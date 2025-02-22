680
680 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Glasner, Mateta, Munoz. I'm a Palace fan from today.

    Open Controls
  2. Hooky
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Why do they let Sterling take free kicks?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Arteta has given up. I mean, Merino up front??

      Open Controls
      1. Number14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Who should he have put up there?

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Who would you put up front?

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Trossard or Nwaneri obviously

          Open Controls
  3. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kluivert wants that equaliser!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mate he was subbed ages ago.

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I said he wants it I didn’t say he would score it lol

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hard from the bench

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        just now

        He’s willing his team on he wants it!

        Open Controls
  4. Sailboats
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hold West ham!!

    Open Controls
  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    That new chip is extremely overpowered. Wonder if they keep it in its current form.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hope not, it’s a terrible chip imo

      Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      agreed

      It's a failure imo

      Open Controls
    3. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Brilliant chip! Lol

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        I've had Moyes, Emery and would probably have gone Glasner if I was able to make transfers. Like 60 points right there. Madness.

        Open Controls
    4. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      How often will we have teams like Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham so high in the table?

      Seems a good tactic to target those teams with table bonus.

      Open Controls
    5. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not used it but I love it. Rewards risk taking

      Open Controls
    6. pablo discobar
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Great returns but it's a spastic chip. Too overpowered

      Open Controls
  6. TOLV TUMS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Merino bandwagon not exactly achieving lift-off this afternoon

    Open Controls
  7. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    As a Kluivert and Dango owner there's no way I'm doing Amad > Nwaneri now. Has to be Mbeumo

    Open Controls
  8. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Frustrating....my mate went with Hurzeler.... atleast no table bonus

    Open Controls
  9. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    The warning signs for Arsenal were there last week away to Leicester.

    Open Controls
  10. The Mighty Hippo
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Where has the Eze assist disappeared to?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      The one for the disallowed goal?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Hippo
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ah....

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Party
        • 7 Years
        just now

        But was the assist disallowed?

        Open Controls
  11. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    How many points is Arteta the fker on?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      O

      Open Controls
  12. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Still got Emery and Rogers to come, love it

    Open Controls
  13. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Cuc eye test audition today

    Open Controls
  14. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Only Robinson could get 3 bonus in a nil loss, shame he’s not doing it here though!

    Open Controls
  15. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    A rare Ben Crellin L here with Slot > Arteta.

    Interestingly, most content creators I follow went for table bonus or held their existing manager. He was one of the only ones that went for the sideways AM switch.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.