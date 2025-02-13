55
  1. Erez Avni
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    A. Semenyo
    B. Dango

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      A

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B

  2. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Round 2 of the chip wars here we go

    What is slot's realistic ceiling this week? 18 +/- 2 (he was on 18 before dark scored). Then another transfer for one more game in most cases

    Would barely be outscoring those who went with the much inferior TC chip. Pretty much a wasted chip on him yet we continue to see the usual "it's only been 2 games" without much thought.

    Make or break gw from Moyes To Emery AMers

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      cant say its wasted until those on AM have used their TC and vice versa

    2. GoonerByron
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Slot AM was never about big points, it’s about safety. His realistic ceiling is around 10 pts but he’s very likely to get it.

      Play it on a SGW Table Bonus team and they can easily get 20 but also a big chance you’ll get 0.

      I am going high risk and trying to get 60 pts from 3 SGWs

      1. GoonerByron
        • 13 Years
        just now

        * 10 pts per match

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Obviously a chip needs players or teams scoring to get points usually (except a 0-0 draw and table bonus, clean sheet etc).

      But seeing as tho in many cases AM Moyes was just 7 points down on TC Salah and AM Slott a further 7 points back, with another double and gw26 to go shows you the power of the AM chip.

      Imagine a 3 week TC, with transfers allowed? People would be mad for it.

  3. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Moyes+Gordon+Winks ->
    Emery+Rogers+Kluivert. Bench Isak/Wood. Yay or nay?

    Pickford
    TAA, Munoz, Robinson
    Salah, Foden, Palmer, Gordon
    Isak, Wood, Gapko
    Fabianski, Hall, Winks, O'Shea
    Moyes
    3FTs 0.1 ITB

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yay, bench Wood

    2. Manchego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A definite "yay", but if you're planning on moving Emery next week to a more expensive manager you might want to consider funds, in which case maybe Dango instead of Kluivert.

  4. Oooo Matron
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Benching Headache - who is benched?

    1) Robinson v Guehi

    2) Wood v Mbuemo v Isak

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Bench:

      1) Robinson
      2) Wood

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Robinson & Mbeumo

  5. FCH
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Play one?
    A - Hall (mci)
    B - Mykoleno (CRY)
    Bench one?
    1. Wood (ful)
    2. Sarr (EVE)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      B

      2

    2. Manchego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B2

  6. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Team GTG?

    Pickford
    TAA Munoz Kerkez Gabriel
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
    Isak Wood

    Stolar Amad Robinson Ndiaye

    0FT, AM Slot, 0.7m ITB

    1. Manchego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      GTG. I'm similar with no Bournemouth against Southampton and a full midfield - temptation is to take a hit (e.g. swap Amad) but the level-headed move is probably just to stick. If your bench is in order of subs, I'd maybe move Robinson into first sub.

  7. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel TAA Muñoz Hall Greaves
    Palmer Salah Amad Rogers Gordon
    Wood Isak Gakpo

    A Gordon to Kluivert & Activate AM Emery
    B Gordon & Gakpo to Kluivert & Watkins

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    2. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      just now

      need to wait for watkins news, or did i miss an emery presser?

  8. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    GTG?

    Did Raya + Enzo >> Henderson + Kluivert

    Henderson (Fabianski)
    VDB Trent Aina
    Kluivert Salah(c) Palmer Mbeumo
    Wood Gakpo Isak

    Subs: Amad Hall Greaves

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      GTG

    2. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      dont like raya to hendo really especially if you dont want to roll through 29

      1. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        *if you want to roll through 29

        1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          @FunkyAV - You've got a good point! Should have thought of that before I clicked confirm! 🙂

          Let's hope Areola gets injured again and I can play Fabianski in 29 😉

  9. Trippier Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Haven't used my AM yet, but I assume even though Slot is on a red card from last night's match - this doesn't affect the AM scoring for the next game, right?

    1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
      • 13 Years
      just now

      @Trippier Hazard - correct.

  10. oi no professionals
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    I’ve got every chip left to use and very little enthusiasm this season, can someone give me a basic strategy? I don’t even understand what the AM chip is tbh

    1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      You pick a manager as your assistant manager and get extra points based on win, goals scored, beating teams 5 places above and more in the table, etc.

      This week Liverpool have two very winnable games, Salah is on fire. I'd triple captain him.

      1. oi no professionals
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        TC this week over AM?

        1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Oi No > Up to you!

          If you use the AM chip, the next 4 games of Liverpool are:

          Wolves (H)
          Villa (A)
          City (A)
          Newcastle (H)

          Not the easiest of games.

  11. Lav
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Am I insane for considering Rashford? Need more differentals as I continue to chase. Failed TC means I have to gamble

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      It's a punt but it's bold because there's no idea if he starts.

      Albeit he likely features so might not be too rash.

      One of the new Villa boys is likely to bang against Ipswich, maybe Malen or Marco Asensio?

      Who knows which one, the £64,000 question.

      There's Ramsey too not getting much air time.

    2. Manchego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Not insane, he could hit the ground running... but well-planned chip strategy vs your rivals could potentially be worth more, bearing in mind you'll have to transfer him out again/bench in 29. I don't think he'll fade away like some of the big names of the last few years.

  12. HD7
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Fellow Salah TCs, first of congrats to all!

    Second what is your idea for next GW?
    AM - Slot, Emery or maybe save it for now?
    I also read an idea about Glasner around 31-33.

    I have 2 FT and Gordon and Hall to Bmouth players would be easy bet. That is if... TAA is fit to start in next games.

    1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Thanks! 140 points this week is very sweet, but would have been better my non-Salah/Wood players gave me some returns. 36 points for my other 9 players wasn't great.

      I can't afford Slot for this GW, but I can afford Emery.

      Thinking about keeping it though - there will inevitably be another favorable DGW at some point this season.

  13. Heavy Cream
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Moyes
    Sanchez
    Aina Hall Lewis
    Rogers Kluivert Salah Palmer
    Gakpo Isak Wood

    Fabi Elanga Johnson

    A) Moyes to Emery -4
    B) Def to Digne
    C) G2G

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      just now

      C

  14. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Sels

    Milenkovic - TAA* - Robinson

    Palmer - Salah – Mbeumo – Rogers

    Isak – Gakpo – Wood

    Fab – Hall BRUNO – Dunk

    I really want to sell Bruno for a Bournemouth Mid but who to bench?

    Grateful for any help/suggestions

  15. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    I'm a bit lost on what to do here.
    Sels Fab
    TAA Gabriel Hall Myko Greaves
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Martinelli Rogers
    Gakpo Isak Wood
    0itb, 2ft

    A) Gakpo to Cunha, AM Slot
    B) Martinelli to Dango, AM Emery/Frank/Iraola (who to bench?!)

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I like A but I'm looking at Cunha for next week.

      You should really hold Gakpo at home to Wolves.

      Which means giving up on Slot or Trent.

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Or maybe I just roll as is and try to find another time for AM?

  16. EL tridente
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Gakpo, Gordon and Moyes to Watkins, rogers and Slott for a hit?
    Will FH in 29

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Any update on Watkins fitness?

  17. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    gakpo twisted his right ankle. thats a knock?

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Where did you get that info?

      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        my eyes at 62 minutes into the game

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Isn't it a sprain, not a knock?

  18. Phlajo
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Better option here?

    A Enzo to Kluivert (Bench Wood)
    B Roll FT

    Pickford (Fabianski)
    TAA Timber Williams (VdV O'Shea)
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers (Enzo)
    Gakpo Isak Wood

  19. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    I want to have am gw29 to have some extra points (hopefully) during a bgw

    a amorin 27-29 : IPW ARS leic
    b maresca 27-29: SOUTH LEIC then sell for guardiola (BRIGH) -4

    cheers

  20. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Are there any teams likely to have a DGW in 33 AND 36?

    Just working out whether to play AM chip now or in 36.
    Will FH34 (Blanks)
    WC somewhere in 30 to 32 with BB33 (use FT's 33, & 35 on DGW players for 36 which means not many DGW36 players unless any double double.

