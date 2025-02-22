A seven-match card of Premier League football kicks off with Everton v Manchester United at 12.30pm GMT.

This would have been a ‘table bonus’ game at one stage this season – but not now. It’s 14th v 15th at Goodison Park, with the Toffees’ form so strong under David Moyes that they’ve overtaken United.

Everton have won four and drawn one of their last five league games, keeping two clean sheets along the way.

The Red Devils, by contrast, have lost six of their last nine matches, including their last two to nil.

They did, however, rack up their biggest win of 2024/25 in the reverse fixture. Ruben Amorim’s side thumped Everton 4-0 back in December, in happier times when Amad Diallo was fit and Marcus Rashford was still fancied by his manager.

As for today’s team news, there’s one change apiece.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is back from suspension and takes the place of Carlos Alcaraz, despite the loanee scoring and assisting last weekend.

Amorim welcomes Manuel Ugarte back from injury, so it looks like Bruno Fernandes will be pushed forward into a more attacking midfield role.

Alejandro Garnacho drops to the bench.

Leny Yoro and Christian Eriksen are back from illness, too, and are among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Lindstrøm, Doucouré, Harrison, Beto.

Subs: Virgínia, Begović, Keane, Young, Dixon, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, Sherif, Heath.

Manchester United XI: Onana, de Ligt, Maguire, Mazraoui, Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu, Zirkzee, Fernandes, Højlund.

Subs: Graczyk, Harrison, Lindelöf, Yoro, Heaven, Eriksen, Kone, Garnacho, Obi-Martin.

