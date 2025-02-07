7
  1. dshv
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Hall Taa Robinson Colwill greaves
    1 FT 1.6 itb

    Colwill to Kerkez/Muniz or keep and of course will hit the budget for high prices managers

    Also an option semenyo/dango for amad and play over Wood ?

  2. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Best option here folks? 1ft, 0.3m itb

    A. Taa Moyes > digne slot -4
    B. Gordon moyes > kluivert emery -4
    C. Moyes > Emery

    Pickford
    Taa Gabriel huijsen
    Salah palmer Gordon rogers
    Isak gakpo wood

    Valdi sarr myko greaves

  3. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    SLOT AM

    Raya
    Robinson Myko Kerkez
    SALAH Palmer Gordon ROGERS
    Isak Wood GAKPO

    Kepa Dango Williams Hall

    A) SAVE
    B) Wood -> Watkins
    C) Gordon -> Mbuemo
    D) Gordon -> Malen / Rashford

  4. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is there a transfer planner tool which has incorporated the manager chip? Livefpl doesn't seem to have that functionality so having to manually try and think about budgets required alongside the transfers available or whether hits are incurred for sawpping managers this week and next.

    Any other options appreciated

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Apps FPL Team or Plan FPL

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Speaking specifically on Watkins, he added: “For him, each day is being important, how he is feeling, but for Sunday, I think he is not going to be available because today he didn’t train.

    “Tomorrow, I think he is not going to train as well, because he will need more days to recover.

    “Hopefully, for next week, he will be available.”

    https://www.avfc.co.uk/news/2025/february/07/team-news-for-tottenham-fa-cup-clash/?s=09

  6. putana
    • 6 Years
    just now

    yea Trent isnt making Everton

