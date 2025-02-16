55
  1. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Getting Kluiver over Dango and playing Isak over Wood, damn another big point swing

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Poor management! Huzzah!

  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    "I would rather have an attacker who was lucky than one who was good"
    - Napoleon Bonaparte

  3. Boz
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    Anyone still got JPedro? He's a bench filler now but feels worth a punt to play vs sot even if he only gets 30mins.

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      I don't see him starting though. He got subbed off at half-time in a heavy defeat, and then he was benched for the following win, with his replacement impressing:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/15/fpl-notes-pedro-benched-palmer-poor-another-chelsea-injury

      Beto vs Man U is a pretty nice entry point with 1 FT

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        Summary: I'd bench or sell for Neto if I had him, unless the other 7 attackers aren't good enough to start

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 6 Years
          33 mins ago

          *Beto

        2. Boz
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Good shout. Wissa was another I was looking at. Other 7 are good to start

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yes and nope to punt

      Agreed with Austin.

      2nd on my bench this GW and will be the same for 26

  4. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    Easy save?

    Slot
    Pickford
    Trent, Gabriel, Castagne
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Dango
    Isak, Wood

    Valdi, Munoz, Myko, NDiaye
    Bank 0.4m, 1FT, all chips bar AM

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Rogers to Kluivert not possible?

      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        0.2 short. Also think CHE isn’t a bad fixture for Rogers - he’s putting up good numbers and CHE are out of form / leaking goals

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Rogers is gone for me this week, enough is enough but I already have Kluivert and can just move him to Dango

  5. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    How are Pedro owners feeling?

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Are there still Pedro owners?

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        70% of the Elite 1000(FPL Review) had him this week.

        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          12 mins ago

          But only two of the current top 50!

          1. mookie
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yeah, probably the reason they are there, assuming you mean Top 50 OR.
            Elite 1000 are kind of like top 1000 hall of fame.

            1. mookie
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              *one of the reasons

            2. RedLightning
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Yes, top 50 OR.
              https://www.fplstatistics.com/Home/Top50

        2. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Eeeeexxcellent!

      2. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        There will be somebody out there with Pedro AND DCL! They are currently anonymous, but they are King of the Lollygaggers!

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    My slight concern with Nwaneri is he's already picked up a muscular injury in his breakthrough season.

    Bit too risky for me as a 7th attacker, probably feel more comfortable as an 8th attacker and enables funds elsewhere

    https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/ethan-nwaneri/verletzungen/spieler/890719

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Valid point

  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Can Arteta play Nwaneri and Saka in the same team? Surely no one displaces Saka on the right.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Predominantly played central 8/10 role in the Arsenal youth team

    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      If someone drops out, it’s Odegaard

  8. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Cody Gakpo has just posted one of those Liverpool vs Wolves preview graphics on his IG story. Probably means he’s fit to start?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Apparently he's started every time he has made a match day post on IG

  9. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Would you consider any move in def or just fine to play TAA/Gab/Munoz with Hall/Greaves on bench?

  10. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    AM Pereira next week anyone?
    I know bou away is not ideal but 2 weeks bou away, ful home is a decent shot at table bonus. Also Wolves seem to be the best and most likely to cause an upset out of those bottom teams

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      A big improvement or in the mud.
      A big call

    2. Els365
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Already moved Emery out for Pereira. I see Wolves getting a result

  11. Eze Really?
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    How do I get to ASMAN with this side and nothing in the bank.
    Sels Areola
    Kerkez Munoz Robinson TAA Gabriel
    Foden Palmer Salah Dongo Kluivert
    Wissa Mamoush Wood
    Cheers in advance

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Can see Marmoush not been long in my side. I still can't spell his name

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Depends who you plan to use on AM to know how much you need

      1. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Maybe I could rephrase.
        Who do I move out and how do I decide on the manager and when?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          AM31-33 Howe, likely B2B double GWs in 32-33

          1. Eze Really?
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Maybe but after yesterday and the other week, Howe slipping down my watchlist.

    3. mookie
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      You drop Trent. City, Newcastle next, then the Soton game is squeezed between 2 CL games, followed by GW29 blank.

      1. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Trent will be my call. You cemented my thoughts.

    4. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks like you should play BB rather than AM..

  12. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    I tried warning you guys

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/06/fantasy-efl-double-gameweek-27-scout-picks?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27066394

    AM Slot for me today, let’s make the AM debut successful!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      It was just your opinion, as you say, not a warning as such. This is called revisionism. Huzzah!

      1. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Its called I told you so.

  13. ResultatFar
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Cunha or Wissa, who to go for?

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      I have Wissa and want Cuha

    2. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cunha

    3. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wissa

  14. Jack Burton
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Morning everyone am I right in thinking there will be another blank GW after 29, I'm sure I saw the article but can't find it again thanks all

    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes mate

      1. Jack Burton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Perfect thanks mate

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      34

    3. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      It’s in the six demon bag, Jack!

  15. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gakpo to
    A. Cunha
    B. Marmoush
    C. Hold

