick two?

    A) Murphy
    B) Kluivert
    C) Rogers

    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      B & C.
      Fixture based strongly

    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      B and C, gotta be.

  4. CONNERS
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Going off-topic for a moment, but does anyone else find that the site redirects you to the homepage, even when using a saved link for the articles page?

