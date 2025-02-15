Kicking off our Gameweek 25 Scout Notes, we reflect on Brighton and Hove Albion’s emphatic 3-0 win over Chelsea.

PEDRO BENCHED

Joao Pedro (£5.5m) missed out on the Brighton points haul on Friday after being benched and limited to a 17-minute cameo.

The Brazilian was last named in the starting XI against Nottingham Forest, where the Seagulls went on to lose 7-0, before being taken off at half-time.

Benched in the FA Cup fourth round, he was only among the substitutes again when the teamsheets were released at the Amex, with Georginio Rutter (£5.1m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) instead preferred through the middle.

Both players impressed, with Rutter superb in transition and Welbeck setting up the second and third goals.

Based on Friday’s display, Pedro faces a real challenge to get back into Fabian Hurzeler’s starting XI.

BRIGHTON RUN RIOT

Friday was a reminder of why so many of us wanted Pedro in the first place.

A swaggering attacking display saw Brighton three nil up after 63 minutes, thanks to a Yankuba Minteh (£5.0m) brace, his first in English football, and a sublime individual effort by fellow winger Kaoru Mitoma (£6.3m).

“I think he tries to improve in every aspect of the game. Defensive work is key and the attacking players have to be part of it. When you commit to the team, I am convinced you will get the chances in the transition and he did.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Yankuba Minteh

Fabian Hurzeler’s side went direct from a goal-kick for Mitoma’s strike, with Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) claiming an unlikely assist.

He’s the sixth different ‘keeper to assist a goal this season, after Ederson (£5.3m), Mark Flekken (£4.4m), Bernd Leno (£5.0m), Jordan Pickford (£5.1m) and Matz Sels (£5.0m).

“We train it and I saw the space in behind. It was an unbelievable touch and a very good finish.” – Bart Verbruggen on his assist for Kaoru Mitoma

Hurzeler made just one change to the side that beat Chelsea in the FA Cup last week, with Adam Webster (£4.3m) coming in for the injured Lewis Dunk (£4.2m), who went into the match a major doubt after picking up a rib injury.

PALMER + NKUNKU POOR

For Chelsea, it marks another below-par performance.

In fact, according to Enzo Maresca, it might even be their worst since the Italian took charge as manager in the summer.

Outclassed in every department, they averaged 69% possession but failed to register a shot on target, with an xG of just 0.57 at the Amex Stadium.

Cole Palmer (£11.2m), who scored all four of Chelsea’s goals in September’s reverse fixture, started as a false nine, with Christopher Nkunku (£5.7m) deployed behind.

They were hugely ineffective, however, despite switching positions in the second half.

With Southampton and Leicester City coming up in Gameweeks 27 and 28, Palmer is hardly a priority sell right now, but it is worth noting he has registered just three goals and one assist in his last 10 appearances, a run which has seen him average 5.0 points per match.

“Probably since I arrived that is the worst performance, especially in the moment we are in. For half an hour I think we were in control but after this moment [Mitoma’s goal] we looked like we could concede chances easily and we struggled to create chances. The reason why is because of the injuries in this moment especially with the strikers… important players are out but we need to find a solution. “It is difficult when you don’t have a proper number nine. So you always have to find a different solution. In the last third we struggled doing things that until a week or two ago we were doing well. This is the worst moment since I arrived but we are still there and we need to finish in the best way.” – Enzo Maresca

MADUEKE “OUT FOR A WHILE”

In a further blow, Noni Madueke (£6.1m) suffered a hamstring injury and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

“Noni unfortunately has a hamstring injury and will be out for a while.” – Enzo Maresca on Noni Madueke

Chelsea already have Nicolas Jackson (£7.8m), Marc Guiu (£4.7m) and Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) unavailable, leaving Maresca short of attackers.

As a result, Pedro Neto (£6.2m) and Jadon Sancho (£6.2m) should be in line for more game-time in the coming weeks.

Maresca did at least say Malo Gusto (£4.9m) was fine despite coming off in the second half, when he appeared to be feeling pain in his hip.

Chelsea return to action in Gameweek 26 with a trip to Aston Villa, but for those managers with the assistant manager chip currently on Unai Emery, it’s unlikely next week’s clash will offer the table bonus.

Given how poor Chelsea were here, perhaps keeping it on Emery isn’t the worst idea anyway.