  1. Hooky
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    I'd be amazed if Palmer doesn't start for Ipswich instead of Muric in the next league game. Not that anyone should get him in FPL though! Might get the odd clean sheet now though which would be good for anyone still stuck with Greaves.

  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Best Gordon replacement

    A: Semenyo
    B: Kluivert
    C: Mbeumo

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      A

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Has to be one of the pen takers

  3. RoyaleBlue
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    How’s my Chip Strat with what I have remaining:

    GW 29: Deadend
    GW 30: WC
    DGW 33: BB
    BGW 34: FH
    DGW 36-38: AM

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Solid

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      It's an option but we still need more info on blanks and doubles post GW30

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        I thought those were all confirmed between GW 29 and GW 30 with FA Cup results?

        That’s why I’m thinking a GW 30 WC is good

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          We will likely get more info between 29-30 when April TV schedule is posted.

          Blank/doubles will likely help to WC before or after 33

    3. FPL Sanky
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      I am also on the same strategy currently but will depend on which double is bigger....if 33 is a bigger DGW, then BB 33, if 36 is a bigger DGW, then BB 36 and AM 31-33

    4. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Are you flexible on rolling AMs per GW36-38 or have one in mind? Could be a bit of gold in lower table table teams in those games.

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Definitely be going DGWer in 36 and then moving onto those with table bonus potential whose teams have something to play for

    5. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      I'm thinking similar but may AM this GW instead. No guaranteed there will be a DGW36, and if these is it will probably be teams that will blank the GW after.

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        I can’t successfully deadend if I go with AM this week, as I’ll want to use FTs to move the manager around

    6. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      With only a BGW29 to navigate from GW26-32 I am holding off dead ending for longer. Looking to dead end in GW32, FH GW33, WC GW34 and BB GW36.
      Currently on AM and looking to play TC Isak in GW30-32 (if the Newcastle-Crystal Palace make-up game is played in these weeks).

  4. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    5 hours ago

    Ouch

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    This is so depressing. This is the worst dead zone I've seen on scout in recent memory.

    Does anyone have any good ideas on how to boost engagement on the website during 2 week fa cup/international breaks?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Pay regulars for replying to RMTs

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Actually a great idea. There should be some kind of incentive. A bit like how you get recognition on Google reviews for writing lots of helpful reviews.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          The incentive is helping people, knowing that you'll get help in return if you need it. r/FantasyPL do a great 'thanks' system which lets people give each other points for advice/replies, that would be good here if it was implementable.

          However, it's still Monday afternoon after an FA Cup weekend with the next deadline still ages away - what do you expect

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 2 mins ago

            There still should be an incentive.

            Something like this
            https://support.google.com/maps/answer/6225851?hl=en&co=GENIE.Platform%3DAndroid

            You go up the levels, the more you help people.

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 56 mins ago

              80% of the posts on here are benching decisions, transfer decisions etc The people who help the most willing quickly get fatigued answering the same question unless they are getting recognised for their effort by moving up a level or getting a badge

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 56 mins ago

                *will quickly

            2. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              I agree, but how's that driving traffic?

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 36 mins ago

                Because people will be more willing to post and help people with their FPL teams.

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 31 mins ago

                  How are people going to earn badges if there aren't any posts to reply to - 99% of busy periods is 'casuals' asking basic A vs B questions.

                  1. Merlin the Wraith
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 28 mins ago

                    Repeatedly.

            3. GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              3 hours, 51 mins ago

              That's good. I've submitted reviews myself there and get the odd e-mail from Google when it reaches a number of views. But you need to translate that into more revenue for FFS.

            4. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 45 mins ago

              Hmm I actually quite like these suggestions. Wouldn't hold my breath for FFS to implement something like this anytime soon but I can ask around a bit

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 37 mins ago

                Thank you 🙂

                1. Geriatric Unathletic
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  2 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Crikey, and I can't believe i'm saying this......But I actually agree with something virgin is saying/suggesting....God help me, lol!

                  1. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Even a broken clock is right twice a day, Abe.

                    1. Make FPL Casual Again
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 10 mins ago

                      Not if its a 24 hour clock

              2. Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 37 mins ago

                Leave it, you do enough as it is. Enjoy the quiet period. If people can't find other ways to fill in their time away from moaning about this site... well that's their problem.

    2. wesross22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Do you think something like daily quizzes and in-depth articles about past and current Prem teams/players would help?
      Some about fantasy, some about football in general.

    3. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      People probably have better things to be doing on a Monday afternoon.

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Beer,.. Father Dowling,... cooking & chatting with my wife. Slainte!

        1. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          My wife just doesn't get it. She makes all the minor decisions in the house like the food shop, the mortgage, the kids' education. I have to make the really big calls like Climate Change, The Grammys, will I get Watkins for the DGW 🙂

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            🙂 got admire the modern man willing to equally divide the family tasks....

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Is it really "depressing" to have some queiter times with just the hardcore regs when there's not much going on FPL-wise? I think it's fine tbh.

      I mean, I could work on "engagement" if I was paid for it, but for a voluntary thing I'm not going to be working here every day for 8hrs when I have other stuff going on. If you're free & bored, why not come up a quiz or something yourself?

      Nirvana has been really quiet the last few days too so it's not like it's just FFS.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Managers lying about team news seems to get people fired up. The long promised article on ranking the 20 managers trustworthiness would be a good one during 2 weeks of downtime. It wouldn't even have to be written in one go. You could write the article bit by bit manager by manager over time.

    5. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Remember it being much better 4-5 years ago. Didn't play FPL last season so not sure when it changed but a lot more moderation and strictness, which I understand to an extent, doesn't help either

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Although low activity does lead to a few more in depth discussion so that's a positive

      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        People had less to do during COVID. Fair play to Legomane for the FPL simulator.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          It was Ragabolly wasn't it?

          1. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 33 mins ago

            That's the one! Was there a competition at some stage to design an FPL jersey?

  6. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Sell Eze or Semenyo so I can get Rogers?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Eze - foot issue and likely blanks in 29

  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    On a scale of 1 to 10 how essential is Rogers this GW? I don't know whether to bring him in or buy a Bournemouth midfielder? Planning on not fh29. Cheers

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      3

    2. KeanosMagic
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      I'm tempted to go without Villa at all, or just Emery.
      I've got triple Liverpool and Moyes, so it depends on Trent really. If he's fit, I'll go Emery. If not, I'll sell for Kerkez and get Slot

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      I'm almost certainly not getting him just for an extra game against Liverpool when I don't like any of his other fixtures & can't really be adding further GW29 blankers without forcing hits down the line

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        I had a similar sentiment going to 24 and avoided all Everton players.

        The result? Massive red arrow.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          I don't have any Everton either (or AM) but am on a green arrow. Some here get such tunnel-vision about doublers, and I used to too, but now I'm a bit more selective about which to attack

        2. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          No popular Everton pick is on double digit score and they plan pool next. I'm on 111 with triple pool left

          Lots of good options going around so nobody bar Salah is essential

    4. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      As essential as after his hattrick in CL.

    5. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Ask yourself would you be getting him if he didn't have a DGW? For now I'd have him close to the best PL team of the season but he's a better footballer than an FPL pick.

    6. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Dunno, peope talking down Rogers a bit....one game vs lei should be plenty of goals, and they can score vs pool..plus.he's hitting a bit of form

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        *Ipswich

    7. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Thanks all 🙂

  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    Foden and Ndiaye to Rogers and Watkins -8?

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      No.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      The extra fixture is against Liverpool and Villa blank in 29

  9. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    So the best BOU mid debate isn't settled yet and all 3 keep rising in prices.....no idea which one to get

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      The one playing out of position taking most shots and closest to goal...

      For now Dango Ouattara.

      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Sure about the "most shot" part?

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Are you lateriser12?

        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Sorry...

          Most big chances closest to the goal

      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Getting more goals a better metric.

    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Highest ppm, ppm since Evan injury, form, on pens=Kluivet

  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    This is interesting, home advantage has been eroded this year but it's still present in goal projections etc.

    -----

    So far this season, PL home advantage is at a 20-year low (excl. 20/21)

    Goals (xG) per game:

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Goals (xG) per game:

      Home – 1.54 (1.50)
      Away – 1.49 (1.40)

      Markets still pricing home teams +0.30 goals per game in line with historical trends - suggests they're sceptical this dip will continue!

      https://x.com/robtFPL/status/1888923101229973974?t=OJdspaliCV9aixZndL6bsg&s=19

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Since his source is Fbref, thought I'd check it out.
      I got this:
      Home - 1,55
      Away - 1,38

      Also, I think he mixed up 23/24 with 22/23
      23/24
      Home - 1,75
      Away - 1,35
      ~0,4 difference, his graph has it at ~0,32

      23/24
      Home - 1,57
      Away - 1,25
      ~0,32 difference, his graph has it at ~0,4

      Weird that the only 3 seasons I checked out are all different as stated in that post.

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Oh! Those were goals not xG.
        My numbers are xG.

  11. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Flekken to Henderson, Gordon to Mbeumo, Sarr to Semenyo for a hit?

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      I did Flekken to Henderson a few weeks back but not convinced it's worth a hit this GW.

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Mbuemo can wait a week especially if it's for a hit. Just sarr to semenyo

    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Wouldn't it be better to bring in a keeper with a guaranteed fixture in 29? (Unless you're already committed to FH that week)

    4. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Henderson blanking in 29, you not considered Kepa with their fixtures?

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Why not Kepa Arrizabalaga for the fixture run?

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Indeed, its only the Dango/Semenyo/Iraola triple up for 26 stopping me going for Kepa & B'mouth's fixture run looks good even past 30. TBF they can beat anyone at the mo.

  12. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Didn't know about the Mykolenko injury worry till now. Might just be Salah starting out of my 4 doublers on Wednesday (TAA and Szoboszlai the others)

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      An issue with a drawn out double...

      Mind, that could happen in a Saturday/ Sunday to Wednesday turnaround too.

      1. KeanosMagic
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        It might even help Trent though

  13. GreennRed
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    How much does monthly prizes in mini leagues influence FPL decision making?

  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Newcastle and Liverpool have decent enough fixtures gw30-33, where they will also double.

    Even if I come down to 2 Liverpool and 2 Newcastle players I still think FH29 holds value from gw25-33.

    It makes everything so much easier, other than gw34.

    I know there's talk of FH into a dgw33 but a double is easier for everyone to play into, including with BB etc.

    Especially if you still hold BB, TC or AM chips.

    Anyway, hopefully most do their best to save FH past gw29. It's a narrow blank with just 2 fixtures off, but I've currently got 7 players missing and I think it might provide an edge if Man City, Forest and Arsenal all do well in gw29.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Liverpool are highly unlikely to double after 25

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Only small chance is Brighton reaching FAC final which clashes with 37 so PL could rearrange fixture to 36

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yeah, sorry there gw29 double is gw25

        My slip up

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Barring unforeseeable circumstances Liverpool won't double between gw30-33 now they and Spurs are out of Cup.

  15. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Early thoughts… 1.0 in the bank!!

    No FH or WC left

    Pickford
    TAA Robinson Muñoz
    Salah Palmer Gordon Mbeumo Kluivert
    Isak Wood
    Subs- Sels Ndiaye Mykolenko Hall

    Best option here??

    A- Gordon To Rogers(extra transfer for 29)
    Or
    B- Gordon to Semenyo/O.Dango (saves a transfer down the line)
    C- Save(And Start Ndiaye if Gordon out)

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      B... load up on those yummy priced beachboys 🙂

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours ago

        Cheer mate!! Semenyo or O.Dango??

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Got Sem, Enzo-Dango this week. 🙂

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            Cheers mate

    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      B

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Thankyou mate

    3. Honker Muddlefoot
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      How many FT do you have? If transfers are tight, I’d probably swerve Villa double and either roll this week or go straight to BOU double up (maybe slight lean towards Semenyo for security of minutes even after Evanilson comes back to save an additional transfer down the road, but don’t mind the price point on Dango if you have the transfers to spare and want to play the short term upside punt)

  16. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    You like?

    AM 25, 26, 27 -

    1. Slot vs WOL+AVL
    2. Arteta vs WHM
    3. Enzo vs SOU

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Surely Slot unless you have to sell a Liverpool player to open the 3rd spot

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Oh that's 3 different managers for 26-28. Looks fine in isolation but how does the 2FTs to change mangers impact your overall team plans to navigate BGW29

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Overall team and plans to navigate BGW29*

          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            A -4 on 2 different occasions will give me 11 players for GW 29. In case of unforeseen circumstances, I will use a chip( FH or WC).

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Maybe Frank 26/27 (lei EVE) & save a tx?

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Arteta smoked Whm in November, 2-5.
        Frank is an enticing choice for 26 & 27,however, keeping it simple stupid seems better. Expecting solid wins for Arsenal & Chelsea against Whm & Sou respectively.

        1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Bou have WOL 26 so iraola could be good.... Not sure I trust ars

          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Yes but I prefer the Ars - Whm game.

    3. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours ago

      Thanks lads

  17. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Bench Isak or Wissa? I have Mbeumo too fwiw

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Isak

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Wissa.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Post your 8 attackers

      1. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Semenyo
        Isak, Wood, Wissa

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Certainly wouldn't bench Isak against poor city defence.

          It would be between Wissa and Wood.

          Wissa: slightly better fixture for attack
          Wood: away to good defence but on pens

        2. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Wissa.

    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Wissa

    5. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Wissa, barely

    6. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Never bench Isak

    7. Honker Muddlefoot
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Between those two, I’d probably bench Wissa, but wouldn’t be opposed to playing the fixture and playing both while benching Wood (get why that’s scary/might seem less inviting coming off his hat trick, though)

    8. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Isak vs "The Big 6" this season:

      Spurs (H) - 1 goal
      City (H) - blank
      Chelsea (A) - 1 goal
      Arsenal (H) - 1

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Arsenal (H) - 1 goal
        Liverpool (H) - 1 goal 1 assist
        United (A) - 1 goal
        Spurs (A) - 1 goal

        Goals against Arsenal and Chelsea in the Carabao too. Big game player but doesn't haul. Might do against City's bozo defence though.

        1. The Polymath
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Spurs 😀

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Wolves (H) - 2 goals 1 assist

  18. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    G2G in terms of bench order?

    Sels
    TAA*, Timber, Kerkez
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Gakpo, Isak, Wood

    (Fabianski, Gordon, Robinson, HB)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Looks good.

    2. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Could be tempted to play Gordon against that dodgy city team as most will be selling him or benching him so will be a good differential .But saying that wouldn't know who to drop so looks good to me too..
      Good luck

  19. Meta12345
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I am considering bringing semenyo in instead of kluivert because of the birth date of his child being so close to gw25. Am I mad or should I risk it with kluivert?

      1. iFash@FPL
          39 mins ago

          When is the expected delivery date ?

        • GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          38 mins ago

          What's the due date? It's their first baby and a good chance it could be overdue. Sure risk it for a biscuit.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            32 mins ago

            Kinell, we've got armchair gynaecologists joining the physios, psychologists and body language experts now.

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              17 mins ago

              Don't forget the travel, hotel and logistics insights too.

              1. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Always makes me laugh when people think players will be 'tired from travel' as if they're being bundled onto a Megabus or Easyjet for hours, and not just flying in a private jet for even 20 minute journeys.

            2. GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              You don't need to be a gynaecologist to knoe that. Having children means it was good to know in advance.

      2. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        So there's a chance there's no DGW36?

      3. DandyDon
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        is there still a chance newcastles 29 fixture moves to 25?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          None

          Never was because they don't have the European fixtures

      4. Honker Muddlefoot
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        On the fence about activating AM this GW (used TC in GW 24 as already had 3 LIV in place) or just rolling and playing chip later. Any of these worth a transfer to free up Emery funds this week?

        A. Pickford > Kepa (or another 4.9 or under GK)
        B. Jedi > Colwill (or another 4.7 or under def)
        C. Isak > Watkins
        D. Roll

        1. Honker Muddlefoot
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          My team currently:
          Pickford
          TAA Gabriel Muñoz
          Mo Palmer Mbuemo Kluivert Rogers
          Isak Gakpo

          Virginia J. Pedro Huijsen Jedi

          4 FT 0.7 ITB (only played TC so far)

          1. DandyDon
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            good team, mines very simialar but i have Wood over Mbuemo. I also kept Raya for double Arsenal defence this game which i'm hoping pans out after Pickfords assist fuelled haul this week!

            1. Honker Muddlefoot
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Cheers, mate. Arsenal double up could pay dividends for you these next couple GWs. Do you think I’m okay to just roll this week, then, and hold off playing the AM chip for one of the later DGWs?

        2. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          D

          1. Honker Muddlefoot
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Cheers, mate!

      5. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Team GTG? Correct subs and order?

        Pickford
        TAA Kerkez Munoz Gabriel
        Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
        Isak Wood

        Stolar Amad Ndiaye Robinson

        0.7m itb, AM active, 0ft

        1. Honker Muddlefoot
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          That looks good to me, mate! Good luck!

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Cheers Honk

      6. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Good Afternoon guys. Who do I play this week.
        A, Amad.
        B, Gordon

        1. Honker Muddlefoot
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          I think I’d lean Gordon. I’d expect both Spurs and City to concede, but just rate/trust Newcastle’s attack more at the moment than United’s.

        2. JBG
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          I'm already starting Isak, so Amad. But also considering taking out Gordon for Bou mid to start him over Amad.

        3. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Gordon.

