  1. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Best cheap defenders ? 4.5m there or there about ?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Huijsen

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Huijsen / Mykolenko / Andersen.

  2. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Hope VDB is fit for the next GW....I really need him against LEI....my other defenders are Konate and Colwill and I don't want to play any of them

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    GW26 Table Bonus Assistant Managers:

    - RVN/Leicester vs Brentford (H)
    - Potter/West Ham vs Arsenal (A)
    - Pereira/Wolves vs Bournemouth (A)
    - Mckenna/Ipswich vs Tottenham (H)
    - Juric/Southampton vs Brighton (H)

    If Villa fail to win vs Liverpool
    - Glasner/Palace vs Fulham (A)

    Which option would you go glr

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Which option would you go for?*

    2. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      RVN or Mckenna

    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Glasner or McKenna for me

      1. Zilla
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Same

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Slightly favouring McKenna/Ipswich home fixture against Spurs at the moment. Ipswich did win the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

      Glasner would be a bit more appealing if it was a home fixture but tough to call away to a good Fulham side. Palace lost the reverse fixture.

    5. Dosh
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Mckenna

  4. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    What’s the best option here chaps?

    A) Amad > Dango FT
    B) Amad > Kluivert, Gakpo > Marmoush / Cunha (-4)

    Option B causes a benching headache with one of Rogers or Wood having to make way.

    1. Lucky Z
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      In same boat almost. Seems like unnecessary -4

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        What you thinking? Just Amad out and bench Gakpo?

    2. Dosh
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  5. Lucky Z
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    A. Luiz to Nwaneri/Dango FT
    B. Pedro to Beto FT
    C. A + Pedro to Marmoush -4

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A with Dango.

  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    20 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (283 teams)

    Current safety score = 47
    Top score = Christy Stephenson with 77

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

  7. Krap Nottarf
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Have 2FT and thinking

    Emery -> McKenna freeing up funds for Amad->Kluivert

    Or should I just do Amad -> O.Dango and save a FT

    1. Lucky Z
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Would find at least other way to free up funds, not for 1 GW AM change

    2. Dosh
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Like those moves

  8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Man City Vs Liverpool score prediction anyone?????

    1. Lucky Z
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Have a feeling City will win, even before this GWs games

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      16 mins ago

      Probably need to see who gets injured midweek.

    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      1-4

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        That would be delicious!!

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Desmond (tutu)

  9. Big Mike
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Erm.... can anyone explain why Salah wasn't given the assist for Diaz's goal? According to the BBC's live text commentary Salah provided the pass.

    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      "The Colombia forward ended a run of 10 games without a goal as he bundled the ball over the line after Salah's pass was deflected in the box by Wolves defender Toti Gomes".

      That was taken from the BBC's very own match report.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Watch the highlights...

  10. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    What move would you make here with 1ft and 0.3m? Using fts for gw29.....not convinced it's worth a transfer to move slot for his final week.....

    Pickford
    Taa gabriel castagne (mykoleko greaves)
    Salah palmer mbeumo semenyo Rogers
    Isak mateta (ndiaye)

    A....slot to ?
    B....Rogers to dango / kluivert / nwaneri
    C....save
    D....something else

