Slot red card: Does it affect Assistant Manager points?

In the post-match bedlam at Goodison Park, Arne Slot was shown a red card by Michael Oliver.

So too were Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.1m) and Curtis Jones (£5.3m), both dismissed for second bookings.

We know Doucoure and Jones will be punished in Fantasy Premier League (FPL): each of them receives a ‘-3’ for their red cards.

But how about Slot, does it affect his Assistant Manager score?

Thankfully for those FPL managers who used the chip on the Liverpool boss, no it doesn’t.

Think of the Assistant Manager chip more as a results-based chip, with points awarded as follows:

Stat Points Win 6 Draw 3 Loss 0 Goals scored by team 1 Clean sheet 2 Table Draw * 5 Table Win * 10

*Table bonus points awarded if a club’s league position is five places lower than their opponent at the Gameweek deadline.

Slot, therefore, ends with five points from the draw with Everton, totalling 15 for Double Gameweek 24 overall.

David Moyes gets a table bonus for a draw, taking him up to 10 for the evening. That’s 22 overall across Everton’s two Gameweek 24 fixtures.