There’s no Premier League football this weekend but 17 top-flight teams are in FA Cup action from Friday to Tuesday.

And their respective managers will all be facing the media ahead of those cup ties.

While there’s some time (and more press conferences!) to come before we reach the Gameweek 25 deadline, it’s still worth paying attention to the latest team news from these head coaches.

With that in mind, here are all the key injury updates from the pressers on Thursday and Friday. This is being gradually refreshed with live news.

FA CUP PRESS CONFERENCES: KEY INJURY UPDATES

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh) looks set to miss Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Plymouth Argyle – and faces a race against time to be fit for the Merseyside derby.

“No, I don’t think so yet. No, no. That’s going to be too early for him. “Difficult to say [about the derby]. Like I said before, it’s not going to take months and not even weeks but that’s only three days after the Plymouth Argyle game, so let’s wait and see if he is available. “We also have to look at the long term, of course we don’t want to take any risks with so many games afterwards coming up. But if he’s fit then of course we will use him.” – Arne Slot on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit this weekend

Elsewhere, Tyler Morton has sustained a shoulder injury that will sideline him “for four weeks or maybe even longer”.

Arne Slot confirmed that Alisson was merely rested in Thursday’s win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Expect more rests and rotation in the south west:

“I think it’s important in these moments for some players that don’t get [much] playing time to have their playing time, so whenever we need them they are ready. If you never play them then it’s so difficult for them to be ready if we do get some injuries or suspensions. So, yeah, we will definitely use a few players that haven’t played that much but we will make that final call tomorrow.” – Arne Slot

ASTON VILLA

Matty Cash (muscle), Pau Torres (foot), Ross Barkley (calf) and Tyrone Mings (knee) remain out for the Villans.

Joining them on injury list, even if briefly, is Ollie Watkins (muscle).

He’ll sit out Sunday’s cup game against Tottenham Hotspur but there is hope he could return thereafter.

“We are going to work tomorrow, but at the beginning, we have out Tyrone Mings and Pau Torres, Cash, Ross Barkley and Watkins. We are working without a game in the week and with the new players to practice and prepare for Sunday. “For [Watkins], each day is being important how he is feeling. Today he didn’t train and tomorrow he is not going to train as well. Hopefully for the next week, he will be available.” – Unai Emery, as quoted in the Birmingham Mail

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola hinted that we might see Ruben Dias (adductor), Nathan Ake (muscle) and/or Jeremy Doku (unspecified) this weekend.

“Maybe some of them – we’ll see.” – Pep Guardiola when asked if any of his injured players could return

Rodri (knee) is a long-term absentee but encouragingly has been named in City’s Champions League squad for the second half of 2024/25.

Oscar Bobb (leg) has been back in training recently after his own lengthy lay-off.

CHELSEA

It’s mixed news for two of Chelsea’s forwards, who both picked up injuries on Monday evening.

Marc Guiu is out but Nicolas Jackson could return as soon as this weekend, never mind Gameweek 25.

“Marc unfortunately has a bad injury. Nico is better. “[Jackson] could be [fit]. It also could be a risk but we’ll see, we’ll see. But it doesn’t look a long injury. “We are still waiting [on Guiu]. It doesn’t look [like] a short injury, it looks [like] a long injury. Exactly how long, I don’t know. Probably weeks, months.” – Enzo Maresca

Romeo Lavia (muscle), Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (unknown) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) remain sidelined, too.

“Romeo is still in the process to come back but there’s still a long way to go.” – Enzo Maresca

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ange Postecoglou looks set to be without Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Radu Dragusin (knee), James Maddison (calf), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (hamstring), Brennan Johnson (calf), Timo Werner (hamstring), Dominic Solanke (knee), Cristian Romero (hamstring) and Guglielmo Vicario (ankle) again.

Only Dragusin is long-term out of that lot. The others are projected to return this month, some as soon as Gameweek 25, but none are going to face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Van de Ven made his comeback in the UEFA Europa League a week ago but has sat out the subsequent two games.

“No, I didn’t think anyone… we thought maybe Micky was a chance for Thursday. I didn’t think this week, it was the start of next week where we’re still hopeful we’ll get at least two, maybe three back for the Man United game. We’ve got two full weeks of training, which I think over these two weeks we’ll get the majority of the players back with a bit of luck, provided we don’t lose anyone else like we lost Richy last night. “I knew this week was going to be a challenging week in terms of personnel because we just weren’t going to get anyone back, so there’s no sort of disappointment that anyone missed out.” – Ange Postecoglou

As Ange Postecoglou alluded to above, Spurs saw Richarlison (calf) hobble off on Thursday night. His manager said it “didn’t look too good” although we’ve yet to get a timeline on the injury.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Sven Botman (knee) looks set to miss out on the trip to Birmingham City.

The good news: the Dutch defender’s injury is more of a knock and is not the same knee he suffered an ACL injury to.

“I don’t think he’ll be available for this weekend. He has taken a knock to his knee. It’s the opposite knee to the ACL injury. “We don’t believe it is a serious injury but it’ll be enough to keep him out of the Birmingham game and then we’ll then assess him during the week next week before we lead into our next league game.” – Eddie Howe on Sven Botman

Joelinton (knee) is out for “weeks”, while Harvey Barnes (thigh) and Jamaal Lascelles (knee) are not yet ready to return.

Callum Wilson (hamstring) made his comeback as a substitute on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe, as Slot above, said he “will have to” make changes this weekend.

BOURNEMOUTH

Evanilson (foot), Enes Unal (knee), Julian Araujo (hamstring), Marcos Senesi (quad), Adam Smith (muscle), Alex Scott (knee) and James Hill (hamstring) remain on the sidelines for the cup tie against Everton.

Julio Soler is still at the South American U-20 Championship.

Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) has been back in training recently but Andoni Iraola implied that he maybe wouldn’t be involved.

“I think that we will have the same players we had the other day. “I don’t think we are losing anyone and I don’t think we are recovering anyone. We still have today’s training, but I think it’s going to be very, very similar if it’s not the same.” – Andoni Iraola

“The problem is the injuries we are having are taking a lot of time because of severity mainly, and because we are having small issues in the rehab processes and that’s why we are now with a short number of players. But I hope now that we can slowly, slowly recover the players that are out, yes. – Andoni Iraola

Iraola was asked about Evanilson’s recovery but couldn’t offer a timeline.

“I cannot give you timelines because my experience, especially this season, these last injuries, every week something happens or good or bad or they go. “And so I don’t know when he’s going to be available.” – Andoni Iraola on Evanilson

MANCHESTER UNITED

Lisandro Martinez (knee) has joined the unavailable list after a suffering a cruciate injury last weekend.

Jonny Evans (muscle) and Mason Mount (leg) remain out, too.

Luke Shaw (hamstring) had been on the cusp of a return but, surprise surprise, has has another setback.

“Licha is a difficult situation. He’s going to be out for a while. We don’t know the extent of the injury but it’s an injury that is going to take time. “Luke, just a little bit, one small issue in a different area from the last injury, so we’ll try to be careful with Luke. “It’s hard to give you a time [on Luke] because he has a small issue different from the injury. Then he has to stop. Then we have to return a little bit to work the fitness, to be aware of the last injury. So it’s a complicated moment to try to tell you a timeline. I don’t want any pressure on the medical department, or on Luke. We just need the players fit to help the team.” – Ruben Amorim

New recruits Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu are “ready to play” if selected.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Eberechi Eze (foot) won’t feature against Doncaster Rovers on Monday, with the Eagles giving him a night off to let his bothersome foot settle down.

Chris Richards (illness) and Eddie Nketiah (ankle) are now also doubts, while Chadi Riad (knee) and Cheick Doucoure (knee) are out for the season.

“It was the same as the week before with Chadi [Riad] and Cheicky [Doucouré] being out. Ebs [Eze] won’t be available. He won’t train this week because the pain in his foot has to settle down. “Chris Richards is sick, so he hasn’t trained until now. I hope that he will be back with us tomorrow, but I don’t know if he can train yet. So there is a question there. “Unfortunately, Eddie Nketiah got injured in the training yesterday, twisting his ankle – so there is a big question mark over whether he will be available.” – Oliver Glasner

Oliver Glasner also gave an update on Ben Chilwell’s fitness after his day arrival from Chelsea.

“It can be a big chance for him. He has to compete with Tyrick Mitchell, because he has had an excellent season for us, very consistent on a very high level. “But [Chilwell] is doing really well in training. But he is fit. Unfortunately, he couldn’t take part in Chelsea’s team training in January, team training is a little bit different, so we have to give him so days and maybe weeks. “The plan is he will get minutes at Doncaster.” – Oliver Glasner

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

There’s a chance we see Carlos Baleba (muscle), Yasin Ayari (muscle) and/or Pervis Estupinan (muscle) this weekend – but not all of them.

“They are all doubtful but there might be a possibility that two out of three have a chance to play.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Messrs Baleba, Ayari and Ferguson

Mats Wieffer (quad) is training but short of match fitness, while Solly March (muscle) is in rehab.

“Mats Wieffer is back in training, so that’s a positive thing, but the next 1/2 games come I think too quick to after this long injury. “Solly March is doing his rehab but is also doing quite good so hopefully he will be back soon.” – Fabian Hurzeler

James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Igor Julio (hamstring) and Jason Steele (shoulder) also remain out.

FULHAM

Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring) and Harry Wilson (foot) all remain out.

Wilson had surgery this week and is aiming for an early-April return. That’s roughly when Tete will be back, too.

As for Nelson, he had been on the cusp of a comeback but has suffered a fresh hamstring injury in his other leg.

IPSWICH TOWN

Sammie Szmodics (ankle) returns to the squad this weekend but Conor Chaplin (knee) remains out.

“Sam Szmodics will be in the squad tomorrow – he’s trained today with the group. Conor Chaplin is not training yet. “It’s good to have Sam back. He’s been an important figure with his goals, but also he’s a different type to the forwards we’ve had playing for the last couple of weeks. He’s also an older player for what has been a really young unit.” – Kieran McKenna, via the EADT

Wes Burns (knee) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) on the long-term injury list.

We won’t be seeing Christian Walton (groin) any time soon either.

“Christian is looking at in and around eight weeks. Of course we’ll monitor as we go along – sometimes it can be longer, sometimes quicker. We’ll get him back as quickly as possible.” – Kieran McKenna, via the EADT

LEICESTER CITY

Abdul Fatawu (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) remain out but Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) returns this weekend.

The Foxes have some other unnamed concerns, too.

“Wilfred is fine. He had a great week of training, last week and this week. He’ll be part of the squad tomorrow. “There’s a couple [of players] with some light injuries. They will be assessed today to see if they can travel or not. There’s two or three with light injuries who are doubtful tomorrow. We’ll see later on when we announce the squad.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

SOUTHAMPTON

Jack Stephens (calf) and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (ankle) are fresh concerns from Gameweek 24.

Saints at least get Nathan Wood back but it sounds like Ryan Fraser (unknown), Juan Larios (unknown) and Ross Stewart (hamstring) remain out.