Team News February 13

Havertz, Jackson, Gordon: The early FPL Gameweek 25 team news

With EFL Cup semi-finals, the FA Cup fourth round and a UEFA Champions League play-off taking place over the last fortnight, there’s plenty of team news to bring you in our early Gameweek 25 round-up.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday will tell us a lot more on the injury front, of course. We’ll have our usual round-ups on both of those days.

But until then, here’s an overview of all 20 Premier League clubs.

ARSENAL

The Gunners are facing a bit of an injury crisis in attack.

Already without Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Mikel Arteta lost Gabriel Martinelli to a hamstring injury in the cup defeat to Newcastle United a week ago.

Reports suggest that the Brazilian winger could be out for “more than a month”.

Worse was to follow on the warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Kai Havertz sustained a torn hamstring while in the Middle East, with the usual reliable sources reporting that the Germany international may be out for the season.

Arsenal are yet to comment on Havertz or Martinelli.

At the back, Ben White (knee) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) have been on the sidelines for some time. Tomiyasu looks set to stay there amid suggestions he needs further surgery.

White is thought to be near a playing comeback.

ASTON VILLA

Aston Villa’s problems are mostly at the other end of the field to Arsenal’s.

Matty Cash (muscle) was ruled out for 3-4 weeks at the back-end of January. Pau Torres (foot) is expected to remain sidelined until March.

Tyrone Mings (knee) has also been out for around a fortnight but he’s been spotted in training, so there’s a chance we see him in Double Gameweek 25.

Ezri Konsa‘s involvement in Villa’s imminent double is more in question. The defender hobbled out of Sunday’s cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur with a muscle issue, with Unai Emery hoping “it is not a big injury”.

Elsewhere, Ross Barkley (calf) should be nearing a return.

Emery also expressed hope that Ollie Watkins (groin) would train this week. Watkins was hooked at half-time of the Gameweek 24 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers and didn’t feature in the FA Cup.

BOURNEMOUTH

Evanilson (foot), Enes Unal (knee), Julian Araujo (hamstring) and Marcos Senesi (quad) remain on the sidelines for the Cherries.

Julio Soler is also still at the South American U-20 Championship.

As for potential Gameweek 25 returnees, Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) and Alex Scott (knee) were the two players namechecked by Andoni Iraola in the aftermath of the cup win at Everton.

It is assumed, then, that Adam Smith (muscle) and James Hill (hamstring) will still be unavailable. Smith was in individual training the last we heard, while Hill was ruled out for 3-4 weeks about a month ago.

BRENTFORD

Josh Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back), Igor Thiago (joint infection) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) have all been out for some time.

Nunes will be sidelined for a while yet but Thiago is targeting a March return. It sounds like Hickey may be even sooner than that.

Rico Henry (hamstring) meanwhile was ruled out for “weeks” at the end of last month.

Mark Flekken is the latest concern, having sat out Gameweek 24 with a side strain. Thomas Frank was “hopeful” he could recover for the West Ham United game.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Mats Wieffer (quad) was back in training this time last week but short of match fitness, while Solly March (muscle) remained in rehab.

Pervis Estupinan (muscle) failed to reappear in the cup win over Chelsea but Carlos Baleba (muscle) and Yasin Ayari (muscle) did.

Lewis Dunk (ribs) came off in half-time in that match after “feeling something” and faced a scan.

James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Igor Julio (hamstring) and Jason Steele (shoulder) remain out.

CHELSEA

The Blues have been hit by a double injury blow up front.

Both Marc Guiu and Nicolas Jackson sustained injuries in the Gameweek 24 win over West Ham United.

Guiu’s issue was described as “a long injury”, stretching to weeks or months, by Enzo Maresca last week.

It seemed like Jackson had escaped relatively lightly but there was a bombshell on Wednesday night when it was revealed that the Senegal international could be out until April.

Away from that strike duo, Romeo Lavia (muscle) Wesley Fofana (hamstring) and Benoit Badiashile (unknown) are on the injury list.

Mykhailo Mudryk remains provisionally banned by the Football Association.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Eberechi Eze was given a breather in Monday’s FA Cup win over Doncaster Rovers to let a niggling foot injury settle down.

Ismaila Sarr (virus) and Eddie Nketiah (twisted ankle) both sat out that game, too.

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are now out for the season with knee injuries.

Joel Ward‘s availability is unknown, meanwhile: he has been sidelined since late 2024 with an unspecified issue. 

EVERTON

Armando Broja (ankle), Youssef Chermiti (thigh), Seamus Coleman (calf), Dwight McNeil (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (hamstring) and Orel Mangala (knee) are firmly on the injury list heading into the trip to Crystal Palace.

Abdoulaye Doucoure will sit out the clash at Selhurst Park, too, after being sent off for two bookable offences on Wednesday.

Iliman Ndiaye (knee) limped out of the midweek Merseyside derby. David Moyes was concerned after full-time.

“He may have jarred his knee or opened his knee up, I’m not sure yet. We don’t know how serious it is yet but we’ll look tomorrow.” – David Moyes on Iliman Ndiaye

FULHAM

Reiss Nelson (hamstring) was on the cusp of a comeback but suffered another hamstring injury in his other leg and will be out for a “long time”.

Kenny Tete (knee) and Harry Wilson (foot) will likely be sidelined until April.

IPSWICH TOWN

Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) and Christian Walton (groin) are all on the medium-to-long-term injury list.

There are concerns that Sammie Szmodics (ankle) has rejoined them. The former Blackburn Rovers attacker returned to the squad last weekend but hobbled off, with manager Kieran McKenna fearing a recurrence of the same issue.

Conor Chaplin (knee) shouldn’t be too far away but was not in team training a week ago.

LEICESTER CITY

Abdul Fatawu (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) remain on the long-term injury list.

Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) came off it in the cup match against Manchester United last week, however.

Jannik Vestergaard, Jamie Vardy and Victor Kristiansen all missed that defeat at Old Trafford. Ruud van Nistelrooy said some of his players had “light injuries” ahead of that game but local media suggest that all three should be back in Gameweek 25.

LIVERPOOL

Barring a miraculous recovery, Joe Gomez (hamstring) will remain sidelined for the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tyler Morton (shoulder) is also out.

The Reds will be missing another player at Anfield on Sunday: Curtis Jones was sent off for two bookable offences in the midweek Merseyside derby.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh) returned to action in that game, getting the final 30 minutes as a substitute.

MANCHESTER CITY

It’s been another mixed week on the team news front for City.

Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Jeremy Doku all returned to the matchday squad at Leyton Orient last weekend.

That left only Rodri (knee) and Oscar Bobb (leg/ankle) on the sidelines. Bobb had returned to training after a lengthy lay-off but reportedly suffered a minor ankle issue that has delayed a playing comeback.

However, two more concerns emerged from the midweek defeat to Real Madrid.

Jack Grealish and Manuel Akanji both picked up what looked like groin injuries, the former lasting only half an hour and the latter coming off at half-time.

“I don’t know yet, but if they have gone out for muscular reasons, maybe they will not be there [for next week’s return leg against Real Madrid].” – Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish and Manuel Akanji

MANCHESTER UNITED

Lisandro Martinez (knee) is on the long-term injury list, while Jonny Evans (muscle) and Mason Mount (hamstring) haven’t been seen since December. Neither player was sighted in training this week.

Neither was Luke Shaw (hamstring), who had been on the cusp of a return before yet another setback. Ruben Amorim said last week that Shaw had picked up “small issue in a different area from the last injury”. 

Goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton missed last week’s FA Cup tie against Leicester City. Heaton was expected to make an instant return but further word is awaited on Altay.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Joelinton (knee) remain out, while the trip to Manchester City may come too soon for Harvey Barnes (thigh). He should be back at some point this month, however.

Wednesday’s training gallery brought good news for owners of Anthony Gordon, who was spotted on the grass. The winger had missed the cup tie against Birmingham City with a minor quad issue.

Dan Burn (groin) and Sven Botman (knee) weren’t pictured in training, however. Burn hobbled out of that Birmingham game a week ago and was set for assessment, while Botman missed that match with a “knock” he sustained in the EFL Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Callum Hudson-Odoi (groin) was again absent as Nottingham Forest saw off Exeter City on Tuesday. Nuno Espirito Santo said the winger was “coming back” ahead of that clash, however, and Hudson-Odoi was sighted in the warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Murillo (dead leg) also missed the Exeter game but again, had trained “normally” ahead of that tie.

Forest suffered two new issues in midweek: Taiwo Awoniyi (nose/concussion) and Carlos Miguel (hamstring).

“It was a concussion and I think he broke his nose. He is in a lot of pain but has a smile on his face because he did an amazing job and scored for us, which we were delighted about. He has already been checked and is OK to travel [back].” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Taiwo Awoniyi

“We have to assess him now. I think it is a hamstring and he did it on a goal kick. Let’s assess him and hope we are not without him for too much time.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Carlos Miguel

SOUTHAMPTON

Ryan Fraser (unknown), Juan Larios (unknown) and Ross Stewart (hamstring) were all still absent for last week’s cup defeat to Burnley.

Jack Stephens (calf) and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (ankle) also missed out after picking up issues in Gameweek 24.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ange Postecoglou could finally welcome back several of his injured contingent this week.

Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Radu Dragusin (knee), James Maddison (calf), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (hamstring), Brennan Johnson (calf), Timo Werner (hamstring), Dominic Solanke (knee), Cristian Romero (hamstring) and Guglielmo Vicario (ankle) have all been on the sidelines lately but only Dragusin is long-term out of that lot.

The others are projected to return this month, some as soon as Gameweek 25.

“We’ll definitely get three, maybe four, players back this week, with the possibility of one or two others in the week or two weeks after that.” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking on Sunday

Richarlison (calf) hobbled off in the EFL Cup semi-final at Anfield last Thursday. His manager said afterwards that it “didn’t look too good” and he missed the defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday. We’ve yet to get a timeline on the injury.

WEST HAM UNITED

Niclas Füllkrug (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg) are definitely out this weekend.

Lucas Paqueta failed to recover from a groin issue to feature at Chelsea in Gameweek 24, while the Hammers lost Edson Alvarez (back) to injury “quite late” before the trip to Stamford Bridge.

However, those two and Jean-Clair Todibo (unknown) – who has been sidelined since before Julen Lopetegui was sacked – have returned to training this week.

The usual reliable sources claim that Crysencio Summerville has suffered a fresh hamstring injury and could be out for two months.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Jorgen Strand Larsen (muscle) was back on the grass as of last Friday but wasn’t fit to feature in the FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers.

Boubacar Traore (illness) was similar: in training but not 100% after the flu.

Hwang Hee-chan came off with hamstring discomfort in that cup tie; he’ll be assessed this week.

Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) remain out.

83 Comments
  1. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Price changes 13th February

    Rise: Gibbs-White 6.5

    No falls

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Thanks Rainy

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Dang, i though Sarr was due to fall.
        Cheers Rainy

        Open Controls
  2. jimbe4mXL
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Didnt play TC on Salah 🙁 Would you use it this GW on him or will there be better options in the future?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Now. His form could dip, get injured, reduced minutes for CL, etc.

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      TC DGW25 Salah

      Open Controls
    3. TallestJohn
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      I'd play it on Salah while you can. I played AM Moyes this week so happy enough but tough to match Salah's current form and my options later on (probably Håland or Isak) aren't as durable.

      Open Controls
    4. jimbe4mXL
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Thx guys.

      Open Controls
  3. Assistant Manager Rules & FAQ
    Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Have a question regarding the mechanics of the AM Chip?

    See:
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/new

    and [AM] Chip FAQ here:
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I understand some of it. Can you pick a manager twice in the 3 GWs like first GW, change, then pick him again?

      Open Controls
    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    3. FC Schongau
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Can I captain my manager?

      Open Controls
    4. carloicecube
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      So Slot getting a red card doesn't matter?

      Open Controls
    5. JohnnyCroat
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I was definitely wondering, and for the record I think it's bull that the AM can't be penalised. That aspect of the game is factored into player choices, so why not a pitch side brawl for the manager? Poor management from the FPL bean counters.

      Open Controls
  4. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Would you sell Gordon for a -4?
    Doing Sarr to Kluivert but thinking doing another Bournemouth mid for Gordon but would cost -4

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    2. TallestJohn
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Not unless it was to enable something else, i.e. an Assistant Manager or a punt on Watkins.

      Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update

    Safety score to be determined later today when tables update or when LiveFpl updates the LMS leaderboard.

    Open Controls
  6. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Emery or Slot?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Good ebening!

      Open Controls
  7. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Will the folks that used the AM on Slot in 24 receive 0 points for the Wolves match in 25?

    Open Controls
    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Will be scored the same as if no red card

      Open Controls
      1. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        So you are buying the team then not the actual manager

        Open Controls
        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Could look at it as he's probably texting Hulshoff on matchday anyway even if not at the ground

          Open Controls
        2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Precisely

            Open Controls
      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Only if they fail to score and lose, or if the match is postponed.

        Open Controls
    2. Manani
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      A. Gordon + Havertz > Mbeumo + Mateta (bench Wissa)
      B. Havertz > Mateta (bench Gordon)

      Open Controls
    3. GW24 Rough with the Smooth
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Rough with the Smooth, GW24.

      How did your Gameweek go?

      You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

      Open Controls
      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Smooth:
        134 points, up 500k places and into the top two million for the first time this season.
        Hauls from Captain Mo Salah, Chris Wood, Assistant Manager Arne Slot and Jordan Pickford.

        Rough:
        Lost ground on teams that triple captained Salah or had David Moyes as Assistant Manager.
        Left Raul Jimenez on the bench.

        Open Controls
      2. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours ago

        150 points up to 72k. pretty, preeeety, good

        Open Controls
      3. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Wood

        Open Controls
      4. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Rough: OR

        Smooth: Raul, Wood, TC Salah

        Open Controls
      5. Hurnt
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Smooth - 143(-4) 139 all out. Up to 92k OR.
        Rough - benched Munoz for his 11 points haul

        Open Controls
      6. snow pea in repose
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Smooth: the one chip I always get wrong, the TC, finally worked for me

        Open Controls
      7. TallestJohn
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Smooth: Moyes AM, Pickford, Milenkovic, Ndiaye. That Tarkowski goal won me a Moyes vs. Slot H2H Leagues matchup and I also won 130-129 in the FFS Cup.

        Rough: Sold Wood for Gakpo which feels a lifetime ago now. Wish I'd played Salah TC as it feels like I'm running out of doubles to use all my chips. Losing Konsa and Ndiaye to injury inconvenient.

        Open Controls
      8. Zimo
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Smooth: 142 points
        Rough: did not TC Salah haha

        Open Controls
      9. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        Rough Enzo on the bench 4 points. Rogers starting 1 point. (Smile)

        Open Controls
      10. zon
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Smooth: first ever correct TC decision

        Rough: forgot to activate the TC chip after toying with AM 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. ....
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Sels
      Konate Milenkovic Williams
      Amad Dango Semenyo Salah Foden
      Isak Haaland

      Fab Huijsen Mazraoui Ndaiye

      AM Slot 3.6m ITB

      Ndaiye to Watkins (-4) to bench Amad?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Only if Watkins is likely to start vs Ipswich.

        Open Controls
        1. ....
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Probably means a 5-4-1 in BGW29, not sure I like it.

          Open Controls
    5. Cantonesque
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      If bringing in Kluivert for Amad (to save 0.2 net price change) who would you bench for Kluivert out of
      Salah Palmer Mbuemo Rogers Wood Gakpo Isak?

      Transfer not needed but I would do it after deadline anyway so would rather maintain the TV, but is the benching headache too much?

      Open Controls
      1. ....
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Bench Boost?

        Open Controls
        1. Cantonesque
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Unavailable ...

          Open Controls
      2. ....
        • 14 Years
        2 hours ago

        Mbeumo

        Open Controls
        1. Cantonesque
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Thanks, suppose it has to be Mbuemo or Isak, maybe I should just refrain though!

          Open Controls
          1. Inter Me Gran
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I’ve got the same dilemma, Mbeumo or Isak for me…..I’m leaning towards benching Isak

            Open Controls
    6. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Old articled

      Best Gordon replacement

      A: Semenyo
      B: Kluivert
      C: Mbeumo

      OR

      D: Gordon + Sarr -> A/B + C (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. Manani
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        who you benching for D?

        I am leaning towards D as well, but couldn't bare benching a potential attacking return while taking hit

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Will be one of Wood/Isak (probably Wood). Hence my dilemma as well.

          Open Controls
    7. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      If only it was a true manager performance chip, rather than a team performance chip.

      Slot getting negatives for a red card would be an all-timer for "peak FPL" discussions.

      Open Controls
      1. ....
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Agreed.

        Open Controls
      2. dabber7
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Exactly, they need to rename the chip.

        It's got absolutely nothing to do with the 'manager' at all, it's (as you say) a 'team performance' chip.

        If a player get's red carded, he can't earn any FPL points in the next game but if a manager get's red carded, it doesn't effect his ability to earn points at all.

        Ergo, the chip has got absolutely nothing to do with the, erm ... manager.

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yeah the name is wrong

          If Slot got sacked you would get the new Liverpool manager without making a transfer. It’s about the club

          Open Controls
          1. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            One thing people are missing is a red carded player doesnt mean you start the next gw with 10 players does it? Even if Slot got banned they'd have to allow you to transfer him out or that wouldnt be consistent with player rules either.

            Open Controls
      3. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Its a Team Boost chip

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Its a bet on a team just without cash involved. Your stake is the opportunity cost of not using other chips, limiting yourself to 2 players for a team and less budget for your playing squad for 3 gameweeks. This chip was never something for nothing like the others are basically.

          Open Controls
    8. Sz21
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Raya.
      TAA, Gabriel, Robinson.
      Rogers, Salah, Mbuemo, Palmer.
      Isak, Ndiaye, Gakpo.
      Pick, Enzo, Greaves, Hall.
      1ft, 0.3m ITB. Asst Man- Moyes..

      1. Just Moyes -> Emery. (Exact cash).
      2. TAA + Moyes -> Kerkez + Slot. -4

      The advantages of going for Slot= solves an issue for GW 29. TAA- may see more reduced mins anyway. More cash is freed up + more flexibility with the AM next GW.

      Going Emery- backing a good fixture v Ipswich and then Villa have a fair shot v Liverpool. Not much flexibility in 26 AM...

      What do we reckon?

      Open Controls
      1. ....
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        1. Projection can't split the two.

        Open Controls
    9. Hurnt
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Okay to roll ft this gw?

      Pickford
      Timber Munoz Alexander-Arnold
      Palmer Rogers Salah Kluivert
      Isak Watkins Wood

      Slot Tarkowski Mykolenko Choudary

      0.6ITB 1FT

      Trying to avoid FH gw29 so save is best?

      Open Controls
    10. BeardedOldMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Missed the game this morning, saw some footage, what did slot say to get the card?!

      Open Controls
      1. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Excuse me Referee Sir, please could you kindly explain your reasoning for not giving us a free kick in the build up to that very fine equalising goal. Or words to that effect.

        Open Controls
        1. BeardedOldMan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Surprising, doesn't sound worthy of a card

          Open Controls
    11. FplmorelikeFml
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Would you do Amad to Kliuvert for free? Thinking of doing it before the price change tonight, thanks in advance!

        Open Controls
        1. Inter Me Gran
          • 9 Years
          37 mins ago

          Yep.

          Open Controls
          1. FplmorelikeFml
              12 mins ago

              Thanks man, just wondering if the baby is popping any time soon. Only thing holding me back haha

              Open Controls
              1. Inter Me Gran
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                There’s a likely .2m swing if you don’t go for it soon. Sou away is a decent fixture too.
                I’ve gone for it tho, so watch Amad get some points now

                Open Controls
        2. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Repost.

          Would you do TAA to VVD and spend the cash on AM Emery?

          Open Controls
          1. Lucky Z
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Would find better funding options, too sideways this one

            Open Controls
          2. PastaFasul
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I was considering exactly that...but I have doubts about Emery getting points...might have a higher upside for the AM later in the season.

            Open Controls
        3. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Start two of Wood, Palmer, Isak?

          Open Controls
          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 9 Years
            54 mins ago

            If you own those 3 surely you start them all

            Open Controls
            1. bso
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 mins ago

              I have Salah, Mbeumo, Rogers, Kluivert, Gakpo, Palmer, Wood and Isak…I can only play 7 out of these 8…which one to bench???

              Open Controls
            2. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Not really I could have those 3 plus Mateta Kluivert Rogers and Gordon

              Will bench wood if I go down that road

              Open Controls
        4. balint84
          • 8 Years
          54 mins ago

          Recommended assistant manager?
          A) Slot
          B) Iraola
          C) Emery
          D) else

          Open Controls
          1. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Are we just talking this week? Its A or C if so depending on many things - budget, amount of players from them you own, what strategy you want from the chip etc... The upside to the chip from a single gw with no bonus is very limited particularly if you then use transfers on them in the subsequent games. Example is its a 13 point ceiling for Iraola vs Southampton for a 5-0 win

            Open Controls
        5. EL tridente
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          Any news on Gakpo?

          Open Controls
        6. Lucky Z
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          Start one:

          A. Dalot tot
          B. RAN liv
          C. Greaves avl

          Open Controls
        7. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          I want to get Kluivert in for Amad. But then I will have to bench Robinson (who plays vs Wood in my team). Should do it or save? 1ft 1.7itb

          Pickford
          Gabriel TAA Huijsen Robinson
          Salah Palmer Rogers
          Isak Wood Mateta
          Fab Amad Dibling Hall

          Open Controls
        8. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Only knew about the table win bonus, but not about the table draw bonus. If I did, would've definitely gone Moyes. But it is what it is I guess. Bring on next season's AM chip!

          Open Controls

