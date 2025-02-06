It doesn’t seem long since ‘five bookings’ ceased to be a danger but some Premier League players are already hurtling towards another suspension.

The Suspension Tightrope returns ahead of Gameweek 25.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

Any Premier League player still on four bookings is no longer at risk of a suspension, should they now pick up a fifth.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 25?

No one is suspended anew after the weekend’s Gameweek 24 action.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.2m) remains provisionally banned by the Football Association after returning a positive drugs test.

WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 25?

Joao Gomes (£4.9m) returns from a one-match ban he served in Gameweek 24.

WHO IS CLOSE TO A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 25?

Four players are on the cusp of a ban, all of them central midfielders – but none of them popular FPL picks.

There is a well-owned asset now on eight bookings, however.

Morgan Rogers (£5.5m) now has more yellow cards than goals after being booked for the third straight Gameweek.

The good news is that, even if Aston Villa do get a Double Gameweek 25, he can’t miss either fixture because of a booking-related suspension.

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap (£5.6m), sitting in 3.5% of FPL squads, also remains on eight cautions.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.