31 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Norco
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Who the hell do I bench? Need to pick one.

    1. Mateta
    2. Wood
    3. Isak
    4. Mbeumo
    5. Kluivert

    1. iFash@FPL
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        This is a good problem to have.
        When it’s too close to call, I use form vs. feature vs. home or away.
        Whatever you do, just have fun because there’s still some element of luck in the final outcome…

      • Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Wood I guess.

        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

    2. wulfrunian
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Morning all.Is there a link on Ben Crellin's or Legomane's spreadsheets?

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/19/fpl-notes-solanke-johnson-injuries-evertons-change-of-shape?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27032596

        1. wulfrunian
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          cheers Mookie

    3. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I don't see any 'flag' on Gordon??

      1. Brehmeren
        • 14 Years
        15 mins ago

        Look again

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Annoying, I wanted keep for City but I guess I'll probably join the sellers now since I don't want to play second-guess Howe & there's plenty of appealing replacements

    4. carloicecube
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Chelsea’s elimination means that their Double Gameweek 34 fixture against Everton will now go ahead as planned.

      Is that an error and meant to be BLANK Gameweek 34?

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Error, meant to be BGW24.

      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Error but the Newcastle v Palace fixture could be moved to that GW making it a possible DGW for either if they are out of the FA Cup.

    5. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      A double of Liverpool vs AV out of no where and suddenly TAA and Konsa get injured. So annoying.

      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Own both !

    6. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Best week to WC if not playing FH in 29?

      A. 30
      B. 31
      C. 32

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        54 mins ago

        Probably depends on rearranged fixtures post GW30 and other chips you want to play BB33/TC33/AM31-33

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Don't see much advantage to waiting unless being careful with setting up BB33. LIV/NEW/CRY jump straight back into good fixtures & I guess you'd be unlikely to have (m)any City

      3. bruik
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        FH 33 / WC 34

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I wouldn't suggest WCing in likely the biggest BGW of the season

    7. balint84
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Kluivert or Rogers?

      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Kluivert

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Depends how you plan to navigate BGW29 and number of FTs. Rogers is essentially 2 transfers if you plan to not FH29 unless you plan to bench him (unlikely with Salah/Isak/TAA etc)

      3. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I don't think I'd buy Rogers if I didn't already own him.

        If he had two easy DGW fixtures, that'd be different.

    8. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Gordon > kluivert -4 worth it?

    9. niaz1982
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Current line up with 2FT and £0.6ITB, all chips available:

      Henderson
      Gabriel Konsa TAA
      Palmer Amad Salah Bruno
      Gakpo Isak Wood

      Subs: Valdimarsson, Mykolenko, Burn, Enzo

      Any changes or thoughts?

      Currently:
      A: Roll FT
      B: Amad & Bruno > Mbuemo & Kluivert
      C: Bruno > Kluivert
      D: Something else

    10. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      After the weekends chaos, are we any clearer on BGW’s or future DGW?

      Is it still Pool, NewC, Villa, Palace blanking in 29, I’ve got 7 players 🙁

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Newcastle v Palace remains in 29 until its officially rearranged/postponed. Teams out of the FAC will not blank in 34.

    11. mookie
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      GW26 odds
      Arteta(WHU home) 75% to win and 17% to draw. 8% bust.
      Slot(City away) 43% to win and 25% to draw. 32% bust.

      Not sure it's worth a FT to do Slot to Arteta. Anyone thinking of sticking with Slot?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I haven't ruled it out. For me, it ultimately depends on the number FTs and navigating BGW29 without FH

    12. Buck The Trent
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      If Watkins is fit, would you ?

      A Isak to Watkins
      B Bruno, Wood to Semenyo, Watkins (-4)

      Have Rogers & Kluivert already

