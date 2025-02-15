31
  It's gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Worth taking a punt on Dango (for Gordon) at least until BGW 29?

    FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Not really a punt and yes he is worth getting

      IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        What he said

  FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Yeah, Wood will start again next gw

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      What he said again

  Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Kluivert Dango double up too much?

    Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      im wondering the same thing plus kerkez, is the triple up too much bmouth?

      im struggling to find mf options and i have lots of cash to burn

    The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      52 mins ago
      52 mins ago

      I got them both in this week.

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      No

    McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago
      4 mins ago

      Dango unchained for me.

  The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Palmer to Marmoush?

    ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Can’t do in one move

    Gnu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      54 mins ago
      54 mins ago

      The old 'mid to forward' sleight of hand transfer move. 😉

      McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago
        10 mins ago

        Ah but it can be done. Taketh some skill, slight of hand and a douse of corruption, with a splattering of dust.

        Gnu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 mins ago
          3 mins ago

          Ok cheers.....any idea where I can get my hands on some dust?

  ....
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Might take a punt on Marmoush despite the fixtures. Very impressed with him today.

    The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      41 mins ago
      41 mins ago

      Worth it for Gakpo owners

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      I just did

    Bleh
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Considering the same.

  Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    2 FT, Gakpo, Rogers to Marmoush, Dango ?

    Bleh
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Like those moves.

  Bleh
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Gakpo > Marmoush FT worth it if dead-ending into BGW29?

    Liverpool blank anyway so building towards a playable XI.

  NZREDS
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Amad out for the season with a ligament injury in training.

  Coaly
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    a) Rogers to Mbuemo
    b) Winks to Mitoma or Outtara

    Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A

