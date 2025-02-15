After the day’s Gameweek 25 fixtures concluded, our Scoreboard rounds up all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats.

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

After much discussion about the optimal Bournemouth midfielder going into Gameweek 25, they all delivered.

Justin Kluivert (£6.0m), Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) and Dango Ouattara (£5.1m) each banked an attacking return apiece in Bournemouth’s 3-1 win over Southampton, the first two assisting and the latter notching the opener. The out-of-position Dango was indeed the bigger threat overall, having four shots to Kluivert and Semenyo’s combined two efforts.

MOST-BOUGHT MIDFIELDERS OF GAMEWEEK 25

Name Team GW25 Transfers In Kluivert BOU 1,044,896 Rogers AVL 761,125 Rashford AVL 267,247 Mbeumo BRE 217,201 Semenyo BOU 214,157 O.Dango BOU 159,601

The other team in demand this week, doublers Aston Villa, largely flopped in their most winnable-on-paper Gameweek 25 fixture.

Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) blanked, somehow, for the fourth match in a row, being denied by an inspired Alex Palmer (£4.5m). Villa’s defence is far from inspired: it’s three clean sheets in 25 now.

Those punting on Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) at least got the Gameweek off to a flyer thanks to his second-half equaliser.

The Villans could only muster a 1-1 draw with 10-man Ipswich Town, leaving Unai Emery with just four Assistant Manager points.

Those switching from David Moyes to Emery with that chip (there were 200k+ doing so) may have wished they hadn’t bothered as Everton edged Crystal Palace in the late kick-off. Beto (£4.9m) scored for the fourth time in two Gameweeks, while Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.3m) made it seven goals in six.

Newcastle United lost for the third league match in four as Manchester City made light of any suggestion they might be distracted by the UEFA Champions League play-off by winning 4-0. Omar Marmoush (£7.0m) grabbed a superb first-half hat-trick, with Erling Haaland (£14.7m) forced to settle for a solitary assist. An assist is also what Ederson (£5.3m) banked for the third time this season.

Haaland raised fears that he might have injured his knee but Pep Guardiola downplayed any concerns after full-time.

Chris Wood (£7.1m) drew within one goal of the big Norwegian with his 17th strike of 2024/25. Fulham deservedly edged the contest between two of the season’s overachievers, however, racking up the most xG (2.24) of any team in Gameweek 25 so far.

Marco Silva meanwhile claimed a second successive ‘table bonus’ win:

Arsenal don’t have an orthodox striker like Wood or Haaland but their latest makeshift centre-forward, substitute Mikel Merino (£6.0m), made light of the Gunners’ injury crisis with a late brace at Leicester City. The Gunners struggled to create much for long periods at the King Power but Ethan Nwaneri (£4.5m) turned in another positive display, assisting Merino’s first effort.

Former homers Brentford are now away-days specialists; funny how easier fixtures can do that. The Bees’ third straight away win, and fourth clean sheet on the road in seven, arrived at West Ham. Kevin Schade (£5.1m) scored for the third successive away fixture.

GAMEWEEK 25: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

