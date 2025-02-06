57
  1. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    If Salah gets injured whilst he's my TC I will never get over it

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      When your TC gets sent off on the first game of a DGW, then we can talk

      1. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        I'll never forget when I put the TC on Mane for 1 point over 2 games

        1. Warblers
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          I remember that! I did the same thing and he hobbled off like little broken sparrow at about the 15 minute mark.

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            just now

            My fav TC memory is Sanchez getting an assist then getting injured and asking to be subbed off. All TCers in the mud

            The sub was ready to come on but the ball wouldn't go out out of play and somehow managed to score from that sequence before going off

            Then made a miraculous recovery and proceeded to score two more in the other game.

      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Giroud

    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Fabregas got injured 11 mins into a juicy double back in his Arsenal days

  2. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    No Alisson

    Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Robertson, Gravenberch, Bradley

    Subs: Jaros, Endo, Diaz, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah

    Tottenham XI: Kinsky, Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son

    Subs: Austin, Porro, Reguilon, Bergvall, Ajayi, Cassanova, Olusesi, Moore, Tel

    So, who’s going to have a double gameweek 25?

    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      53 mins ago

      Ohh

    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Alisson is NOT injured tonight, he has been rested

    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Has Poirot fallen out of favour with Ange? They've been so FPL irrelevant in 2025 bar a crap defence to target that I've not really noticed their lineups lately

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Who will go through to the final tonight?

    Answers here will be bookmarked and revisited at 10.30pm.

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Liverpool

    2. putana
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      spurs

    3. jammie26
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      L'pool for me

    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Liverpool or Spurs

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sitting on the fence? Get this man on the writing staff!

    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Liverpool

    6. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Spurs

    7. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      anfield
      liverpool

    8. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Probably Liverpool, but I want Tottenham to win for FPL reasons.

  4. putana
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    so VdV really got injured again on his first game back. What a useless player

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Ange to blame for that one. Poor player management

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        There's a small element of VDV being a bit of a Jota too.

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Isn't he just having his minutes managed?

    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      What Ange said - SkySports

      Postecoglou confirmed Spurs will continue to be "conservative" with Van de Ven and fellow centre-back Cristian Romero, who has not featured since December 8 due to a groin injury.

      "Mathys and Kevin are both available," Postecoglou said.

      "With Micky and Romero to a certain extent, I just feel we need to be more conservative with them.

      "My view is we are not going to risk these guys. We'll keep them ticking over in training and make sure they are ready and don't have any setbacks."

    4. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      He’s had injuries throughout career

      1. Odikostar
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        Mate, is your avi just a pint of beer??? I always assumed it was an angry duck

        1. TOLV TUMS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          My god, you’re right! I’d always thought same. Probably will continue to do so as it’s definitely more entertaining.

  5. PulseB7
      43 mins ago

      What happened to Alisson?

      1. Marvin.
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Gigantism.

      2. Odikostar
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Nothing. Kelleher plays in the cup

      3. Salarrivederci
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Just rested I guess?
        Kelleher is a great backup GK afterall. Only fair to give him the cup-matches.

      4. TOLV TUMS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Spontaneous dentitial liquefaction

        1. Marvin.
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          There's a lot of that going round.

        2. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          11 mins ago

          thats horrible

          1. TOLV TUMS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Me hears it is well bad

        3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Happens all the time when you get older mate.

    • Meta12345
        30 mins ago

        I will be very happy if liverpool win this one

        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          Yes TC sorted

      • HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Interesting to see if Spence manages to pocket Salah again. He had a hard time getting played in Leeds on loan last season. Come a long way.

        1. Riverside Red
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          He was a star at Boro and Forest but decided to join Spurs

      • F4L
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        vvd done that 1

        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          *...too many times this season now. post fail

          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            How's that not a card clear elbow in the face?

            1. Marvin.
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              You've got to be kidding.

            2. F4L
              • 10 Years
              just now

              could be yellow

              although that fake to help richarlison up there was pretty funny ngl

              not sure why hes got it in for richarlison so much lol

      • BeaversWithAttitude
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Richarlison elbow to the chin – grabs his nose. Such a Drama Queen.

        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          Quite a big area to hitting fairness

        2. HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          He is such an basketcase he will retaliate at some point and get thrown out.

      • No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        If Villa double, which defender would you take for free?!

        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Don't say it...

        2. HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          Wouldnt get any. If someone forced me then Konsa for most certain minutes perhaps.

        3. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Not Digne.

          Probably Konsa.

      • g40steve
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Darwin down

      • fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yellow card keeper!

      • Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Can see Spurs getting a breakaway goal.

      • BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I really like the look of Danso. Shame he plays in Spuds defence.
        Gray has massive potential too. Would love to see him continue the dynasty and switch to Scotland.

      • Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        With AssMan Slot, Salah and TAA, Liv win so that they get double is naturally the best possible outcome(?) Does TAA injury complicate this though?

