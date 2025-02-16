Cody Gakpo (£7.6m) missed out for Liverpool on Sunday, as the Reds triumphed 2-1 over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The returning Guglielmo Vicario (£4.8m) and James Maddison (£7.4m) later starred for Tottenham Hotspur, who took all three points against Manchester United.

We review the action from both Sunday matches in our latest Scout Notes.

SLOT ON GAKPO

Cody Gakpo was missing from the Liverpool squad on Sunday, having picked up a knock in the Merseyside derby.

“He got a knock in the Everton game. A few of us got a knock but he got an injury from that.” – Arne Slot on Cody Gakpo

On whether Gakpo will be available for Wednesday’s trip to Aston Villa, which is quickly followed by clashes against Manchester City and Newcastle United, Slot said:

“Under debate. It’s fast, Wednesday already, so let’s wait and see. It wasn’t a soft knock then!” – Arne Slot on Cody Gakpo

With Gakpo sidelined, Liverpool came through a tense finish to claim three points on Merseyside, courtesy of first-half goals from Luis Diaz (£7.5m) and a Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) penalty.

Diaz, who lined up on the left side of Liverpool’s attack, was also hauled down for the spot-kick, earning his first double-digit haul since December.

As for Salah, he had another goal disallowed, while Diogo Jota (£7.2m) had a penalty overturned following a VAR review.

However, it was a poor second-half showing from Liverpool as they failed to muster a single shot on target.

WHY KONATE WAS SUBBED OFF

Ibrahima Konate (£5.2m) was subbed off at half-time on Sunday due to fears over a red card.

The Frenchman was booked on 30 minutes and lucky to avoid a second yellow shortly after, with Slot opting to replace him with Jarrell Quansah (£3.9m) at the break.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Slot said:

“Yes, I took him off because of that. Because I saw him getting his first yellow, that was for me a soft yellow. If he would have got the second one for a shoulder push, that would again be a soft yellow, so then he would have been sent off by two soft yellows. I think the referee felt the same – that’s why he didn’t. But I’ve watched football so many times in my life and I know that a player and a referee is then under pressure, so every next foul will lead again to maybe a referee that thinks, ‘Maybe now I should give him [a yellow].’ I think back on three days ago. But for Ibou, it’s so difficult to play 45 minutes of football against such a strong Wolves team. So, I had to take him off because you can’t play football knowing in your head you can’t make a foul and playing against such good players Wolves have.” – Arne Slot on Ibrahima Konate

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) was hooked early too, but crucially, made it to 63 minutes before Conor Bradley (£4.7m) replaced him in a pre-planned substitution.

With the score still at 2-0 upon his departure, he successfully banked a clean sheet.

CUNHA IMPACT

Matheus Cunha (£6.8m) halved the deficit for Wolves on Sunday, curling in a superb effort midway through the second half.

A constant threat between the lines, the Brazilian has now scored in back-to-back Gameweeks, having banked yet another three bonus points on Sunday.

He’s done that nine times this season, by the way.

A tasty run of fixtures is on the horizon for Wolves, too, including an appealing encounter against Southampton in Blank Gameweek 29:

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (£4.9m) also impressed as a second-half substitute, playing a superb through ball to Marshall Munetsi (£5.0m) and later assisting Cunha’s strike.

Vitor Pereira did lose Emmanuel Agbadou (£4.0m) to injury, however, a potential blow given his positive impact since arriving from Reims in January.

MADDISON INSPIRES

James Maddison marked his return from injury with the winner for Tottenham on Sunday.

The playmaker, who was one of five players back, including goalkeeper Vicario and substitutes Destiny Udogie (£4.8m), Brennan Johnson (£6.2m) and Wilson Odobert (5.3m), was a real livewire for 63 minutes.

If Maddison can maintain this level, and it’s a big if, he could potentially become a Fantasy factor, given that he’s totalled nine goals and five assists in just 16 starts this season.

“It’s just great to have him back. He is a quality player. If you just look at his goals return from midfield this year it’s still right up there.” – Ange Postecoglou on James Maddison

“It’s always difficult being out injured. You miss one game or 10, you are always champing at the bit to get back. I went into the game today knowing I can be the difference. I’ve always been a goalscoring midfielder. That’s why Spurs brought me to the club. I’m there to be that creative outlet and score goals.” – James Maddison

As for Vicario, he made a string of fine saves, while Djed Spence (£4.4m) put in another superb shift at left-back. With the maximum bonus secured in successive matches, it’d be a surprise if Udogie gets back into the starting XI any time soon.

Elsewhere, it was a tough afternoon for Mathys Tel (£6.0m), who lined up in a central role, but he was full of energy and racked up six shots in the box, the most of any player in Gameweek 26 so far.

Above: Mathys Tel’s shot map v Manchester United in Gameweek 25

Meanwhile, Kevin Danso (£4.5m), Rodrigo Bentancur (£4.9m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) all picked up knocks, but with a rare free midweek, should recover in time for Saturday’s trip to Ipswich Town.

“Kevin, Rodri and Sonny all got knocks, they are all iced up, but the beauty of it is they get a chance to recover, we don’t have to patch them up and throw them out again midweek, they have time to recover. The important thing is Vic, Madders, Brennan and Wilson all got through unscathed, that’s the main thing.” – Ange Postecoglou

AMORIM ON AMAD

Speaking after the defeat, Ruben Amorim discussed Amad Diallo (£5.5m), who has been ruled out for “months” with ankle ligament damage.

The Portuguese also offered updates on some of his other absentees, including Leny Yoro (£4.2m) and Kobbie Mainoo (£5.2m):

“Leny [Yoro] and Chris [Eriksen] were sick, so they will recover. “The rest we will see. I think Kobbie [Mainoo] is out [against Everton]. Amad is out, for sure, I think until the end of the season. Amad was alone [when he got injured]. He was doing a tackle. The feet were stuck in the grass. “Some players felt sickness during training. We will try everything to have the players fit. I was always asking for one week. In one week, we lost so many players. We have one moment when everything is going wrong.” – Ruben Amorim

As a result, United were forced to name a bench made up almost exclusively of academy players on Sunday.

On the pitch, Patrick Dorgu (£4.5m) switched to the left flank, with Joshua Zirkzee (£6.5m) and Alejandro Garnacho (£5.9m) deployed as the two No 10s.

Each of those players had their moments but overall, it was another disappointing United display.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m), meanwhile, created United’s best chance in the first half but in a deeper role, registered just one shot and zero penalty box touches.