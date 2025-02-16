20
  1. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    I seriously dont understand british sports media. gakpo twisted his right ankle at 62 minutes of the everton game. this isnt brain surgery, and his injury isnt a "knock". the guy twisted his right ankle

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Seems slot keeps using the word “knock” in his interviews

    2. Tazah
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      The world has gone mad

      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        its just hilarious when you see something obviously happen, yet people who are being paid to report the specifics simply dont report what obviously happened. very strange

        1. Tazah
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Absolute comedy

        2. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          just now

          People being paid to report are directly quoting the manager

  2. Manani
    • 13 Years
    30 mins ago

    A. Mbeumo + Cunha + Slot (bench Semyeno)
    B. Semyno + Mateta + Arteta (bench Rogers)

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      I prefer B here

      1. Manani
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        any thoughts on Cunha/Marmosh instead of Mateta?

        1. RoyaleBlue
          • 13 Years
          6 mins ago

          What’s your team right now? I don’t love the entry point for either this week

          1. Manani
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            Semyno Salah Palmer Roger Kluviert
            Isak Wissa Havertz

            so getting rid of Rogers/Havertz combo really.

            1. RoyaleBlue
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              Are you FH 29? Mateta blanks

              1. Manani
                • 13 Years
                just now

                i should be able to cover it for that week, but probably safer to not go Mateta route just in case....

            2. RoyaleBlue
              • 13 Years
              just now

              If no FH 29, I think I like Marmoush the best. Even with Liv(H) as the entry point.

  3. RoyaleBlue
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    2 FTs, thinking Diaz + Ndiaye -> Dango + Wissa

    Thoughts?

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      looks good

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks. Plan is to wait for Liverpool game and Gakpo situation. I think Diaz probably does start the next 2 though, but his minutes may be limited.

        Big part of my thinking is I finally took the lead in my money league after trailing all season (at one point the gap to 1st was over 100 pts!) My rival has Bou mid and Wissa up front. I like the players themselves for the run-in, and they happen to be blockers too which is a nice plus.

        1. Manani
          • 13 Years
          just now

          regardless of situation with Diaz starting or not, still think that is upgrade

  4. v3n0m
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    2FT:
    A) Rogers -> Dango
    B) Bruno + 4.4 -> Kluivert + Marmoush

  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Best Ndiaye replacement ( other forwards are Isak and Mateta - who will be Wood for 29)

    A Wissa
    B Cunha

