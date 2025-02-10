30
  1. Weasel Boy
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Emery for AC chip?

    1. bso
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Whats the upside when they also play LIV? No walk in the park games following.
      Trying to understand…thanks

      1. mixology
        • 12 Years
        just now

        It’ll be similar to the Moyes AM chip this GW Big difference is the two DGW’s if you played it last deadline

  2. jimmyharte
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Bench Isak or Wood? Cheers!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Wood

  3. bso
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Concerned TAA won’t start in Wed. No update but I’m thinking why did slot rest Bradley against Plymouth if taa was anywhere near fit to play Wednesday?
    What are you guys doing about him?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Keeping, got a full bench of players eager to go

      1. bso
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Bobby, what are your thoughts on removing TAA for Kerkez and playing AM with Slot?
        Thanks mate

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          That would be a great idea, if TAA is confirmed out.

        2. Steve McCroskey
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          This is my thinking, although City away in the next GW isn't particularly appealing so would need to think about a transfer there.

          I fully expect TAA to be out for Everton and possibly the game after that in all honesty.

          1. bso
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            In gw26 we could move to Iraola. Will have two players with great fixture?

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              It's a minus 4 though?

              1. bso
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Yup...I don't understand the AM scoring yet, so not sure if it is worth it?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      It's clear he rested Bradley as Trent is still a doubt for Wednesday.

      Only sell to VVD/Konate or Kerkez/Huijsen (move to Gakpo as 3rd Liverpool) if confirmed unavailable for Wolves.

    3. Jafalad
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      Thinking of swapping him for Slot as this is the best period to play the AM if you have the BB, WC and FH chips left.

      1. bso
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        I have all the chips left. So could just swap TAA for Slot right?
        My concern is that down the line AM chip could be difficult with all the other chips to be played.

        1. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Down the line there could be sport for table bonus chances.

  4. The Reptile
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    TC Salah this week or use AM manager?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      TC

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      TC easily. Last chance to TC Salah. Also AM this means transfers next two weeks

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      TC Salah is an easy decision

  5. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    A) Gordon ---> Rogers

    B) Wood ----> Gakpo (after removing TAA with other FT)

    Stuck between the two. Leaning towards B if TAA is out as I want to maximise triple pool because I'm not using AM

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't sell Wood. Not seeing the value of Gordon to Rogers either but worth a punt for DGW.

  6. C_G
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    thoughts on this?

    Amad + Moyes ---> Dango + Emery (-4)?

  7. NotsoSpursy
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Foden + Amad -> Rogers + Kluivert for free will allow me to do Slot AM

    Yes or No?

    1. coriswrasse
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Good stuff.

    2. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yes.

    3. dhamphiir
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes

  8. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Got 3 Liv, 3 Newc, 1 CP, potentially bringing in 1 AV player.. am I most likely going to need to FH29?

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Depends on your other 7 or 8

