Five more Premier League matches follow on from Everton v Manchester United:

3pm GMT KICK-OFFS

There’s some pretty notable team news from around the grounds.

Starting at Bournemouth, the hosts make two changes after naming the same starting XI in the last four Gameweeks.

James Hill and Marcus Tavernier come in, with Tyler Adams and David Brooks making way.

The biggest news from the Cherries camp concerns who is on the bench, however. Evanilson makes a surprise early return from injury to take his place among the substitutes, which may be of some concern to Dango Ouattara owners – although he of course could be redeployed out wide in future.

Opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers make three changes, bringing in Santiago Bueno, Marshall Munetsi and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Goncalo Guedes and Emmanuel Agbadou are both injured, while Pablo Sarabia drops to the bench.

There’s a bit of a surprise at Southampton, too, as Joao Pedro starts for Brighton and Hove Albion. Yasin Ayari also gets a recall.

Those two promotions to the starting XI are seemingly enforced as Danny Welbeck and Joel Veltman are both unexpectedly absent through injury.

Saints bring in Cameron Archer, Lesley Ugochukwu and Tyler Dibling for Nathan Wood, Will Smallbone and Paul Onuachu.

Arsenal have another ‘out of position’ midfielder leading the line today as Mikel Merino replaces Raheem Sterling in attack.

Riccardo Calafiori also comes in for Myles Lewis-Skelly in defence.

West Ham United’s Graham Potter brings in Aaron Cresswell, Jean-Clair Todibo, James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Scarles.

Dinos Mavropanos, Emerson and Carlos Soler drop to the bench, while Lucas Paqueta misses out through injury.

There are seven changes across the two sides at Portman Road.

Ben Godfrey comes in for the suspended Axel Tuanzebe for the Tractor Boys, while Leif Davis returns from injury. Jaden Philogene and Jack Clarke also get recalls.

Conor Townsend and Ben Johnson drop to the bench, while Julio Enciso has a knee issue.

Tottenham Hotspur’s squad certainly looks a lot healthier now, with Ange Postecoglou bringing in Archie Gray, Destiny Udogie and Brennan Johnson.

Pedro Porro and James Maddison are demoted to bench duty but Ben Davies isn’t in the squad at all.

Finally, there’s just one alteration at Craven Cottage.

Fulham are unchanged, while Crystal Palace bring in Eberechi Eze for Justin Devenny.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Ødegaard, Partey, Rice, Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard.

Subs: Neto, Tierney, White, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly, Sterling, Butler-Oyedeji.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Wan-Bissaka, Souček, Álvarez, Scarles, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Mavropanos, Emerson, Soler, Rodríguez, Irving, Guilherme, Ings, Ferguson.

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga, Hill, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Ouattara.

Subs: Dennis, Soler, Brooks, Scott, Adams, Winterburn, Evanilson, Sinisterra, Jebbison.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sá, Doherty, Bueno, Gomes, Semedo, Gomes, André, Aït-Nouri, Bellegarde, Munetsi, Cunha.

Subs: Johnstone, Djiga, Lima, Pond, Traore, Doyle, Sarabia, Larsen, Forbs.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukić, Berge, Traoré, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jiménez.

Subs: Benda, Cuenca, Diop, Reed, Cairney, Pereira, Sessegnon, Muniz, Willian.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Clyne, Chilwell, Kporha, Kamada, Wharton, Esse, Devenny, Nketiah.

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, Godfrey, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Cajuste, Phillips, Philogene, Hutchinson, Clarke, Delap.

Subs: Muric, Woolfenden, Johnson, Townsend, Morsy, Taylor, Szmodics, Hirst, Broadhead.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Spence, Danso, Gray, Udogie, Bergvall, Bentancur, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Tel.

Subs: Kinsky, Reguilón, Porro, Bissouma, Maddison, Sarr, Odobert, Scarlett, Moore.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Bree, Bednarek, Aribo, Walker-Peters, Fernandes, Ugochukwu, Welington, Dibling, Sulemana, Archer.

Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Stephens, Sugawara, Bella-Kotchap, Downes, Smallbone, Grønbæk, Onuachu.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Webster, van Hecke, Lamptey, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Pedro.

Subs: Rushworth, Cashin, Estupiñán, March, Gruda, Gomez, Wieffer, O’Riley, Adingra.

