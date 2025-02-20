16
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth harshed!

  2. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Palmer Dango Salah Kluivert
    Isak Gakpo Wood

    Valdimarsson Enzo Porro Greaves

    1FT, 2.5itb

    1. Gakpo >> Cunha

    Or, hold Gakpo for NEW + SOU

    2. Enzo >> Mitoma
    3. Enzo >> Nwaneri

    Thanks

  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW25 (283 teams)

    Safety score = 83
    Top score = 119 by Christy Stephenson and Allister Rees

    30 teams to be removed, 253 teams through to GW26

    Mr Milchick said to congratulate the 253 survivors!

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS is missing autosubs

  4. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    1 FT and 0.9 in bank

    I am sitting at 1.4M overall and looking for something differential atm

    Glasner would have table bonus in both 26 and 27 vs Fulham and Villa

    So which one is better
    1. Emery to Glasner
    2. Rogers to Dango
    3. Ndiaye to Wissa and bench Rogers
    4. 1 and 2 with -4
    5. 1 and 3 with -4

    My current team
    Sels
    Timber Gabriel Mykolenko
    Mbuemo salah Rogers Palmer Nwaneri
    Watkins Isak
    Emery Fabianski Castagne konate Ndiaye

    Thanks

  5. YupOutaThat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    A- Dango
    B - Cunha
    (Already have Kluivert in team)

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I went a this week probably b next week

  6. Josh_J
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Is Kevin Schade a nailed on starter for Brentford?

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Whenever he plays he seems to score big

  7. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Price changes 20th February

    Rise: Nwaneri 4.6

    No falls

    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      0-0, hurrah 😉

      And cheers!

    3. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Cheers Rainy.

  8. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    45 mins ago

    There seems to be more injuries than usual?
    Picking our way through the doubles and blanks and chips is hard enough without having to think about team performance because of injuries. Chelsea for example have a great little run coming up but everyone seems to be out .

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Imo yes. Haven't done any math, but 1 injury transfer really could be needed before gw29.

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Its bloody cold

  9. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Obviously some variables, but what would you say is the average overall return for the AM chip over the 3 GW it is implemented?

