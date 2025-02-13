Havertz, Jackson, Gordon: The early FPL Gameweek 25 team news

With EFL Cup semi-finals, the FA Cup fourth round and a UEFA Champions League play-off taking place over the last fortnight, there’s plenty of team news to bring you in our early Gameweek 25 round-up.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday will tell us a lot more on the injury front, of course. We’ll have our usual round-ups on both of those days.

But until then, here’s an overview of all 20 Premier League clubs.

ARSENAL

The Gunners are facing a bit of an injury crisis in attack.

Already without Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Mikel Arteta lost Gabriel Martinelli to a hamstring injury in the cup defeat to Newcastle United a week ago.

Reports suggest that the Brazilian winger could be out for “more than a month”.

Worse was to follow on the warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Kai Havertz sustained a torn hamstring while in the Middle East, with the usual reliable sources reporting that the Germany international may be out for the season.

Arsenal are yet to comment on Havertz or Martinelli.

At the back, Ben White (knee) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) have been on the sidelines for some time. Tomiyasu looks set to stay there amid suggestions he needs further surgery.

White is thought to be near a playing comeback.

ASTON VILLA

Aston Villa’s problems are mostly at the other end of the field to Arsenal’s.

Matty Cash (muscle) was ruled out for 3-4 weeks at the back-end of January. Pau Torres (foot) is expected to remain sidelined until March.

Tyrone Mings (knee) has also been out for around a fortnight but he’s been spotted in training, so there’s a chance we see him in Double Gameweek 25.

Ezri Konsa‘s involvement in Villa’s imminent double is more in question. The defender hobbled out of Sunday’s cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur with a muscle issue, with Unai Emery hoping “it is not a big injury”.

Elsewhere, Ross Barkley (calf) should be nearing a return.

Emery also expressed hope that Ollie Watkins (groin) would train this week. Watkins was hooked at half-time of the Gameweek 24 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers and didn’t feature in the FA Cup.

BOURNEMOUTH

Evanilson (foot), Enes Unal (knee), Julian Araujo (hamstring) and Marcos Senesi (quad) remain on the sidelines for the Cherries.

Julio Soler is also still at the South American U-20 Championship.

As for potential Gameweek 25 returnees, Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) and Alex Scott (knee) were the two players namechecked by Andoni Iraola in the aftermath of the cup win at Everton.

It is assumed, then, that Adam Smith (muscle) and James Hill (hamstring) will still be unavailable. Smith was in individual training the last we heard, while Hill was ruled out for 3-4 weeks about a month ago.

BRENTFORD

Josh Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back), Igor Thiago (joint infection) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) have all been out for some time.

Nunes will be sidelined for a while yet but Thiago is targeting a March return. It sounds like Hickey may be even sooner than that.

Rico Henry (hamstring) meanwhile was ruled out for “weeks” at the end of last month.

Mark Flekken is the latest concern, having sat out Gameweek 24 with a side strain. Thomas Frank was “hopeful” he could recover for the West Ham United game.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Mats Wieffer (quad) was back in training this time last week but short of match fitness, while Solly March (muscle) remained in rehab.

Pervis Estupinan (muscle) failed to reappear in the cup win over Chelsea but Carlos Baleba (muscle) and Yasin Ayari (muscle) did.

Lewis Dunk (ribs) came off in half-time in that match after “feeling something” and faced a scan.

James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Igor Julio (hamstring) and Jason Steele (shoulder) remain out.

CHELSEA

The Blues have been hit by a double injury blow up front.

Both Marc Guiu and Nicolas Jackson sustained injuries in the Gameweek 24 win over West Ham United.

Guiu’s issue was described as “a long injury”, stretching to weeks or months, by Enzo Maresca last week.

It seemed like Jackson had escaped relatively lightly but there was a bombshell on Wednesday night when it was revealed that the Senegal international could be out until April.

Away from that strike duo, Romeo Lavia (muscle) Wesley Fofana (hamstring) and Benoit Badiashile (unknown) are on the injury list.

Mykhailo Mudryk remains provisionally banned by the Football Association.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Eberechi Eze was given a breather in Monday’s FA Cup win over Doncaster Rovers to let a niggling foot injury settle down.

Ismaila Sarr (virus) and Eddie Nketiah (twisted ankle) both sat out that game, too.

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are now out for the season with knee injuries.

Joel Ward‘s availability is unknown, meanwhile: he has been sidelined since late 2024 with an unspecified issue.

EVERTON

Armando Broja (ankle), Youssef Chermiti (thigh), Seamus Coleman (calf), Dwight McNeil (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (hamstring) and Orel Mangala (knee) are firmly on the injury list heading into the trip to Crystal Palace.

Abdoulaye Doucoure will sit out the clash at Selhurst Park, too, after being sent off for two bookable offences on Wednesday.

Iliman Ndiaye (knee) limped out of the midweek Merseyside derby. David Moyes was concerned after full-time.

“He may have jarred his knee or opened his knee up, I’m not sure yet. We don’t know how serious it is yet but we’ll look tomorrow.” – David Moyes on Iliman Ndiaye

FULHAM

Reiss Nelson (hamstring) was on the cusp of a comeback but suffered another hamstring injury in his other leg and will be out for a “long time”.

Kenny Tete (knee) and Harry Wilson (foot) will likely be sidelined until April.

IPSWICH TOWN

Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) and Christian Walton (groin) are all on the medium-to-long-term injury list.

There are concerns that Sammie Szmodics (ankle) has rejoined them. The former Blackburn Rovers attacker returned to the squad last weekend but hobbled off, with manager Kieran McKenna fearing a recurrence of the same issue.

Conor Chaplin (knee) shouldn’t be too far away but was not in team training a week ago.

LEICESTER CITY

Abdul Fatawu (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) remain on the long-term injury list.

Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) came off it in the cup match against Manchester United last week, however.

Jannik Vestergaard, Jamie Vardy and Victor Kristiansen all missed that defeat at Old Trafford. Ruud van Nistelrooy said some of his players had “light injuries” ahead of that game but local media suggest that all three should be back in Gameweek 25.

LIVERPOOL

Barring a miraculous recovery, Joe Gomez (hamstring) will remain sidelined for the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tyler Morton (shoulder) is also out.

The Reds will be missing another player at Anfield on Sunday: Curtis Jones was sent off for two bookable offences in the midweek Merseyside derby.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh) returned to action in that game, getting the final 30 minutes as a substitute.

MANCHESTER CITY

It’s been another mixed week on the team news front for City.

Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Jeremy Doku all returned to the matchday squad at Leyton Orient last weekend.

That left only Rodri (knee) and Oscar Bobb (leg/ankle) on the sidelines. Bobb had returned to training after a lengthy lay-off but reportedly suffered a minor ankle issue that has delayed a playing comeback.

However, two more concerns emerged from the midweek defeat to Real Madrid.

Jack Grealish and Manuel Akanji both picked up what looked like groin injuries, the former lasting only half an hour and the latter coming off at half-time.

“I don’t know yet, but if they have gone out for muscular reasons, maybe they will not be there [for next week’s return leg against Real Madrid].” – Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish and Manuel Akanji

MANCHESTER UNITED

Lisandro Martinez (knee) is on the long-term injury list, while Jonny Evans (muscle) and Mason Mount (hamstring) haven’t been seen since December. Neither player was sighted in training this week.

Neither was Luke Shaw (hamstring), who had been on the cusp of a return before yet another setback. Ruben Amorim said last week that Shaw had picked up “small issue in a different area from the last injury”.

Goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton missed last week’s FA Cup tie against Leicester City. Heaton was expected to make an instant return but further word is awaited on Altay.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Joelinton (knee) remain out, while the trip to Manchester City may come too soon for Harvey Barnes (thigh). He should be back at some point this month, however.

Wednesday’s training gallery brought good news for owners of Anthony Gordon, who was spotted on the grass. The winger had missed the cup tie against Birmingham City with a minor quad issue.

Dan Burn (groin) and Sven Botman (knee) weren’t pictured in training, however. Burn hobbled out of that Birmingham game a week ago and was set for assessment, while Botman missed that match with a “knock” he sustained in the EFL Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Callum Hudson-Odoi (groin) was again absent as Nottingham Forest saw off Exeter City on Tuesday. Nuno Espirito Santo said the winger was “coming back” ahead of that clash, however, and Hudson-Odoi was sighted in the warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Murillo (dead leg) also missed the Exeter game but again, had trained “normally” ahead of that tie.

Forest suffered two new issues in midweek: Taiwo Awoniyi (nose/concussion) and Carlos Miguel (hamstring).

“It was a concussion and I think he broke his nose. He is in a lot of pain but has a smile on his face because he did an amazing job and scored for us, which we were delighted about. He has already been checked and is OK to travel [back].” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Taiwo Awoniyi

“We have to assess him now. I think it is a hamstring and he did it on a goal kick. Let’s assess him and hope we are not without him for too much time.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Carlos Miguel

SOUTHAMPTON

Ryan Fraser (unknown), Juan Larios (unknown) and Ross Stewart (hamstring) were all still absent for last week’s cup defeat to Burnley.

Jack Stephens (calf) and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (ankle) also missed out after picking up issues in Gameweek 24.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ange Postecoglou could finally welcome back several of his injured contingent this week.

Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Radu Dragusin (knee), James Maddison (calf), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (hamstring), Brennan Johnson (calf), Timo Werner (hamstring), Dominic Solanke (knee), Cristian Romero (hamstring) and Guglielmo Vicario (ankle) have all been on the sidelines lately but only Dragusin is long-term out of that lot.

The others are projected to return this month, some as soon as Gameweek 25.

“We’ll definitely get three, maybe four, players back this week, with the possibility of one or two others in the week or two weeks after that.” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking on Sunday

Richarlison (calf) hobbled off in the EFL Cup semi-final at Anfield last Thursday. His manager said afterwards that it “didn’t look too good” and he missed the defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday. We’ve yet to get a timeline on the injury.

WEST HAM UNITED

Niclas Füllkrug (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg) are definitely out this weekend.

Lucas Paqueta failed to recover from a groin issue to feature at Chelsea in Gameweek 24, while the Hammers lost Edson Alvarez (back) to injury “quite late” before the trip to Stamford Bridge.

However, those two and Jean-Clair Todibo (unknown) – who has been sidelined since before Julen Lopetegui was sacked – have returned to training this week.

The usual reliable sources claim that Crysencio Summerville has suffered a fresh hamstring injury and could be out for two months.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Jorgen Strand Larsen (muscle) was back on the grass as of last Friday but wasn’t fit to feature in the FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers.

Boubacar Traore (illness) was similar: in training but not 100% after the flu.

Hwang Hee-chan came off with hamstring discomfort in that cup tie; he’ll be assessed this week.

Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) remain out.