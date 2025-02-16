556
556 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    CS wiped

    Open Controls
  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Wolves GOAL

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cunha

      Lovely strike

      Get him in

      Open Controls
  3. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    Like I said, dodgy AF

    Open Controls
  4. Steve McCroskey
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Trent owners laughing

    Open Controls
    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Too bad got Alisson as well.

      Open Controls
  5. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Jammy Trent owners

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Wouldn't have conceded if TAA was playing right? Given how good a defender he is 😎

      Open Controls
  6. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Lovelyy

    One more goal please cunha

    Open Controls
  7. putana
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    CUNNHAAAAAA

    Open Controls
  8. Bigbars
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    I know it’s just a game, but van den berg not getting his clean sheet points also irks me. Pl says 60mins, fpl says 59

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Crossed line at 59:30 I think

      Open Controls
  9. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Slot concedes damn

    Open Controls
  10. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    2 more Wolves

    Open Controls
  11. x.jim.x
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    “Infallible” Liverpool concede again

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Jim you're embarrassing yourself

      Open Controls
  12. fantasist
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Konate owners smiling again

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Knew they would score

      Open Controls
  13. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Get in Cunha!!!

    Open Controls
  14. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Cunha Wood marmoush template frontline loading soon

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      After the Isak double

      Open Controls
  15. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Ooooooooo what a goal

    Open Controls
  16. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Takes taa an konate off, then concedes

    Open Controls
  17. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Called the Cunha goal, sadly came after TAA sub

    Open Controls
  18. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Lolololol

    Getting the Trent clean sheet just before Pool CS wiped is too good and pretty hilarious.

    Open Controls
  19. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    My contempt for TAA owners knows no bounds.

    Open Controls
  20. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Wow, Cunha is just brilliant

    Open Controls
  21. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Great timing on the TAA substitution

    Open Controls
  22. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Told you Wolves would score, up yours Slot that’s what you get for subbing Konate.

    And now I’m laughing with Cunha in second team muahahah 😎 😆 😡

    Open Controls
  23. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Oft Cunha banger. Watkins replacement confirmed

    Open Controls
  24. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Cunha 3-in 3, gonna be in few teams soon

    Open Controls
  25. Twisted Saltergater
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Called it

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/14/fpl-gameweek-25-scout-picks-five-doublers-nwaneri-included?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27073540

    Open Controls
  26. F4L
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Any Pereira AM's around?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.