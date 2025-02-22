404
404 Comments
  1. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Good job ref. Ashley young is a moron

    Wish there was car when he used to do it under fergie all the time

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Var*

    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      It’s a penalty against any other team

      1. Brehmeren
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Definitely

      2. Les Bleus
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        A shirt pull doesn't make a player dive forward.

        1. Quality Quality Qualit
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Shirt pulling from de Ligt, pushing from Maguire, and Young tripped by de Ligt left heel. Penalty.

        2. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          They are told not to go to VAR unless it’s a clear and obvious error

          How was that clear and obviously wrong when the referee gave it as a pen?

          VAR had their Man Utd socks on

      3. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        I don't know about that and I hate utd but it's not a penalty

        They had that ridiculous west ham penalty iirc so not sure how true that is anyway

      4. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        It also felt like that Bernardo Silva dive arsenal. Wasn't given in field but var gave it. That was so poor

  2. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Would Beto have taken it? Sorry can’t watch

    1. Bebeto is for Kinnear
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Yes

  3. Cantona's Kung Fu Kick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Love VAR

  4. Bebeto is for Kinnear
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    VAR ruining football. Watch United score now

  5. Sandy Ravage
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    defenders do way worse at set pieces

  6. Free Hat
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Soft yes, but there is a pull and shirt tug.
    Not seeing a clear and obvious error to intervene from Var

    1. Les Bleus
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      It's probably the way Young fell. He dived forward from a shirt pull.

  7. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Take the point Utd

  8. New article
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/22/3pm-team-news-pedro-starts-merino-up-top-evanilson-a-sub

    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Boooooooo!

    2. Bebeto is for Kinnear
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Timing

  9. Cheeky Onion
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    VAR puts same horrible angle on loop for the ref and the moment it cuts back to broadcast you get close up footage from camera in the goal

  10. Sandy Ravage
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    AMorim could be popular if Man U find some form

    1. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I think he'll come good but he's working with a lot of bad purchases.

    2. Thicksolidtight
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Great insight

    3. Brehmeren
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Wouldn't touch any United assets this season. They look completely off it.

  11. Granville
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Ashley used to dive like that for United.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      All the time

  12. WVA
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Bruno to Rogers going great

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Rogers is scoring this week, definitely due

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Bookmarked

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Cool by me

  13. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Anyone doing Rogers > Bruno?

  14. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Ipswich getting smashed.

  15. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Red card coming for Bournemouth ffs

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Who?

      1. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Zab

