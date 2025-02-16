Liverpool, who double in Gameweek 25, are in action on Sunday when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 14:00 GMT.

After his injury-enforced substitution in the midweek Merseyside derby, Cody Gakpo misses out for Liverpool.

Diogo Jota takes his place in the Reds attack.

Arne Slot’s second change sees Trent Alexander-Arnold come back into the starting XI, replacing Conor Bradley, who drops to the bench.

Wolves make just one alteration from the last Premier League game against Aston Villa, as Joao Gomes returns from suspension in place of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Jorgen Strand Larsen, who only returned to full training on Saturday, is absent from the matchday squad.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Darwin, Chiesa, Elliott, Tsimikas, McConnell, Quansah, Bradley

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Semedo, J Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Cunha, Guedes

Subs: Bentley, Bueno, Munetsi, Traore, Doyle, Forbs, Bellegarde, Djiga, Lima

