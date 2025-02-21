There’s a lot of Gameweek 26 team news to come on Friday as 15 Premier League managers face the media.

As ever, we’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates on this page.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available – so keep refreshing for the latest news.

GAMEWEEK 26: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 26: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's FPL Press Conferences ⏰ 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🧿 10am – Maresca

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

⭕️ 1pm – Arteta

🍒 1pm – Iraola

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

🚜 1.30pm – McKenna

🌳 1.30pm – Nuno

👹 1.30pm – Amorim

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Sven Botman (knee) looks set to miss out again this weekend, with assessment to come on whether he feature in Gameweek 27.

“Don’t think he’ll be fit and available for this weekend. We’re going to have to see how things stand over the weekend for next week, that’s bar a remarkable recovery for this weekend. He’s making good progress but just not as quickly as we wanted him to. “He’s very much on track, just not quite ready.” – Eddie Howe on Sven Botman

Eddie Howe meanwhile gave the latest on Joelinton (knee), who is due to return in March.

“Doing really well, pushing as Joe always does. We just need to make sure we introduce him at the right time.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

Jamaal Lascelles (knee) remains out but Newcastle don’t have any fresh worries.

“Not that I can think of.” – Eddie Howe when asked if there were any other concerns

“He’s been on the grass, he’s been training individually with the physios. It hasn’t got beyond that stage yet but I think he’s in a pretty good place. We’re probably looking towards the end of the season as a return date for him.” – Eddie Howe on Jamaal Lascelles

Howe was also asked about his goalkeeping dilemma, with Nick Pope back fit over the last few weeks.

“Nick’s just been getting his feel back, I think goalkeeping is such a unique position, getting your rhythm back as a goalkeeper. Got good game minutes against Birmingham which has been great for him, I thought he performed well. The battle is just trying to see both players at their best levels, then of course it’s my job to pick one.” – Eddie Howe on his goalkeeping dilemma

CHELSEA

Noni Madueke joined the injury list last Friday with a hamstring issue that will rule him out until after the March international break.

Romeo Lavia (muscle), Marc Guiu (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (muscle) and Nicolas Jackson (hamstring) remain sidelined, too.

Mykhailo Mudryk is still provisionally banned by the Football Association.

“Fortunately we don’t have any updates. The ones that we have injured are the same, we don’t have any more additional injuries. “Noni probably will be out until the international break. “The rest: Nico out, Wes out, Benoit out, Romeo out, Marc Guiu out. “Probably after the international break, we can have back most of the injuries. Almost all of them or all of them.” – Enzo Maresca

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Solly March (muscle) and Pervis Estupinan (muscle) are back available for the Seagulls after returns to training.

Lewis Dunk remains doubtful, however, having been sidelined with an injury in the FA Cup two weeks ago.

James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Igor Julio (hamstring) and Jason Steele (shoulder) are on the longer-term injury list.

