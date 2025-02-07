11
11 Comments Post a Comment
  Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Cold's been added to the Chelsea european squad. Won't be getting his Thursdays off going forward potentially.

    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Likely for the latter stages

  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is everyone on a fantasy football holiday?

    Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Most are, but were here lol

  mookie
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Isak vs Watkins in isolation.

    I'm going to use the top 100k ownership from GW24.

    Isak - 98% owned
    Watkins - 9% owned

    Two simple scenarios to give you an idea.

    Scenario 1
    Isak scores 10 points and Watkins 2 points.
    Average will be 10x0,98+2x0,09=9,98
    Isak(only) owners will be on a 0,02 green.
    Watkins(only) owners will be on a 7,98 red.

    Scenario 2
    Isak scores 2 points and Watkins scores 10 points.
    Average will be 2x0,98+10x0,09=2,86
    Isak owners will be on a 0,86 red.
    Watkins owners will be on a 7,14 green.

    Isak - mega ultra safe.
    Watkins - high-risk, high-reward.

    Some own both, ownership % will change, bla bla bla

    Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Villa weakness is defence not goals.

      I am a little tempted by Watkins, I dont have money tied up in Isak 9.3 sell. But want Isak back 28.

      Is it worth 2 transfers.? (-8 points, as i really want to save some up.

      Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        just now

        if anybody wants watkins they shd look at another route. any good work by watkins could very easily be undone by isak vs a very poor city defence. cant say the same about the other popular strikers

  Gohn
      11 mins ago

      current team:

      Raya
      Milenkovic Gabriel Hall
      Mbeumo Salah Diaz Rogers Palmer
      Isak Wood or Raúl

      1 free transfer. what would you do?

      thinking of Isak > Watkins or Hall for someone... but not sure.
      thanks!

      The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Hall - Kerkez/Huijsen if you don't have any other defenders you can start this week

    WVA
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Of course Isak to Watkins leaves me 0.1m short of Moyes to Emery

    OverTinker
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      someone please help me when to use AssManger chip

