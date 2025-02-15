29
  1. ....
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Cunha for Ndaiye this week for me.

    1. Tazah
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yeah I agree, especially now wolves look strong that elokobi is back and pienaar is out for everton

    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I’d have to take a hit unless I take out Gakpo for now, eventually I want Isak/Cunha/Wood and Ait Nouri in for Munoz

  2. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Does playing ten in gw29 sound really bad?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      49 mins ago

      no

  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently -1

    Top score = 13

    Highest overall = 224th

    Lowest overall = 2.3m+

  4. Meta12345
      43 mins ago

      Play henderson away to Fulham or Flekken away to leicester?

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        Fine margins but RMT prefers Flekken

      2. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        F

    Price Changes
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Price changes 15th February

      Rises:
      Kluivert 6.0
      Rogers 5.7
      Huijsen 4.5

      Falls:
      Son 9.7
      G.Jesus 6.5
      Savinho 6.2
      Amad 5.5
      Mavididi 5.0
      Hall 5.0
      Carvalho 4.5
      Soler 3.9

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        Cheers Rainy. Hope Kluiverts Missus delivers tonight because i was set on him until...Even so so it is only a game, best wishes to them both!

        1. Mr. Eko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          She gave birth to baby Kluivert this monday right? And he posted that he’ll be there Saturday

          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            Apologies if so. I researched for about an hour and all i heard was that the birth didn't happen yet.

      2. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers Rainy, A cheeky little rise for Rogers before I sell him.

    • TallestJohn
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Salah in 8 GWs has now scored more points than Håland in 16 GWs for my team. Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.

    • McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      30 mins ago

      Just watched the Brighton v Chelsea game. That Mitoma goal was world class (take a bow son!). But to anyone who watched on Sky, the commentary from Bill Leslie and Jamie Carragher was just as good, they both realised the beauty of it before he even took the shot! Respect to both (Peter Drury would have missed it because he was looking at his script!).

      1. Bennerman
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        You've got to be joking, it was drivel

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          18 mins ago

          Oh dear, here we go zzzzzzz. Have you ever enjoyed anything or are you just about hate? x

          1. Bennerman
            • 6 Years
            15 mins ago

            Before I offer anything other, you have to look at this objectively: you have an opinion on a certain thing, offered in a public forum that encourages debates, and I have a different view, which I state,

            All pretty well steady so far...

            1. Bennerman
              • 6 Years
              13 mins ago

              And then you say:

              "Have you ever enjoyed anything or are you just about hate?"

              1. Bennerman
                • 6 Years
                11 mins ago

                So... I'm some kind of ogre and you are – whatever you wish to be, I don't know.

                The bloke who really, really loves Sky commentary, because they saw a goal we also saw

                1. McGurn
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Wow mate, just wow. I saw a good goal and praised the commentators who get a bad Rap! All positive. Yet you have a go? Did something happen in your past for you to have such anger. I have suffered some anxiety in the past so maybe (or maybe not) i can talk x x

                  1. Bennerman
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Gaslighting?

                    Look it up.

                    I'm not going to comment further, unless provoked

              2. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                9 mins ago

                Because all you do is hate? Which part of that is difficult to understand. Anyway i asked you to justify your hate below. I am very excited to see how you avoid the obvious question once again ! x x

                1. Bennerman
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  So weird.

                  I meant the commentary – which you were eulogising, but I thought this anyway, nothing to do with you – was drivel.

                  Which was the subject of the initial post, ergo what we are talking about?

                  1. McGurn
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    just now

                    What part of the 3 second segment (which i thought was very good) i referred to was drivel?

                2. Bennerman
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  This is beyond what I will accept, I'm afraid, I will take plenty of stick - but you are continuing to insult me.

            2. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              11 mins ago

              This comment is fair in an objective sense. Please explain the "it was drivel" comment in response to mine, which is all i have commented on. x

        2. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          17 mins ago

          Go on then i was just about to go to bed but haters hook me! What was wrong about what i said?!!!!!

