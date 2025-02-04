11
  1. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    All welcome 🙂

  2. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Good night from me then.

  3. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Do we think rashford go straight to astonvilla starting lineup?

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would be interesting if he did, but I can't see it. I suppose it depends on how Watkins is (I know they're not like for like), and if Emery's hand is forced a bit.

      I'm just as interested in how Disasi fits in.

  4. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Is the Jackson scare that he might start?

    1. Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I still have Jackson. Please Don’t shout 😀

  5. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Any players you dislike for no reason?
    The players I do dislike are
    1) Lewis Skelly, 2) Bruno, 3) Martinez, 4) Maguire, 5) Pedro Neto,

    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Man Utd fan?

    2. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gordon 300percent! Sh*t player

    3. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Semenyo and Foden for me. Never again

    4. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Agree with Bruno, but he's been in my team longer than anyone else!

